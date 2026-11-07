The Weekly Tarot Horoscope For November 9 - 15 Has A Message For Your Zodiac Sign

The weekly tarot horoscope for November 9 to 15, 2026 is here with the Hermit card leading this week's vibe check. You're doing a lot of soul-searching this week. What are you looking for, and will you find it? Monday's New Scorpio Moon says yes.

There is power deep within you that you have yet to discover, and quite honestly, that may be exactly what you've been missing. Keep digging. You will find what you're looking for, but to your surprise, you'll uncover more than you anticipated. Lucky you. Angel Number Day 11/11 occurring during Wednesday's Waxing Sagittarius Moon brings you an awakening with a plot twist. A fresh start arrives with a setup so impressive that you are both taken aback and surprised. Honey, if that's how you feel this week, then the universe and divine timing are doing their job well. The best part is there is so much more in store for you, and it only gets better.

Weekly tarot horoscopes for November 9 to 15, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

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This week's tarot card for Aries: The Tower

Oh, your world is being shaken up this week, Aries. You're being awakened to so much, and as a result, you are also shaking things up. The people in your world better get ready.

This buildup will most likely come to a head by Wednesday. The combined energy of Angel Number Day 11/11 and the Waxing Sagittarius Moon prompts you to put your inner fire to the test.

How far can you go? How much more can you grow? And the best question of all, who can handle it?

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Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

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This week's tarot card for Taurus: King of Wands Reversed

When I mentioned discovery in the collective tarot forecast for this week, I was talking about you. You're about to uncover untapped potential that you never knew existed within yourself. Like *NSYNC sang, "It's Gonna Be Me." Well, Taurus, it's gonna be YOU, and it's gonna be FUN! It's true.

Monday's New Scorpio Moon exposes you to something new. But because you take your time investigating and absorbing the information, you won't accept it until the Waxing Sagittarius Moon between Tuesday and Thursday.

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Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

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This week's tarot card for Gemini: Knight of Cups

This week, you're looking to create more balance in your life, Gemini. Until now, it felt like a concept that was similar to The Temptations' "Just My Imagination." You thought it was all in your mind. But Angel Number Day 11/11 shows that you were on the right path all along.

Wednesday's energy enlightens you to what you need to do to make what you want a reality. You couldn't see it before, but you see it now. That's all you need to get things back on track.

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Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

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This week's tarot card for Cancer: Six of Swords

A couple of weeks ago, you received this same card, Cancer. So, when I mentioned looking for a change in the main forecast, that was specifically for you. You're still looking for a change to come.

Guess what? Monday's New Scorpio Moon helps facilitate that change this week. The Waxing Capricorn Moon from Thursday to Sunday helps solidify that change. This time, it's real. And it's staying for good.

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Leo (July 23 - August 22)

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This week's tarot card for Leo: The Four of Wands

According to the Four of Wands, this week's energy is like open arms, welcoming you home. It may have taken a while and a lot of soul-searching, but you know where you belong now, Leo. That's where you're headed, and a celebration is waiting for you.

Friday the 13th is your day to be surprised. In a good way. Venus stationing direct in Libra puts all eyes on you, making you a welcome sight for sore eyes. Something about you was missed, and there are people who were not only waiting for you but are so happy you're back.

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Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

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This week's tarot card for Virgo: Page of Cups

A couple of weeks ago, you received another Page tarot card, the Page of Pentacles. So, there is something that you've been trying to get off the ground for a while now, Virgo.

This week is your Eureka moment. To quote the movie Takers, "All signs point to it." Every clue that has led to this moment leads to a special, near-perfect moment you've attracted. This moment happens on Friday the 13th when Mercury and Venus go direct under a Waxing Capricorn Moon.

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Libra (September 23 - October 22)

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This week's tarot card for Libra: Ten of Wands Reversed

According to the reversed Ten of Wands, you still have some work to do before you experience the breakthrough you've been looking for, Libra. Could that be inner work?

Monday's New Scorpio Moon says yes. You've made progress. Now, it's time to dig deeper. You won't find what you're looking for until you dive beneath the surface.

Step out of the kiddie pool and head to the ocean this week. Don't worry. You'll like what you find when you dare to search for it.

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Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

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This week's tarot card for Scorpio: Nine of Wands

You've felt as if you've been enduring a series of spiritual tests to determine if you're ready for the next level. You're not wrong, Scorpio.

Here's something that will help ease your mind. This week, the universe finally deems you ready. Friday the 13th is the day you are granted access to what belongs to you.

It's like you were given the password, and as soon as you use it, the green light goes off, letting you know you're good to go. Thank the Moon, Mercury, and Venus. The combination in the sky blended with your energy was the password you needed.

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Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

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This week's tarot card for Sagittarius: Nine of Swords Reversed

So, a couple of weeks ago, you received this card, but it was upright. This week, it's reversed. It seems you took the advice given in the last tarot horoscope. You Hakuna Matata'd this thing, Sagittarius!

Though you may have been troubled by negative thoughts before, they give you no worries now. In fact, they act as an alarm in your mind that alerts you to the fact that something is off and you need to address it. Look forward to the weekend. That's when it happens.

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Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

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This week's tarot card for Capricorn: Five of Cups Reversed

According to the reversed Five of Cups, you are ready to move on, Capricorn. Not only is there no time to waste in doing so, but you've already searched your soul to know there's nothing to regret. You're not just done. You're done done.

All signs point to Tuesday, November 10. It's a day when reflections allow you to see how far you've come so you can see where you're headed. Need I say more?

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Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

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This week's tarot card for Aquarius: Four of Swords

The Four of Swords is encouraging you to relax, Aquarius. Not in the sense of Taylor Swift's "You Need to Calm Down," but in the tone of Hamilton's "Take A Break."

From Thursday to Saturday, as the Waxing Crescent Moon spends time in Sagittarius and Capricorn, you are reminded of the possibilities you miss when you have tunnel vision. Yes, hitting your mark is great, but what about the life that's happening around you?

Get back to participating. You're missing important moments.

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Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

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This week's tarot card for Pisces: Knight of Pentacles and Eight of Cups

I don't know the best way to say this, so I'm just going to give it to you straight, Pisces. These two cards show that working so hard has left you disillusioned. This week, you need it to make sense, or you'll lose faith in it. Simple.

You've been operating on faith, walking blindly toward whatever destiny has for you. But you're not seeing what you need to see yet. Don't worry. Between Wednesday and Saturday, you'll see it.

Olive Honey is an astrologer, intuitive counselor, and author who’s been practicing astrology professionally since 2019. She specializes in cusp- and faith-based astrology, a special niche committed to helping people see clearly what requires their attention at a specific point in time.