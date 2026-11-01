Weekly Love Horoscopes For November 2 - 8 — It's The Homestretch Of Retrograde Season

The homestretch of this retrograde season has a little test for each zodiac sign. Thankfully, your weekly love horoscope for November 2 to 8, 2026 is a great cheat cheet for how to actually make the energy work for you.

it's the last full week of Venus and Mercury retrograde, thankfully. The week gets off to a busy start as the Moon in Leo conjuncts Mars on November 2, which makes Monday an emotionally difficult time. The Moon squares Uranus the next day, which usually brings surprises. Some confusion is afoot this week, but don't let it all get to you! This is the storm before the calm. Knowing what to expect is half the battle. You got this!

Weekly love horoscopes for November 2 to 8, 2026:

Aries

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Venus retrograde is encouraging you to fix what is broken in a relationship. Healing old negative patterns isn't usually fun, but it's so worth it once it's done.

Get ready to take a long walk down memory lane before next week's New Moon. Keep your pride in check if you want things to go smoothly this week, Aries.

Advertisement

Taurus

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

The Sun, retrograde Mercury, and the upcoming New Moon are all in Scorpio, which affects your closest relationships. There's a good chance you'll experience some serious communication problems this week. Being clear and direct is the best way to avoid any issues.

Since the New Moon in Scorpio places a focus on your partnerships, this week you'll spend a lot of time deciding whether to stay or go in a particular relationship.

Advertisement

Gemini

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Venus retrograde makes things feel like they're going backward instead of forward this week. Take some time to reflect. You're about to determine what your real needs in relationship are. And just as importantly, if a current partner is on the same page.

Fair warning that this is the week when exes are most likely to come back into your life. Just because they do doesn't mean you should rekindle.

Advertisement

Cancer

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

This week is a reflective and intense period in your love life. Since Mercury is still retrograde, miscommunication and misunderstandings are more likely than not. Especially from November 3rd to 5th.

As the Scorpio New Moon gets closer, you may want some more clarity in a relationship. Welp, clarity is not quite possible just yet. But don't worry. It should come after mid-month.

Advertisement

Leo

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

As if Jupiter in your sign isn't making you confident enough, this week you also have Mars in your zodiac sign making you basically unstoppable. Communication, however, is a different story.

You're fired up, Leo, which may actually make conversation a little more difficult. Or you may not talk to your love interest as often as you would like. Don’t let ego get in the way. This will all pass a lot more quickly if you can stay chill.

Advertisement

Virgo

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

You are navigating an extremely reflective week thanks to retrograde Mercury. I see you actually being more talkative than usual this week, though that leaves some more room for misunderstandings.

Venus is retrograde too, which has taken a bit of a hit on your self-esteem. Don't let it convince you of what isn't true, Virgo. Take a look at how you feel about yourself this week.

Advertisement

Libra

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Venus in your sign makes you magnetic to others. But don't forget it's retrograde, which means it's not really the time to begin a new relationship. Better to hold off until mid-month if someone captures your interest.

Mercury is retrograde too. What it brings up this week shows you where it would be most beneficial for you to set some boundaries so you don’t feel taken advantage of.

Advertisement

Scorpio

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

On November 4, the Sun conjuncts Mercury in your sign. This usually causes some surprises, Scorpio. With Mercury involved, I think some important communication or a text you weren’t expecting is headed your way.

Since the upcoming New Moon is also in your zodiac sign, you may want to consider how you feel about it before thinking about anyone else. Think about where you really stand on an important relationship and make that decision.

Advertisement

Sagittarius

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Mercury retrograde is revealing all the old baggage it's about time you released. Get ready to experience an aha moment, Sagittarius.

Since next week's New Moon is sort of a tough one for you, this is a good weekend to spend time alone. This Moon calls for some TLC.

Advertisement

Capricorn

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Venus is transiting your career sector. You could involve a current relationship in your work, such as a party or get-together with associates. Or if you're single, someone may just catch your eye in your workplace.

Mercury retrograde has you reconsidering a friendship this week. You're about to see someone in your friend group from a different point of view.

Advertisement

Aquarius

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Jupiter in Leo is making you more interested in relationships than worried about your independence. Don't force it, though. Not while Venus is retrograde, at least.

Mars is also in Leo which can stir up arguments or disagreements. Keep that in mind when you get curious about someone else's perspective on life. Be curious, not judgy.

Advertisement

Pisces

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

The Sun and next week's New Moon both being in Scorpio thankfully brings about a feeling of harmony and peace in a relationship. It's about time!

More good news, Pisces. Venus retrograde actually makes you feel quite good with someone this week. Get ready to communicate on a far deeper emotional level this week.

Leslie Hale is a professional astrologer with over 30 years of experience specializing in astrological guidance to empower you with knowledge of future events, relationships, finances, and major life situations.