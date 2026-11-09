Money Starts Flowing In For 3 Zodiac Signs On November 10

Money is coming in for three zodiac signs on November 10, 2026. Mercury aligns with Black Moon Lilith on Tuesday, and this transit is super helpful when it comes to business and finance.

Things just work out in our favor on Tuesday. We've got the fast-paced drive of Mercury and the bold determination of Lilith. What a combo! For these astrological signs, this is the golden ticket for attracting wealth. Nothing stands in our way, and we're ready to receive as much money as the universe sees fit to deliver. Bring it on!

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1. Taurus

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There's a very good chance you'll attract wealth when Mercury aligns with Black Moon Lilith on Tuesday. And as soon as you catch on, you'll make it so this wealth doesn't stop anytime soon.

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You're smart in that way, Taurus, because when you see a good thing in motion, you don't stand in its way. And you don't let it get away either. You want to see this all the way through. What's great is this energy alone produces more of the same. And right now, that means more money. No complaints here!

You're insightful and clear-headed during this transit mainly because you love having the nerve to do things that you once feared. You're clearing a path for abundance to reach you, and it does. Enjoy!

2. Virgo

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You don't ordinarily think of yourself as someone who easily attracts wealth, but you don't shut it out, either. Why would you? On Tuesday, Mercury aligns with Black Moon Lilith, and this gives you an idea...

Perhaps you've been doing yourself a disservice by not considering yourself to be destined for wealth and fortune. Hmm. Maybe you're in the mood to turn that attitude around. That seems like the smart thing to do, Virgo, and you always want to choose the smartest, most practical move.

You're starting to see that yes, you are entitled to your piece of the pie. Why not? You are just as deserving of money as the next person. You just need to believe it. Change your mindset and everything else will change too.

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3. Capricorn

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Mercury aligns with Lilith on Tuesday to make your life run smoothly and efficiently, which is a thing you absolutely adore. When things are organized and in working order, you can think without distraction. That's a major feat these days.

Right now, you are thinking about ways to draw wealth to you and how to keep it safe. You're great with money, Capricorn, so this shouldn't be a problem. You're also ruled by Saturn, the planet of discipline and responsibility, so overspending or making risky moves are rarely issues with you.

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With your mind focused and your mental state at ease, you easily attract money and wealth. You respect the concept of money, and in turn, it respects you back. Now, that's a satisfying transaction. Get ready to see some serious cash flow.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.