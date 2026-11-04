3 Zodiac Signs Attract Major Financial Success During The Virgo Moon On November 5

The three zodiac signs attracting financial success on November 5 will almost instantly notice how mentally sharp they feel on Thursday. Nothing escapes them.

The Virgo Moon makes them uncannily astute. This Moon phase is perfect for reflecting on what's worked and what definitely hasn't. This kind of reflection is their ticket to financial success because they see through what's wrong and get straight to the point. No distractions. Their decision-making skills are better than ever, and they know just when to strike.

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1. Taurus

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You may come across to the world as a fun-loving, carefree person who loves to laugh and have a good time, but there's another truth about you, Taurus. You are watching everything, all the time.

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During the waning crescent Moon in Virgo, you feel particularly interested in what's going on financially. People may be fooled by your appearance, but even though you're dressed in your best party clothes, you still know exactly what's going on.

This is how you end up reaching that ka-ching moment. You've been watching all along, and now, on this day, you recognize your moment to cash in. Smart cookie, you!

2. Capricorn

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Whatever you've been planning all this time, something hits the breaking point during the waning crescent Moon in Virgo. Suddenly, you know that it's time to claim what's yours.

This energy associated with this transit lets you walk away from what is no longer important to you. Financially speaking, this is how you're able to eliminate debt.

Because you've done so well with your financial planning, you're now able to consider yourself set up for life. You did the right thing, Capricorn, so much so that you could teach others how to do it themselves.

3. Virgo

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You rarely think of yourself as someone who does the right thing when it comes to money, or at least, you haven't in a while, but the truth is, you're pretty great when it comes to financial practices.

During the waning crescent Moon in your sign, your energy is less frantic and worried and much more gathered and centered. A big decision takes place, and you are on it. There's no self-doubt or second-guessing happening now. You trust yourself, and you know just what choice to make.

By the time this day is over, you'll know that you did the best you could and that this was indeed enough. Smart choices ended up with secure positions. You did this, Virgo. It's all you. Nice!

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Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.