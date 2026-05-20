Success & Good Fortune Arrive For 4 Zodiac Signs Before The End Of 2026

Success and good fortune are arriving for four zodiac signs before the end of 2026. According to celebrity psychic and astrologer Inbaal Honigman, the stars are aligning in their favor to "have one of their most successful years yet."

Even if the first half of the year wasn't exactly what you expected, some major astrological shifts have finally started to turn things around. In partnership with Admiral Casino, Honigman explained that these four astrological signs are winning huge beginning now.

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1. Cancer

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While every other zodiac sign trudged through the first half of the year, things have actually been working out in your favor, Cancer. According to Honigman, this is because “Jupiter, the planet of luck itself, is in the sign of Cancer for the first half of the year.” As a result, you're enjoying a year of opportunity and prosperity like never before.

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If it feels like you're not seeing the results of this good fortune yet, keep in mind that Jupiter was retrograde from the end of 2025 until the beginning of March 2026, which slowed outward signs of progress down a little bit. However, you can rest assured knowing that this is "a year of opportunity, prosperity and blessings," Honigman said.

2. Leo

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You’ve had your fair share of ups and downs since the beginning of 2026. And while it may feel like good fortune isn’t on your side, the second half of 2026 promises great opportunity once Jupiter, the planet of abundance, enters your sign on June 30.

As Honigman explained, “Jupiter rules financial success, growth, expansion, travel, and adventure. It is a happy-go-lucky planet which sprinkles good fortune wherever it goes.” So, if you’ve been hoping for prosperity and blessings, get ready. Now is a great time to not only make money but to "extend your home" as well, Honigman said.

3. Taurus

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There's no denying that you've been through some hard times lately, Taurus. This is because you've had Uranus, the planet of sudden change, in your zodiac sign for the seven years. This energy has made you question yourself, Honigman explained, and it threw off the stability in your life.

However, life gets a whole lot better for you by the end of 2026 because Uranus left your sign at the end of April. Better yet, "it won't be back for about 80 years,” Honigman said. This is uplifting, as you're now on your way to becoming the most confident and happiest version of yourself. After the New Moon in your sign on May 16, which was a "new dawn" for you, according to Honigman, you're already starting to feel the good fortune building up in your life.

4. Aries

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This is your year, Aries. Since the start of 2026, you've had generational planets Neptune (which rules dreams) and Saturn (the ruler of discipline) enter your sign, leading up to a powerful collection of planets in your sign in April that definitely lit a fire under you.

Even though you're not "normally thrilled about discipline," Honigman said, this energy is getting you in the right place mentally so you can "remain focused.” While Saturn's energy is a little more difficult for other zodiac signs to manage, for you, it's an incredible stroke of luck, especially for your career.

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Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.