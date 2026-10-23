Hard Times Come To An End For 4 Chinese Zodiac Signs After Saturday, October 24

Four Chinese zodiac signs are fortunate to see some hard times finally coming to an end after October 24, 2026. The Metal Sheep Receive Day is coming to the rescue.

Get ready for a hefty dose of relief on Saturday. Thank goodness, because these animal signs have honestly had it pretty hard lately. Things might not settle down immediately because there are still a lot of moving parts. But emotionally, at least, the worst part is in the rearview mirror.

Advertisement

1. Rooster

Design: YourTango

You are totally and completely exhausted by that one person who always seems to look at you sideways at work. I get the feeling it's gotten you to the point that some days, it even made you wonder if you'd be better off just quitting. You've not given up because obviously you need the money, and that's a good thing.

Advertisement

Things change after Saturday. Something actually changes in their life that ends up making life easier for you. It seems like they're having a change of heart because of a hard time they're going through. You have more compassion for them at this point. Hey, everybody's human.

2. Goat

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

You have really been in a funk, which has made it hard to follow through on what you promised yourself. You keep telling yourself tomorrow will be the day that you follow through on a workout plan or start your new diet. Saturday is that day, Goat. For real this time.

The Metal energy in your animal sign is the push you need to remember how much you actually love yourself. Just like that, a switch goes off in your mind. The pressure is off. That's enough to make you actually do what you said you'll do. The problem wasn't you, after it all. Just how you were thinking about it.

3. Snake

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Not getting along with family can definitely cause some hard times. I think they do want the best for you, Snake. As do you. The hard times come in when what you think is best doesn't add up with what they're thinking.

On Saturday, I see you actually throwing them a bone. You do one thing that they've asked you to do even if you'd only do it with half a heart. That's enough to set things straight. If you had known it was that easy, I'm sure you would've done it a long time ago!

4. Pig

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

An old friend shows up in your life on October 24. It brings up some nostalgia that really does you some good. Life doesn't feel as hard when you think back on the good times.

After Saturday, I think it'll be hard for you to even believe you thought you were all alone. You weren't! All those hard feelings that you were struggling through are gone. Sweet.

Advertisement

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes & Zodiac Signs. Aria earned her Diploma of Astrological Excellence from the Midwest School of Astrology and has written daily horoscopes for the last 10 years.