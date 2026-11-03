Life Gets So Much Better For 3 Zodiac Signs Between Now & November 8

Between now and November 8, 2026, life is getting so much better for three zodiac signs. This won't happen overnight, but rest assured, we will see big improvements by the end of the week.

We're off to a busy start. On November 2, the Moon conjuncts Mars in Leo, so there will be no sleeping in or lazing around. Venus aligns with Jupiter on November 4, bringing a light-hearted, social energy. But remember: Venus and Mercury are both retrograde, so things may not go according to plan.

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Though the new moon will rise in Scorpio on November 9, we're already feeling its impact at the end of this week. Get ready for major transformation and to let go of the bad habits that have been holding you back.

1. Taurus

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With Mercury and Venus in retrograde, your relationships are in the spotlight, Taurus. Take some time this week to reflect on your connections. Are they reciprocal? Or are they feeling more one-sided? You may face intense pressure in the days ahead or deal with an overly demanding partner. November 3 to 5 can be especially challenging.

Instead of launching anything new, slow down and really think things through. By mid-November, both these planets will be direct, and that's the time to take action. Hidden motivations or resentments might come to the surface, but don't lash out. Listen carefully and reflect before responding.

The Scorpio Moon at the end of the week can help you clear out dead weight or toxic relationships. Life will get so much better once that's done.

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2. Leo

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Mars is still moving through your sign, and as the planet of action conjuncts the Moon, your emotions are on high. This energy can create a mental showdown, and you might struggle to keep your ego in check.

Don’t push any agenda this week or react to conflict emotionally. Let go of your natural desire for attention and focus on strategic retreat. Let others take the spotlight, Leo.

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With Mercury and Venus in retrograde, you might feel burnt out. Get plenty of rest and don’t let others trigger you. Say no to draining invitations or favors and spend some time reflecting. By mid-November, you will be able to make some big changes that will transform your life. For now, figure out what you want and what would make your life better.

3. Aquarius

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This is a high-pressure week, Aquarius, so get ready. Mercury retrograde might create conflict in your career or with authority figures. You're trying to move forward, but the heavy planetary energy is dragging you back. Expect a clash with others midweek. You might also receive some unexpected news or deal with communication problems. But don't worry. By the end of the week, things are looking up.

Take a laid-back approach to your affairs this week and focus on getting things done one thing at a time. Don’t allow others to fluster or frustrate you. If someone tries to provoke you, the best reaction is no reaction. Step back and view things from a completely objective point of view and double-check any contracts or agreements. Make your home your emotional sanctuary, but if that's not possible, find a park or somewhere else you can find peace and collect your thoughts.

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Leslie Hale is a professional astrologer with over 30 years of experience specializing in astrological guidance to empower you with knowledge of future events, relationships, finances, and major life situations.