Great Things Fall Into Place For 3 Zodiac Signs On Tuesday, November 10

Great things are falling into place for three zodiac signs on November 10, 2026. That's because when Venus aligns with Mars, we're making smart choices. This takes patience and insight, and on Tuesday, we've got that in spades.

In a way, this is a day of great luck and impressive opportunities. We're at the crossroads of something big, and we know it's up to us to choose wisely as we make our next move. We're using the energy of these powerful planets to choose correctly, so that the outcome is as close to perfect as we can make it.

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1. Aries

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You've been wanting to make your move for a long time, Aries. You've also heard the opinions of people in your life, whom you trust for advice. Staying open-minded, in this case, does you a world of good.

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You aren't always ready to hear others out, as you believe you are the only one who can choose for you. While you're right, this time, someone in your life gives some good guidance. Perhaps more surprisingly, you actually listen.

When Venus aligns with Mars on Tuesday, the advice of another comes to your rescue, and you'll be happy you heard them out. At the end of the day, what you do is your choice. But maybe getting second and third opinions isn't such a bad idea. After all, it's why everything is finally falling into place on November 10.

2. Leo

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Venus aligns with Mars on Tuesday and shows you that you can go for what you love, while keeping it all within a healthy balance. You tend to be all or nothing, but it doesn't always have to be that way. Mars energy gets you where you want to be, but it's Venus that has you loving the results.

Making a smart choice takes time, Leo. You can't rush into what you're thinking about doing. On Tuesday, be patient and take your time. Wait until you feel totally confident in your decision. In the long run, you'll be glad you did.

What you've got now is a chance to see the big picture. You get to weigh your options instead of impulsively making a choice. That's exactly why great things are falling into place.

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3. Sagittarius

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So many choices flow around you and confuse you, Sagittarius. It's overwhelming, but you know that the most precious trait you have right now is patience. You are a patient person, and that's a rare thing, indeed.

When Venus aligns with Mars on Tuesday, you might feel impulsive. You want to get things over with right this very second. That's the influence of Mars, the planet of action. But you should step back and pause. Think first before acting. This is wisdom.

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This transit comes with its push-and-pull effect, and that helps you weigh your options. Consider this and consider that. Make a pros and cons list if you need to. Then make your move.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.