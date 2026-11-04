Your Daily Horoscope For Thursday, November 5: The Libra Moon Arrives

The Libra Moon arrives on November 5, making relationships a main theme of Thursday’s horoscope. This Moon sits opposite Neptune in Aries, so people are prone to seeing what they want to see rather than the reality of what’s happening.

Since Neptune is in Aries, a very impulsive zodiac sign, it’ll be all too easy to jump to conclusions today. But keep in mind Neptune is the planet of illusion, which means we’re not really seeing things for what they actually are. You might romanticize potential or on the other end of the spectrum, assume the worst. Thankfully, the Moon also makes some supportive aspects to Pluto and Uranus throughout the day that go a long way in helping people avoid making any disastrous decisions.

Daily horoscopes for each zodiac sign on Thursday, November 5, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Design: YourTango

Neptune in your sign makes you a little more unsure of yourself than you’re used to, Aries. The Moon in Libra on Thursday is likely to make you look for some reassurance from someone else. Prepare to be disappointed if they don’t live up to the unspoken expectations you’ve set for them.

November 5 isn’t the day to force anyone to read your mind. The best course of action is to just let them know you’re feeling a bit vulnerable. I think they’ll be thrilled to gas you up as long as they know that’s what you need.

Advertisement

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Design: YourTango

The Moon in Libra opposite Neptune in Aries makes someone’s feelings for you a little too vague for your liking on Thursday. Venus retrograde in your daily habits zone could make you overcompensate by playing the martyr.

I don’t see anyone purposely trying to let you down, though today’s astrological energy will try its best to make you believe that. Accept people for who they are on November 5. Don’t read too much into anything, Taurus.

Advertisement

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Design: YourTango

Any time the Moon is in Libra, you’re focused simply on having fun and enjoying life. But its opposition to Neptune in your friendship zone on November 5 tells me someone’s likely gonna get in the way of that on Thursday.

If no one’s on board with your ideas or it’s hard to get everyone on the same page, don’t rule out doing something fun on your own. I think you actually enjoy your own company anyway.

Advertisement

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Design: YourTango

Thursday’s astrology makes things at work more confusing than usual. Neptune creates some temporary smoke and mirrors in your career zone on November 5.

Don’t quit, Cancer. I know it’s tempting! But wait it out. Things aren’t actually as bad as they seem. On the bright side, the Scorpio Sun has your creativity turned all the way up so I think you’ll find a good solution.

Advertisement

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Design: YourTango

The Libra Moon makes you extra chatty. I think you can actually have some pretty great conversation on November 5. As long as you listen as much (or more than) you speak, Leo.

Neptune in Aries makes you a little idealistic. And since Mercury is retrograde, people may take your enthusiasm as you pushing some beliefs on them even if that’s not what you’re trying to do. Let others get a word in on Thursday, OK?

Advertisement

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Design: YourTango

November 5 is one of those days when you’re gonna have to use that detail-oriented mind of yours to get some financial ducks in a row. The Moon in Libra makes you hyperfixated on balancing your budget.

Thursday’s astrology could easily leave you feeling extra anxious when you sit down to look at the numbers and see just how much the little things add up. Don’t make any permanent decisions today though. Step-by-step organization trumps immediate action.

Advertisement

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Design: YourTango

Thursday’s astrology basically erases any boundaries you’ve set. The Moon in your sign opposite Neptune in Aries makes it kinda hard to see where you end and someone else begins. This person’s mood could easily affect yours today.

You’ll likely want to jump in and fix everything for them, but your assignment is actually to do the opposite. Let the people in your life get themselves through their own stuff on November 5, Libra.

Advertisement

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Design: YourTango

If you wake up this Thursday feeling like you just want to stay in bed all day, that’s because the Moon is in Libra, the deepest, most hidden part of your chart. As a Scorpio, you are a master of navigating the dark and the unseen, but the Moon’s opposition to Neptune on November 5 can make even the sharpest detective lose their bearings.

You’re unusually sensitive to stress today. Since Mercury is retrograde in your sign, you have the added disadvantage of some serious brain fog. Don’t overwork yourself. Rest is non-negotiable on Thursday.

Advertisement

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Design: YourTango

Be cautious of trusting someone too much on Thursday. What looks like a deep connection on paper might just be some classic friendship bombing. Not everyone truly belongs in your small inner circle.

You naturally want to believe the best in people and often jump headfirst into exciting new relationships. On November 5, give people the benefit of the doubt, but don't let them get too close just yet. Not everyone is as they seem at first.

Advertisement

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Design: YourTango

Neptune in your home zone makes it a lot harder for you to separate your home life from your work life. A confusing situation at home will make it tough to concentrate on the tasks at hand at your job. A bad day at work will make it easy to take your feelings out on the wrong people.

The best course of action is not to overcommit in either area of your life on November 5, Capricorn. The easier you can make your workload, the better. It’s a day for working smarter, not harder.

Advertisement

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Design: YourTango

The Libra Moon has you seeing the bigger picture on November 5, Aquarius. But remember that not everyone has the same visionary mindset that you do. The Moon sitting opposite Neptune in your communication zone is a sign that arguments over some personal beliefs are highly likely on Thursday.

You can’t convince someone who doesn’t want to be convinced, no matter how sound your logic is. You have a gift of being able to step back and look at life objectively. On November 5, you’ll need that emotional distance more than ever.

Advertisement

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Design: YourTango

The Moon in Libra makes you crave deep connection. The only way to get that is by being vulnerable, which you’re normally very good at. But Thursday’s astrology actually makes you anxious about sharing too much with someone else.

Since Venus is retrograde in the same zodiac sign as the Moon on November 5, you’re prone to projecting what someone in a past relationship did onto this current relationship. Pause on any heavy conversations today. You’ll have a better idea if you can truly trust this person by tomorrow.

Micki Spollen is YourTango’s Editorial Director. Micki has her Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism & Media Studies from Rutgers University and over 10 years of experience as a writer and editor covering astrology, spirituality, and human interest topics.