Your Tarot Horoscope Is Here With A Message For Tuesday, November 10

The intense energy you've felt over the last two days finally starts easing up on November 10, 2026. The Moon leaves Scorpio to enter Sagittarius on Tuesday.

The collective tarot card is the King of Wands reversed, reminding you not to let frustration get the best of you when patience feels tested. It's time to be more mentally and emotionally open to what could happen, especially when it's outside of our control. Let's explore what else each astrology sign's tarot has to say for Tuesday.

Your daily tarot card horoscope for Tuesday, November 10, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

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Tuesday's tarot card for Aries: Knight of Swords, reversed

Aries, you have a lot you want to say on Tuesday. Your tarot card suggests that how you express yourself might not come across the way you want.

Instead of speaking without thinking, take a moment to really consider how you deliver your message. You may need to learn something about the person you want to speak to first. You wanna take full advantage of your opportunity to be heard.

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Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

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Tuesday's tarot card for Taurus: Seven of Pentacles

You're action-oriented, Taurus. On Tuesday, you are looking at how things turn out. However, your tarot card suggests things aren't where you would like them to be (yet). Falling short of your expectations can leave you feeling disappointed.

Before you jump to conclusions, take a good look at what is happening. Give yourself credit for the wins that you've already accomplished. And give yourself some grace for the goals you've set but not gotten to yet.

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Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

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Tuesday's tarot card for Gemini: Five of Wands, reversed

You're the center of the action on Tuesday, Gemini. Many opinions are being voiced right now. Perhaps you are trying your best to hear and validate them all.

Today, you might need to speak less and listen more. Even if you have something you want to say, or don't necessarily agree with a particular topic, it's best to keep it to yourself for now. You can handle the details later.

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Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

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Tuesday's tarot card for Cancer: Queen of Pentacles

It's a busy day for you, Cancer. You may need to reschedule a few things or set clear professional boundaries around your time on Tuesday.

Gently share what is happening right now in advance so everyone is on the same page. Share your availability early in the day to avoid confusion later on.

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Leo (July 23 - August 22)

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Tuesday's tarot card for Leo: The Emperor, reversed

On Tuesday, the question arises: whose plan is best to follow? You might feel like you are the best person to lead a particular project or guide a loved one. They may not necessarily feel the same way right now.

With the Emperor reversed, the best advice is to let each person do what is best for them rather than reinforce interdependence.

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Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

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Tuesday's tarot card for Virgo: Ten of Wands, reversed

You have a very long memory, Virgo. It can be difficult when you remember every detail, but someone else seems to forget what happened in a conversation or what their part was supposed to be.

The Ten of Wands reversed usually comes up when you feel like you need to manage the situation more because someone else dropped the ball. On November 10, you may have to decide whether to let them be accountable for their actions or become the fixer.

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Libra (September 23 - October 22)

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Tuesday's tarot card for Libra: Page of Wands

Some things have become a little bit too mundane, Libra. When everything feels too predictable, that's when it's a great time to try something new and see what happens.

Take a different route to work, or try a shortcut you've heard about before to see if you save any time. Today, give yourself permission to try something new.

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Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

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Tuesday's tarot card for Scorpio: King of Cups

Try not to take everything personally on Tuesday. Pride can be a problem when the King of Cups tarot card appears. Try to stay detached, especially if someone else gets a little unhinged.

You might get frustrated when someone expresses themselves heatedly. But managing your own emotions makes everything else easier.

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Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

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Tuesday's tarot card for Sagittarius: The Fool

You are feeling more like yourself now that the Moon is entering your sign. The Fool marks a new journey, and he feels excited to take it.

But as enticing as an opportunity may seem, keep an eye out for the unexpected; if you really want to enjoy yourself, be sensible. It's easier to have fun when you have considered the risks.

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Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

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Tuesday's tarot card for Capricorn: Three of Pentacles, reversed

Today might be one of those days when people don't see eye to eye. Dealing with confusion and people can be emotionally taxing. You might assume someone else understood what you said.

On Tuesday, ask questions to make sure that communication is clear. A few minutes of discussion in advance can prevent many problems later.

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Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

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Tuesday's tarot card for Aquarius: Four of Swords

You'll be very focused all week long and may feel a little tired once everything is done. That's why you're reading. Today is about rest. Distraction can be a great thing, especially if you plan it in advance.

On Tuesday, think about when you can fit a little break into your schedule. Sometimes, it's a good idea to do nothing sometimes, especially when every other moment of your schedule is accounted for.

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Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

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Tuesday's tarot card for Pisces: Temperance

One thing you do very well is stay patient when everything else feels so busy and intense. The Temperance tarot card reminds you to balance work and play.

Enjoy whatever it is you're doing today. Just focusing on your goals or checking things off a to-do list can leave you feeling pretty dissatisfied. Schedule a call with a loved one or do something low-key at home to bring balance to your day.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes & Zodiac Signs and author of Horror Tarot Deck & Guidebook. Aria earned her Diploma of Astrological Excellence from the Midwest School of Astrology and has written daily horoscopes and tarot readings for the last 10 years.