Life Is A Lot Richer For 5 Zodiac Signs This Scorpio Season

This Scorpio season, life is a lot richer for five zodiac signs. The year might not have gone the way you hoped, but it isn't over yet. As November rapidly approaches, there's plenty of luck to be had.

"This is because we have Mercury and Venus simultaneously retrograding in Scorpio, meaning it's the most powerful and consequential Retrograde period we've had since 2018," astrologer Helena Hathor explained. Add the Scorpio Sun to the mix, and wealth is on the way!

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1. Taurus

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You've been working hard, Taurus, and this Scorpio season, you're gonna see a breakthrough. "This is the season you finally hit a milestone," Hathor said. "You are attracting generational wealth."

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This isn't a one-time windfall, either. According to the astrologer, you're "wiping away lifetimes of poverty in your bloodline." Whether your investments start paying off or you are offered a new, higher-paying position, your bank account is getting a boost. So, get ready! Everything is about to change.

2. Libra

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Life is about to get a lot richer, Libra, and this will last well beyond Scorpio Season. "You're making the money that will sustain you for decades," Hathor said. The Scorpio New Moon on November 9 marks the start of an abundant new era. You're attracting wealth like never before. And when Venus, your ruling planet, goes direct in your sign on November 14, you can really start making the most of this. You've been in a period of review and reflection, but now it's time to take action.

You won't be doing this alone either. People are showing serious support, and that makes all the difference. That one random networking event might be the push you need to make your dreams a reality.

3. Capricorn

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With Mars, Jupiter, and the South Node all in Leo, the riches coming your way have to do with the relationships you've made. When the New Moon rises in Scorpio on November 9, that becomes even more obvious. "Previous connections can open financial doors that you were never aware of," Hathor said. So if an ex-coworker or business partner calls, pick up the phone!

Don't be afraid to put yourself out there during Scorpio season. You've worked hard, and now you need to get your effort noticed. The astrological energy is putting you in rooms you never imagined you'd be in. But you can't stay quiet once you get there. In other words, network, network, network!

4. Cancer

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Who owes you money, Cancer? This Scorpio season, it's time for someone to pay up! Whether you loaned them cash two months or two years ago doesn't matter. The universe is making sure any unfinished debt is paid. That's why you're going to be rolling in money pretty soon.

You're not taking this financial boost for granted, either. You're being smart about it. "You are looking at your own resources, how to make them stronger and sustainable," Hathor said. If you're not careful, you could slip into old patterns and habits. But as long as you stay aware and strategic, you can hit it big.

5. Aries

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What's better than making money by doing what you love? Your passion projects might be fun, Aries, but that doesn't mean they won't pay. According to Hathor, a creative endeavor of yours is about to become "exceptionally financially profitable."

This Scorpio season, don't be afraid to step into the spotlight and even show off a little. And perhaps more importantly, let yourself accept help. "[You're] dropping a fear of being seen and heard," the astrologer added, "and this is attracting a lot of people who are highly influential and can help." You might want to go it alone, but you can accomplish way more with the right people in your corner.

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Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.