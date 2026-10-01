2 Zodiac Signs Are In Their Rich & Successful Era

Two zodiac signs are in their rich and successful era now. Finally, the stars have aligned to bring them the wealth they desire.

The Aries Full Moon at the end of September marked the start of a new chapter. For these astrological signs, it's one full of luck and abundance. Their careers are taking off, and everything seems to be working in their favor. October is their month to shine!

1. Gemini

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Be careful what you wish for, Gemini. Whatever you set your mind to now, you have the power to achieve. According to astrologer Helena Hathor, "There's a momentum building up that you started back in April." While it might've felt insignificant then, this energy is really affecting you now. It's pushing you into an era of wealth and success.

"Basically, you're gonna hit a huge milestone," Hathor continued. "There is something huge coming, and people are gonna get behind you." It might have to do with social media or publishing. So, if you've been thinking of writing a book or posting online, this is the time to do it. Just be sure not to make any promises you can't keep.

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While this new chapter is undeniably exciting, it doesn't come without its struggles. You are achieving great things in your career, but not everyone in your life is supportive. "With Venus squaring Pluto, there is a lot of tension with coworkers, employees, people that you just have contracts for," the astrologer explained. "You might not ever be able to get on equal footing."

If you're looking for advice: focus on your own personal goals. Regardless of how others perceive you, you'll shine brightly. Stay commited to your dreams and desires. You have the power of the universe behind you, and anything is possible.

2. Cancer

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Get ready, Cancer. Your career is about to go to the next level. "There was something you started back in April, and the momentum was fire," Hathor said. Now, you're seeing the peak of that intensity. There's a lot of Aries energy, and it's ushering you into a successful new era.

What's great is this wealth isn't at the expense of your mental health. You've done your fair share of hustling, but that's not what this chapter is about. "It is gonna be clear where you've burnt yourself out, where you need to go and fill back your own cup," the astrologer added. "Just make sure you're looking after yourself."

You were starting to doubt your finances would ever grow, mainly because your money is tied up with other people. Perhaps a payment has been delayed, or your salary wasn't what you deserved. Either way, it's changing now. It might take a little more time than you'd prefer, but you are going to be rich.

A creative project will take off, or you might be offered a promotion out of the blue. It feels like everything is going from zero to 100, but that's fine by you. You've been patient, and now you're ready to see some rewards. Enjoy!

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Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.