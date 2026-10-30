Luck Is Everywhere For 3 Zodiac Signs All Week From Now Until November 8

Three zodiac signs find luck everywhere they go this week. between now and November 8, 2026. It may still be retrograde season, but finally you can start moving forward.

Retrogrades have a way of rearranging your life in precisely the ways you need. It may feel uncomfortable in the moment, but there is a greater purpose to it all. Mercury Cazimi happens in Scorpio on November 4, just before the Moon joins retrograde Venus in Libra on November 7. This energy helps you take new chances and make the most of the unexpected opportunities arriving this week.

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1. Pisces

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This is the start of a new cycle, Pisces. On November 4, Mercury Cazimi occurs, as the planet of communication aligns with the Sun in Scorpio. Luck and abundance are finally returning to your life, and this time, they're here to stay. Although Mercury is retrograde through November 13, it’s now safe to take action on what arises.

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What's interesting is that you already thought you missed out on this luck. Whatever is coming about now is something you already came to terms with not happening. This energy is teaching you to hold space for the impossible and challenge your limiting beliefs. Because Mercury rules communication, make sure you keep on top of your emails and messages. Don't let this divine opportunity get sent to your spam folder!

2. Aquarius

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You are meant to enjoy this life, Aquarius. It's easy to get sidetracked by what you need to do each day. But you can't forget what you actually deserve to experience in this lifetime. On November 7, the Moon and retrograde Venus unite in Libra, reminding you that life is about so much more than obligations. Spend time with the people who add value to your life, doing things that bring genuine happiness.

Venus is in its last few weeks of retrograde in Libra, so it's time to start focusing on what you want to call in rather than anything related to the past. Reflect on your goals and what you want your next chapter to look like. Be sure you’re prioritizing your personal life and how you want to feel rather than just collecting accolades.

3. Sagittarius

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Your luck is finally arriving, Sagittarius. On November 4, Mercury Cazimi occurs in Scorpio, bringing exciting new opportunities into your life. The first part of this retrograde season was about reflecting, as most retrogrades are. But finally you can start making moves. This is the green light you've been waiting for.

It's time to start living your life to the fullest, and maybe even do some traveling. Sound good to you! But first, you need to let go of the past and everything that is keeping you stuck in place. You learned a lot by reflecting, and you should take those lessons with you. But the old resentments and outdated fears? No thanks. Those can stay in the past where they belong.

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Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.