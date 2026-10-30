Weekly Horoscopes Are Here For November 2 - 8 — Good Riddance To A Certain Phase Of Your Life

As we continue through this impactful Scorpio season, weekly horoscopes for November 2 to 8, 2026 show that more lessons are on the way. The Leo Moon illuminates our minds as it joins Jupiter at the beginning of the week. On November 3, the Virgo Moon gets some key notes from the Mercury retrograde in Scorpio, so prepare for anything you've avoided or what was dug deep to resurface.

The Moon joins Venus in Libra on November 5, showing us our progress and what ongoing changes need to be made if any. Although the Moon enters Scorpio on November 7, the New Moon doesn't officially begin until next week. Nevertheless, the Scorpio Moon is about to have us facing our fears once again. But this time around, we're equipped to be victorious.

Weekly horoscopes for November 2 to 8, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

New opportunities for traveling and exploring new horizons are likely during the Leo Moon on Monday. This includes developing a new regimen for your learning process. While you’re concentrating on building and learning, the Virgo Moon brings discipline and focus midweek.

For diving into the details and tackling anything that needs revision, wait 'til the end of the week when the Libra and Scorpio Moons make it easier to aim for more precision. The retrograde planets in these signs give you an advantage, Aries.

Advertisement

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

This week, Taurus, you might be wondering what your next moves could be. The Leo Moon makes Monday a contemplative day when it's easier to put your ideas on paper and evaluate any drafts you may have stored away and forgotten. Starting on Tuesday, the Virgo Moon energy encourages you to dive into the past as a source of inspiration.

The retrograde energy is a lot more concentrated in your relationship sector this week with the Libra and Scorpio Moons toward the end of the week making it easier for you to show up for the people you care about.

Advertisement

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

This Scorpio season is making you realize just how many things you have on your plate, Gemini. Take time for yourself this week. Learn about your limits because it'll be easy to burn out.

Prioritize the hobbies you love to decompress. The Moon moving from Leo to Virgo midweek leads to a valuable experience that teaches you about leadership and self-trust when you’re not confident in yourself.

Advertisement

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

This week's Libra Moon has you analyzing your romantic connections. You're wondering if you’re destined to be with someone. Get ready for new and old love stories to come back, Cancer. Venus retrograde in Libra is showing us all how the past still impacts how we view love in the present.

When the Moon is in Virgo midweek, better communication is possible. There are some vulnerable moments, but the Leo Moon at the beginning of the week teaches you that your pride should be wounded every once in a while around the person you pour your heart out to.

Advertisement

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

The Moon in your zodiac sign at the beginning of the week has you wondering if you should open your heart to someone worthy. You might be a little more hesitant than usual because the Mercury and Venus retrogrades have you thinking about deception and heartbreak.

Nevertheless, the Moon moving from Virgo to Libra midweek shows you the value of self-love and self-protection. Honor yourself this week, Leo.

The Moon in Scorpio makes the weekend a time for reconciliation and leaving the past in the past.

Advertisement

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

No more clinging to what isn’t working for you, Virgo. On Monday, the Leo Moon makes it easier to release and focus on what is aligning with you.

When the desire to be perfect creeps in once the Moon enters your zodiac sign on Tuesday, the following Libra Moon shows you how to be more gentle with yourself.

Leaving room for error and learning from mistakes is an important theme during the Scorpio Moon over the weekend, especially since your ruling planet Mercury continues its retrograde path for the next several weeks.

Advertisement

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

The excitement of change is encouragement to let yourself evolve this week. You’re discovering your voice, Libra. Nothing is stopping you now. Even though this is still retrograde season, get ready for new connections and beginnings.

In the second half of the week, there'll be a moment to step back and reflect. Perfection isn’t necessary, Libra. You're shedding parts of yourself in order to welcome in this new path and set yourself free of negative habits.

Advertisement

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

Since Mercury is still retrograde in your sign this week, the past will continue to impact you for the next several weeks. Don’t worry, Scorpio. It's ushering in more positive changes.

Midweek, the Virgo and Libra lunations connect you to your dreams as this Venus retrograde has you centered on the visions you’re receiving. The Moon in your sign this weekend almost feels like a treaty is being signed as you give yourself the green light to prosper.

Advertisement

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

Burnout could be creeping in this week, Sagittarius. Thankfully, the Leo Moon on Monday is the spark needed to get you back to fighting for what you are dreaming of.

During the Virgo Moon midweek, you might feel out of sync with people and the projects you’re working on. However, the feeling of disconnection dissipates once the Moon is in Libra towards the end of the week.

The weekend is a good time to review and revisit the drafts you have in progress. Let the silence and calm of the Scorpio Moon push you to weave the floating ideas together and center them.

Advertisement

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

You're about ready for a do-over, Capricorn. On Monday, the Leo Moon makes you question yourself and your motivations.

Nevertheless, the Virgo and Libra Moons shed some light on where you need to be as the week goes on. This Venus retrograde serves as an enlightening period.

When the Moon is in Scorpio this weekend, your hard work is recognized. But there could be some critics. A reminder to stay strong and believe in yourself.

Advertisement

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

With a focus on victory, this Scorpio season has you in the eye of the hurricane this week. However, the Moon in Leo makes you more receptive to the advice from friends at the beginning of the week. You will have opportunities to brainstorm with them, Aquarius.

Starting on Tuesday, the Moon in Virgo pulls you into the past, showing you where you may have made mistakes and how to adjust. As the week goes on, diplomacy will work in your favor as you win people over with your charm.

Advertisement

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

How much effort have you put into your goals, Pisces? Fighting for what you want to accomplish this month might seem out of reach, but during this Scorpio season, you have the confidence and discipline to take on the challenges.

Midweek, the Moon in Virgo and then Libra make it easier to find support if you start feeling overwhelmed. The Scorpio Moon at the end of the week reminds you to take it easy. The weekend is a good time for rest and renewal.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She has over ten years of experience writing horoscopes.