5 Zodiac Signs Have The Best Horoscopes All Week From Now To November 8

The five zodiac signs with the best horoscopes from November 2 to 8, 2026 benefit big time from this week's transits. Their relationships get a boost and their love story becomes filled with more hope.

As the Leo Moon joins Jupiter at the beginning of the week it brings optimism. On November 3, the Virgo Moon in all its glory is a reminder to be more honest with ourselves and the people around us. This is not the week to have secrets because they'll likely come out. On November 5, the Libra Moon brings balance to relationships. A week filled with intensity, but for these astrological signs, it brings self-discovery and new connections.

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1. Leo

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Prepare to feel supercharged at the start of the week. You're about to realize the sky’s the limit as this Scorpio season continues to intensify. Financial goals steadily work out the way you want them to as retrograde season is making you more practical with spending.

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New ideas flourish during the Libra Moon on Saturday and establishing better connections is possible over the weekend. Your drive for success is through the roof and no one can stop you. Have some confidence in your abilities this week, Leo! Don’t listen to the critics. Try to think before you speak since Mars in your sign has a tendency to make your words a little venomous.

2. Virgo

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While there may be a lot of need for reflection, this week allows you to come out of your shell. The Moon in your sign on Tuesday gives you the green light to pour love and kindness into your world, especially once the Moon in Scorpio makes you more sociable over the weekend. Reach out to friends or explore a club or course that piques your interest.

The Moon joins Venus retrograde in Libra on Tuesday, making it easy to evaluate your financial goals. Make the changes you want to see, Virgo, because this week you're given the tools with Venus and Jupiter adding giving you the kind of clarity and structure that attract abundance.

3. Libra

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Venus is back in your sign, making this a thrilling week. You’re able to heal old wounds and patch things up with friends this week. New financial plans reconnect you with your essence and power during the Leo Moon on Monday. The week is illuminating and motivates you to get back to work.

While Saturn in Aries might have made you doubt yourself a bit this year, this is the week you make a comeback and let others see your talent and drive for success. The Virgo Moon is medicinal midweek, allowing you to embrace changes you need to implement to see your work thrive. Pamper yourself and focus on self-care, and try the hobbies that bring you happiness.

4. Scorpio

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The show must go on, Scorpio! Even with this week's flurry of energy making you a little on edge. The Moon in your sign over the weekend is like a love story between you and yourself. New beginnings are possible with Venus finishing this second round of the retrograde in Libra before she enters your sign again. Rest and explore your dreams because when you sleep this week, dreams might be vivid and filled with messages.

The Leo Moon on Monday reminds you how to have more confidence in yourself. The Moon in Virgo midweek shows you what is worth fighting for. Embrace constructive criticism in the professional or educational sector. Don’t be afraid to start things over and ask for help if you need it.

5. Sagittarius

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It's a kind of complicated week when you want to get a better idea of the path you want to take moving forward. Patience is a virtue since it's still retrograde season. Insights pour in by the weekend, Sagittarius. Until then, have fun with your friends. Compliment their work and share your work in progress.

When the Moon is in Virgo midweek, you are reminded to dig deep and discover what makes you happy in your career. Not a good time to make a switch, but this could be a fruitful period to focus on your priorities and restructure routines. Breakthroughs likely come through as well, like a love for a new hobby and resolution to a pending problem.

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A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She has over ten years of experience writing horoscopes.