Weekly Chinese Horoscopes For All Animal Signs From Now Until November 15, 2026

The weekly Chinese horoscope is here for every animal sign, and the week of November 9-15 looks like the perfect time for setting a future 2027 goal and finishing what you hoped to accomplish in 2026.

It may seem a little early, but this week's layout feels just right. Set Sunday as a hard deadline to begin preparing for the end of the year. Let's be real: if you haven't finished it in the last 10 months, it may be better to move it to next year. You can't beat yourself up over the past; you can only look forward, right?

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1. Rat

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This week, your primary focus will be on your career. If you've been dissatisfied with how this year has gone, you're in luck. Around November 11, an opportunity to try something new becomes more visible to you. The signs will be easy to miss, Rat, so you want to pay close attention.

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You might be asked your opinion about something. If a little voice tells you that it doesn't matter, brush that off. Don't assume that people already know what you have to say or aren't interested. Being made the center of attention is a sign that things are moving in the right direction. When people genuinely want to hear what you have to say, believe it.

This week is your chance to make an impression even if it doesn't lead to a promotion. It helps you show what you have to offer. You may be setting the foundation for a future financial opportunity that improves your income.

2. Ox

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This week, you figure out a way to bring a healthy balance to your relationships. Balancing your work and personal life is becoming increasingly difficult. You've already concluded that something has to give. The thing is, you've been a little more concerned than usual about a loved one. The good thing is that family situations are becoming easier to handle.

You realize that you don't have to solve every problem, and they realize they don't always have to depend on you. By Sunday, things start to feel much more manageable.

3. Tiger

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Life has felt a little too boring lately, and you really want to do something that genuinely excites you. One thing that's got to go is a routine that you know is a little bit outdated. Since the universe is reading your mind, a conversation or experience comes along and challenges what you previously thought.

You're curious enough to try it out, Tiger, even though it feels a little inconvenient right now. It's a small tweak, but amazingly it really does add value to your life, and you enjoy it.

4. Rabbit

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Rabbit, all your fears about the future suddenly seem to disappear. One thing that has continually felt outside of your control. For whatever reason, you decide to surrender the problem to the powers that be. You can't change other people and make them do what you feel is best for them. You can only be a good listener and a good friend.

Letting go feels a little scary, but you quickly realize that not every single detail deserves your attention or time. The circumstances don't necessarily change, but you do. You're much more comfortable with how things are because you're not as emotionally invested.

5. Dragon

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You have really wanted to heal a family relationship that has been on the fritz all year. Deep down inside, even though you were angry, you appreciate what your loved ones have done in your life and want to focus on that.

Through an event or conversation, you get a chance to make amends. It's a little tense, but you learn something about each other, which makes it much easier. You realize that all relationships go through hard times. The ones that stand the test of time matter the most, Dragon.

6. Snake

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Snake, you make a good judgment call that keeps you from dealing with an unnecessary problem. Something comes up this week that definitely needs more of your attention. Even though you're very busy, you decide not to brush it off. You've learned one thing this year: don't push something off to tomorrow if you can handle it now.

This week feels a little busier because you're deeply involved in navigating different conversations and angles to resolve conflict between work and your personal life. Fortunately, for you, you realize being diligent is actually smarter. If you had waited, the situation might have lasted the entire month. It wouldn't be good for you.

7. Horse

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You want to do something this month that you're really looking forward to. You have a few things you need to do this week to make it happen, though. You don't necessarily like it when something consumes all your time, but instead of resisting that, you choose to lock in.

A big shift in your attitude makes a huge difference, Horse. You focus more on the long game rather than on living in the moment. Knowing it'll all be worth it because you get to do what you want later is a strong incentive. You find a way to make room for what you need to do, while still making time for yourself.

8. Goat

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You make a difference in somebody's life and truly change how they feel about the holidays, Goat. You realize that this can be an extremely lonely time for people, so you decide to be kinder. People don't always get to hear that they are appreciated. You go the extra mile to make sure that they know that they are.

A conversation comes up where you can express your feelings in a truly meaningful way. The moment feels warm and happy, showing you that being thoughtful is truly an underrated skill. It changes not only how you view the moment, but also who you want to be as a human.

9. Monkey

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You realize you have been underselling yourself, Monkey, and you have a lot of untapped potential. This week, you can see an area of your career with growth potential. Your intuition aligns with what others see in you, because you realize that someone is interested in something you do very well.

You take up opportunities to demonstrate how you do certain things. You are exploring many more options that are open to you that you didn't really see before. Where you felt stuck in your career, you realize you have quite a few opportunities for you to explore.

10. Rooster

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This year has been pretty tough, and it's hurt your self-esteem in a few ways. However, this week you get a confidence boost that makes you feel proud of how far you've come.

A friend shares how others have been struggling, but their reaction to their situation is very different from how you have handled yours. You feel deep compassion for them. Yet, at the same time, you realize that you are in a much better position.

You have been so focused on the day-to-day that you didn't realize all you've achieved. You feel very hopeful and become more motivated to keep going. You may not be where you want to be just yet, Rooster, but you realize that you're very close.

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11. Dog

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One responsible decision you make this week helps to protect your peace of mind in a way that you didn't expect, Dog. You are constantly looking for new ways to protect your finances and your family.

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This week, a friend mentions a situation that isn't going as well as they had hoped. To prevent that from happening in your own life, you take practical steps to avoid it. You're very proactive right now. Yay for being in just the right place at the right time!

12. Pig

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You are always full of ideas, Pig, and sometimes you don't know whether or not any of them are truly worth speaking up about. This week, you decide to explore what opportunities could improve your future and maybe help others.

At work, you get some encouraging information and decide to put in your two cents. Someone takes your thoughts seriously and follows up. This doesn't necessarily mean making major commitments or decisions. Sharing your ideas simply seems to be the best contribution you can make right now.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes & Zodiac Signs and author of Horror Tarot Deck & Guidebook. Aria earned her Diploma of Astrological Excellence from the Midwest School of Astrology and has written daily horoscopes and tarot readings for the last 10 years.