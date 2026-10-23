Your October 24 Horoscope Has A Message For You As Mercury Retrograde Starts On Saturday

The daily horoscope for October 24, 2026 has everything you need to know about the first day of Mercury retrograde. Since Mercury is in Scorpio, a zodiac sign known for being very deep and mysterious, get ready!

Prepare to be tested with some things you probably thought you had moved past. Everyone’s about to experience a resurgence of "deep hidden wounds,” practicing witch Shay Riggin explained. The specific wound you start facing on Saturday depends on your astrological sign, so let’s get into it.

Daily horoscopes for each zodiac sign on Saturday, October 24, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Design: YourTango

Sorry, Aries, but October 24 is the first day of a pretty intense few weeks. Mercury retrograde in Scorpio is about to make you face some rather uncomfortable truths about your financial situation.

If you owe anyone money, consider this your heads-up that they’re about to come back to collect. I would start getting things in order sooner rather than later. The good news is they’re likely willing to negotiate. Ask nicely!

Advertisement

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Design: YourTango

Get ready for someone you haven’t talked to in a while to randomly pop back up in your life. When they do, you basically have two choices. One of them includes falling back into the same pattern that obviously didn’t work before.

But you could also take the opportunity to get some closure and move on. Mercury retrograde is testing your emotional strength. You’re about to see just how far you’ve come, Taurus.

Advertisement

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Design: YourTango

Gemini, Mercury retrograde is rarely easy for you considering Mercury is your ruling planet. It doesn’t help that this retrograde is in Scorpio, the zodiac sign that affects your day-to-day life. So if you’re wondering why you suddenly have almost zero energy on October 24, now you know.

You may feel like you’ve lost complete control over your life, but I promise that’s not the case. Your nervous system is just more sensitive for the next few weeks. Take this as a sign from the universe to slow it down a bit. Prioritize!

Advertisement

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Design: YourTango

I see you starting to romanticize a past relationship on Saturday. This is not a sign that it’ll work this time around, Cancer. But it is a good time to get some real closure.

You might not get it from this person, but that doesn’t matter. You can give it to yourself. Mercury retrograde wants you to think about why you’re longing for that chapter of your life. And more importantly, why things ended in the first place.

Advertisement

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Design: YourTango

Feeling a little homesick, Leo? That’s because you have both Mercury and Venus retrograde disturbing your home life. Which is also why your social battery is so depleted on October 24.

Home is genuinely where your heart is for the next few weeks. You're destined to figure out exactly what home means to you. Hint: it should be where you feel safest and with the people who truly support you.

Advertisement

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Design: YourTango

The brain fog is real on October 24. Mercury is your ruling planet, so when it’s retrograde, it’s not so easy to think straight. But at the same time, you will be thinking a LOT.

The good news is that by the time this retrograde ends in November, I think you’re gonna find that your inner voice is actually on your side instead of constantly criticizing you.

Advertisement

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Design: YourTango

Mercury retrograde is making you see yourself differently. That’s why I think you finally feel fed up with always being there for everyone, including the people who have proven time and time again they’re not willing to do the same for you.

On October 24, give more of that energy to yourself. The way you feel about yourself should have nothing to do with what other people think about you, Libra.

Advertisement

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Design: YourTango

Scorpio, I’m scared to ask how you’re feeling because on Saturday, you have both Venus and now Mercury retrograde in your zodiac sign. Yikes.

This is the kind of energy that would give a weaker person an identity crisis. Not you, though. I see you using this energy to actually get back to who you truly are.

Advertisement

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Design: YourTango

I recommend keeping a dream journal throughout this Mercury retrograde, Sagittarius. You’re about to have some very vivid dreams over the next few weeks.

They’re trying to tell you something about the significant chapter of your life that’s finally coming to an official end. Don’t fight it. It’s time to let this go.

Advertisement

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Design: YourTango

Capricorn, I think you’ve felt a little unhappy at work lately. Even if you genuinely like what you do, it’s normal to get bored when you do the same thing day in and day out. Welp, that’s not gonna last for much longer.

I see a reunion with someone who has a new opportunity for you. Something about what you do for a living is going to look a lot different by the time Mercury retrograde is over in November.

Advertisement

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Design: YourTango

You can thank Mercury retrograde for making you feel unsatisfied with the direction your career is taking. But it was bound to happen eventually because I get the sense that you’re feeling a little unsure about whether you actually care about what you’re doing or if you’re just going through the motions for something that looks good on paper.

This isn’t a sign to up and quit your job, Aquarius. It’s also not a great idea to make a public post about looking for a new one because it’s very likely that the wrong people will see it. I suggest actively thinking about what kind of work would be more fulfilling for you. And I don’t see it taking long to manifest that into reality.

Advertisement

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Design: YourTango

Thankfully, this Mercury retrograde is actually pretty subtle for you because you have a bit of a different relationship with fellow water sign Scorpio. It’s not as jarring of an energy for you as it is for everyone else.

With all this water energy, though, I do see you being somewhat overwhelmed by empathy. And who can blame you with the state of the world right now? But you also can’t let it debilitate you, Pisces. You can only control what you can control.

Micki Spollen is YourTango’s Editorial Director. Micki has her Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism & Media Studies from Rutgers University and over 10 years of experience as a writer and editor covering astrology, spirituality, and human interest topics.