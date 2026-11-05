Great Things Fall Into Place On Your Zodiac Sign's Luckiest Day Of The Week Between Now & November 15

Some great things start falling into place on your zodiac sign's luckiest day this week from November 9 to 15, 2026. Retrograde season is finally coming to an end, and that's a huge relief.

The North Node in Aquarius opposes Jupiter in Leo on November 12, helping you get comfortable in the uncomfortable. This is the perfect energy to embrace as both Mercury and Venus station direct on November 13. It's time to use what you’ve learned since the beginning of October to make your own luck.

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Aries

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Luckiest day of the week for Aries: Tuesday, November 10

Logic won’t lead you in this chapter of your life, Aries. As much as facts and plans bring you comfort and security, that isn’t what this time is about.

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In this phase of your life, you're meant to lean into your emotions and intuition, especially on November 10, as the Sagittarius Moon trines Neptune in Aries. This brings lucky inspiration and helps you see how you can make an important dream come true. But you must be willing to take a chance and not let logic stand in the way.

Taurus

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Luckiest day of the week for Taurus: Wednesday, November 11

Do whatever it takes, Taurus. On November 11, Lilith in Capricorn aligns with retrograde Mercury in Scorpio, helping you live the life you want. But Black Moon Lilith always brings a rebellious energy. So, you must be willing to break some rules, even if they’re just your own, to do so.

This is where retrograde Mercury becomes so important. Through self-reflection, you’ll come to understand what living a life that you love actually means. Once you do, it’s up to you not to give up until you’ve achieved all of your dreams.

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Gemini

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Luckiest day of the week for Gemini: Sunday, November 15

Change is beautiful, Gemini. Uranus is in your zodiac sign, bringing immense opportunities for transformation. This energy represents a deeply personal process of finally choosing what most resonates with your soul.

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The thing is, you must be willing to evolve to create what you wish for. The planet of transformation helps you manifest what you want by letting go of what no longer fits. So, don't fight the changes happening now. They are how you will start attracting more luck.

Cancer

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Luckiest day of the week for Cancer: Friday, November 13

Let yourself receive, dearest Cancer. Mercury goes direct in Scorpio on November 13, bringing clarity to your romantic relationship and life path. Mercury direct in this water sign helps you see and honor your own truth. You're also starting to understand how the choices you made in the past limited what you’ve been able to create.

Now, as Mercury prepares to move through Scorpio through the beginning of December, you are entering a chapter of immense joy and abundance. Finally, you feel like you are exactly where you’re meant to be. How lucky!

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Leo

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Luckiest day of the week for Leo: Tuesday, November 10

Don’t give up on your dreams, Leo. On November 10, the Sagittarius Moon trines Neptune in Aries, reminding you what you truly want. The Sagittarius Moon represents your most amazing life, filled with immense opportunities and people you genuinely care about. But Neptune in Aries asks you to have the boldness and confidence to actually go after it.

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Your dreams are almost ready to manifest, and you know it, so don't give up now. You may still have to deal with a few reality checks, but trust your ability to move through them with skill and ease. You've got this!

Virgo

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Luckiest day of the week for Virgo: Friday, November 13

Make way for a new reality, Virgo. You have to understand that the universe's plans will always be far better than your own, even if you can't see how just yet. Try to keep this in mind in the coming week, especially as Mercury and Venus station direct on November 13.

Finally, you are ready to move forward, so be open to new career directions and ways to change your life. This truly can be the best thing you’ve ever done for yourself, but you need to hold space for a new reality. Things can't get better if they stay the same.

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Libra

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Luckiest day of the week for Libra: Friday, November 13

You are moving through an intense week, Libra, so you need to center yourself before making any big decisions. Venus stations direct in your zodiac sign on November 13, bringing so many opportunities and offers for wealth and love. But you have to make sure you've learned from the past before moving forward.

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Don't keep making the same mistakes, and be careful of anyone trying to control the choices you make. This time can be incredibly lucky if you focus on what is meant for you.

Scorpio

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Luckiest day of the week for Scorpio: Thursday, November 12

You can have both, Scorpio. On November 12, the North Node in Aquarius opposes Jupiter in Leo. An opposition creates a need for growth and to be uncomfortable, but know that you are more than ready for it.

This energy is highlighting themes of both success and freedom, and home and family. At one point, these areas of your life opposed one another, but they no longer do. Now, you know you can have both. You just can’t be afraid to take action to find fulfillment.

Sagittarius

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Luckiest day of the week for Sagittarius: Thursday, November 12

Don’t be afraid to ask for what you want, Sagittarius. On November 12, the North Node in Aquarius opposes Jupiter in Leo, asking you to really start advocating for yourself.

The only thing standing between you and your luck is your ability to communicate. Don’t be afraid to put yourself out there and ask for what you want. Take accountability, or work through negotiations and compromises. Whatever you have to do will be worth it.

Capricorn

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Luckiest day of the week for Capricorn: Friday, November 13

You deserve to have your efforts recognized, Capricorn. Venus stations direct in Libra on November 13, bringing positive change and increased wealth into your career. In recent weeks, progress has felt impossible thanks to the ongoing retrogrades. But that will start to end in the days ahead.

Venus direct gives the universe the green light, and suddenly you are flooded with new opportunities and positions. This energy will remain in effect through December 4, so there's no need to rush. Just pay attention to what comes into your life and don't be afraid to work together to achieve your dreams.

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Aquarius

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Luckiest day of the week for Aquarius: Friday, November 13

Don’t be afraid to try something new, Aquarius. On November 13, Mercury stations direct in Scorpio, where it will remain through December 6. This helps you focus on your career and also brings a powerful new beginning.

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Often, the best things are outside your comfort zone, so don't close yourself off to new opportunities. This retrograde season helped you understand what you really want out of life. So, let your priorities shift and don’t be afraid to try a new path. Who knows? It may be the one that’s always been meant for you.

Pisces

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Luckiest day of the week for Pisces: Tuesday, November 10

Pay close attention to your dreams, Pisces. On November 10, the Sagittarius Moon trines Neptune in Aries, letting you know that your best money-making ideas will come while you're asleep. You’ve likely experienced this before. You awake from a dream and suddenly feel like it’s something you’re meant to do. This same feeling will come in the days ahead.

Pay attention and keep a notebook open and ready. Of course, receiving the idea is only the first step. With Mercury stationing direct in Scorpio at the end of the week, get ready to put this dream into action so you can have all the success you’ve ever deserved.

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Kate Rose is an intuitive astrologer, relationship expert and the author of You Only Fall In Love Three Times and Written In The Stars.