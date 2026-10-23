Weekly Horoscopes Are Here For October 26 - November 1 — It's About To Get So Real

If the weekly horoscopes for October 26 to November 1, 2026 are any indication, this week is a bit of a doozy. It's about to get so real for each zodiac sign thanks to the Full Moon in Taurus on Monday. Mind you, Taurus's ruling planet, Venus, is still retrograde, reminding us not to repeat those silly mistakes in relationships. The Full Moon echoes this statement a few more times until we hopefully get it right.

Once the Moon is in Gemini on the 27th, communication gets a little forced because Mercury retrograde has us scrutinizing and digging through the past. The Moon in Cancer on the 29th is a good moment to spill what we feel to someone we trust. This is a week to show up for ourselves and make home a place where we can recharge and relax from the pressures of the retrograde.

Weekly horoscopes for October 26 to November 1, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

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The Full Moon brings changes to your value system this week. It encourages you not to splurge. Thankfully, Saturn is already changing the rules, which makes the transition period much easier.

The brilliant Gemini Moon helps pull you out of a slump on Tuesday, especially if you reach out to the people who usually cheer you up and add more optimism to your world.

While this Scorpio season is a bit of an emotional purging, the Moon in Cancer grounds you on Thursday and teaches you how to be more honest about what you’re feeling.

Open up to a close friend or do some journaling this week, Aries. It will make the pressures from having Saturn in your zodiac sign and the Full Moon a lot less challenging. There is power in facing what you’re afraid of, and this week will remind you of this.

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Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

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The impact of Scorpio season has you reflecting on your successes and failures. Get ready to do some more analysis during the Full Moon in your sign on Monday, which makes you dive deep and truly discover yourself.

There is still a lot more to learn, Taurus. On Tuesday, the Gemini Moon gives you some clarity as it makes a trine to Venus retrograde in Libra. Explore what you think is holding you back and start the blueprint for your next move.

New plans come up during the Cancer Moon towards the end of the week, bringing patience and dedication to your work.

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Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

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On Monday, the Full Moon in Taurus has you becoming more of a visionary. This week, you're focusing on making your dreams a reality. With Uranus and the Moon in your sign, you are truly making magic.

Starting on Thursday, the Moon in the zodiac sign of Cancer reflects changes and a shift from your current experiences. With Venus now in Libra, things are starting to flow smoothly.

Reconciliations are possible this week, Gemini. At the same time, get ready to free yourself from toxic relationships that may have blocked your progress.

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Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

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As the Full Moon in Taurus has people discovering their power, it actually pulls you within and has you analyzing and reflecting. Don’t keep yourself locked in a chamber in your own mind, Cancer. Face what is slowing you down and keep fighting for your dreams.

When the Moon is in your sign in the second half of the week, you take on the role of a nurturer. Prepare for a change in your perspective as you incorporate more self-love.

Scorpio season is opening doors in your professional life. Treat yourself with love and respect and others will follow.

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Leo (July 23 - August 22)

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The power your words hold becomes clear with the Full Moon in Taurus on Monday. Jupiter is in your sign, making you bold and impulsive. This week adds a little honey to your speech as Venus makes you a little sweeter.

Starting on Tuesday, the Gemini Moon starts a few days of power and self-expression. Expect to have more of a desire to bring love to your inner world and your home. Beautifying your space is likely.

When the Moon is in Cancer towards the end of the week, you get a vision for what you want to achieve in the future. You see the path, Leo. You can even imagine the journey. Can you feel the self-assurance building?

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Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

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With the Full Moon in Taurus making a positive aspect to your sign on Monday, this is a week for celebration with the people you hold dear.

When the Moon is in Gemini on Tuesday, you see and learn a new side of yourself. The warrior within that's always been there, yet somewhat hidden, is slowly emerging during this retrograde season. Prepare to take on new leadership roles, because your hard work is about to be noticed.

Releasing the ties from the past is possible during the Cancer Moon at the end of the week, especially since the shifts during this Scorpio season remind you of your experiences during the Saturn in Pisces that happened from 2023 until the beginning of this week. Your true power might've been hidden, Virgo, but you're finally about to unleash it.

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Libra (September 23 - October 22)

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The Full Moon in Taurus brings the attention back to you on Monday. While past relationships might resurface in your mind, you actually have a new and profound perspective on love.

When the Moon is in Gemini starting on Tuesday, new adventures might be on your mind. The planning phase begins at home, Libra, especially since Mercury is retrograde. Traveling far away won’t be necessary. You can have plenty of adventures within your own community. For example, you could explore new restaurants, theaters, stores, or museums with Venus back in your sign.

Once the Moon is in Cancer on Thursday, it brings more attention your way. You shine so brightly, Libra!

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Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

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Scorpio, this is such a powerful week for you. The Full Moon in Taurus gives you more maturity and understanding, which are elements that can make you an even better friend or partner. Releasing old grudges goes magnificently for you this week because the Full Moon in Taurus makes it easier to see what is no longer working for you.

Starting on Tuesday, the Moon in Gemini is a reminder to incorporate some self-care. Venus is back in Libra, a lesson that you need to bring more joy into your life by prioritizing the things that make you happy.

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Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

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Prepare for some big changes in your day-to-day and work life after the Full Moon in Taurus on Monday. It's a good week to adjust your tactics a bit in order to work better with others.

When the Moon is in Gemini midweek, it brings you closer to a story you have been focused on for some time. Prepare to leave it in the past, as the Full Moon’s energy finally clears it away.

When the Moon is in Cancer towards the end of the week, you can thank retrograde season for those vivid dreams. Journaling about these moments and their impact will help you piece the clues together.

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Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

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As an Earth sign, you're about to have a lot of fun during the Full Moon on Monday. You actually enjoy hard work, and this is your moment to take back control and live life the way you want to.

A positive manifestation of this Full Moon for you is that you’re more popular and sought after. Prepare to be invited to more events. You'll likely encounter friends from the past, or you might just make new friends. Either way, it's a good thing!

When the Moon is in Cancer towards the end of the week, focus on your romantic connection and understanding relationship dynamics in your professional sphere.

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Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

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Show up for family or the people who need you during this Taurus Full Moon on Monday because Venus retrograde in Libra is bringing healing energy to your connections.

Your home life is illuminated this week. If you’ve been neglecting family or friends, it could become an issue. When the Moon is in Gemini, the way you treat others is a theme, Aquarius, so show up for them. Do your best to be more diplomatic with Mars opposing your sign. It's time to change the dynamics you have with others and become more of a team player.

Once the Moon is in Cancer on Thursday, be aware of your emotions and any impulsive tendencies that may arise with Mars’ influence.

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Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

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Monday's Full Moon in Taurus makes you desire more solid and meaningful connections. You'll likely socialize a bit more or take part in events pertaining to your community.

When the Moon is in Gemini on Tuesday, new ideas start flowing. But because we are experiencing a Mercury and Venus retrograde, it would be best to leave them in your drafts until these planets are direct again in November.

For those who feel a little unsatisfied, you might think the grass is greener on the other side. This week reminds you to be appreciative of your past successes and blessings.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She has over ten years of experience writing horoscopes.