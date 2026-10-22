Something Very Lucky Happens For Your Zodiac Sign On One Specific Day This Week Between Now & November 1

Something very good happens on your zodiac sign's luckiest day this week, from October 26 to November 1, 2026. You are in the midst of transformation as you move through the retrograde season. You might not know where it's leading just yet, but that's OK.

The Full Moon in Taurus rises on October 26, helping you look ahead and focus on what feels right to your soul. Then, at the end of the week, the Last Quarter Moon peaks in Leo, encouraging you to let go of the life you pictured to have the one meant for you. Through it all, retrograde Mercury continues to reveal the truth, while retrograde Venus helps you focus on the path ahead. It’s all coming together in the way it's meant to; you just need to let it.

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Aries

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Luckiest day of the week for Aries: Sunday, November 1

Quietly let the past go, beautiful Aries. This doesn’t mean the past didn’t happen or that it wasn’t important. But letting go allows you to make room for what is waiting to arrive.

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The Last Quarter Moon in Leo rises on November 1, calling you to let go of both the past and the life you once pictured. This will not bring disappointments as you might expect. Instead, it creates the space for you to receive the next part of your destiny. Now you see that it never mattered how your life looked to others, but only how it felt to you.

Taurus

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Luckiest day of the week for Taurus: Monday, October 26

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Notice what remains, dear Taurus. The New Moon in your sign occurred on May 16, beginning a lunar cycle about authenticity and reciprocity in your life. As the Full Moon now rises in Taurus on October 26, take note of what remains and what has changed.

This isn’t about an ending or a disturbance in what you have created. Rather, it's about checking in with yourself. Stop doing everything you think you should, and start investing in what truly feels authentic. That is how the luck you are seeking will finally find you.

Gemini

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Luckiest day of the week for Gemini: Tuesday, October 27

Your truth is a nonnegotiable, dearest Gemini. Yet it’s also something that evolves as you heal and learn more about who you are. This doesn’t mean you are flippant or ungrounded, but that you are willing to admit where and when your truth has changed. Really, that is the truest sign of growth.

Pay attention to what surfaces on October 27, as the Scorpio Sun squares Pluto in Aquarius. This lucky day brings an opportunity for transformation. This is your chance to choose what is best for you and to honor your needs and the pace of life that resonates with your soul.

Cancer

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Luckiest day of the week for Cancer: Friday, October 30

Let things change, Cancer. On October 30, the North Node in Aquarius forms a trine with retrograde Venus in Libra, bringing positive changes into your personal life. Libra energy governs your closest relationships and home. As part of its retrograde in this air sign, Venus is showing you both where to direct your energy and where your luck will be found.

As the North Node and Venus align, opportunities for change arrive. They will either affect your relationship or living arrangements. All you need to do is let it.

Leo

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Luckiest day of the week for Leo: Sunday, November 1

This is your chance to truly choose what is meant for you, Leo. The Last Quarter Moon rises in your sign on November 1, inviting you to let go of what you once imagined your best life would look like. This is the time to release outdated beliefs and choices that haven’t led to what you once hoped.

This Moon reminds you that having a showy, glamorous life is meaningless if it lacks integrity and truth. Instead of being so concerned with appearances or forcing past plans, let yourself be humble in the pursuits of your heart.

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Virgo

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Luckiest day of the week for Virgo: Thursday, October 29

Embrace this confidence boost, Virgo. On October 29, the Gemini Moon aligns with Jupiter in Leo, bringing immense confidence to the work you do. This could relate to your career or a personal dream you’ve been quietly tending.

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You might have been wondering if you were on the right path. On your luckiest day this week, that worry dissipates. This transit gives you the confidence to trust your intuition and go after what you want to achieve. Whether you channel this into work or starting a new side business, you are sure to succeed.

Libra

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Luckiest day of the week for Libra: Friday, October 30

You don’t have to choose anything that doesn’t resonate, Libra. The North Node in Aquarius forms a trine with retrograde Venus in Libra on October 30, bringing a chance to reflect on what you actually want. While the North Node highlights themes of commitment and romance, retrograde Venus gives you the space to reassess your previous decisions.

This is only the start of Venus retrograde in your sign, so you must wait until the planet of love turns direct on November 13 to make any big decisions. For now, pay attention to how you feel and be sure you’re not sacrificing yourself for anyone or anything.

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Scorpio

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Luckiest day of the week for Scorpio: Sunday, November 1

Life doesn’t need to be perfect to be good, Scorpio. Once you can release the pressure you’ve been carrying around, you can finally choose what is meant for you.

The Last Quarter Moon in Leo rises on November 1, helping you see that you don't need to have the perfect job or pursue the major other people think you should. Instead of worrying about how this chapter of your life looks, reflect on how it actually feels. Once you let go of the idea of perfection, you can finally understand that a life that feels good is inherently successful.

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Sagittarius

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Luckiest day of the week for Sagittarius: Sunday, November 1

When things don't work out, Sagittarius, choose to see it as a divine redirection. It can be challenging when certain dreams don't pan out how you hoped. However, that doesn’t mean you’re not being divinely protected.

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As the Last Quarter Moon rises in Leo on November 1, notice how the universe is always orchestrating things in your favor. Be grateful for what didn’t work out, and see it as an opportunity to try something new instead of digging your heels in and refusing change. As you trust in what arrives, you’ll also see why other paths were never meant to last.

Capricorn

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Luckiest day of the week for Capricorn: Monday, October 26

You deserve to experience the richness of life, Capricorn. The Full Moon in Taurus rises on October 26, reminding you what you actually deserve.

Taurus is an abundant zodiac sign that helps you appreciate the most meaningful parts of your life. While this can help with romantic or family matters, it’s really about receiving what is meant for you. Make time for what brings you joy and the people you most care about. Don’t miss out on the life you’re working so hard to build.

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Aquarius

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Luckiest day of the week for Aquarius: Friday, October 30

You can manifest whatever you desire, Aquarius. It feels like you’ve limited yourself to what you think is possible. Whether because of past decisions or where you currently are in life, you’ve begun to believe that certain dreams are no longer meant for you. However, this couldn’t be further from the truth.

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On October 30, as the North Node in your sign trines retrograde Venus in Libra, you’re being reminded of all that is still possible. This is about becoming the person who can create the life of your dreams. On your luckiest day this week, retrograde Venus helps by bringing back past opportunities. You just need to let yourself believe it’s all possible.

Pisces

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Luckiest day of the week for Pisces: Thursday, October 29

This is the start of a new chapter, dearest Pisces. On October 29, the Gemini Moon aligns with Jupiter in Leo, bringing warmth and confidence into your life. This energy also helps you be seen in a new light of authenticity, which benefits both your personal relationships and career.

In this new era, you don’t need to work to be noticed, or even to improve matters in your personal life. Instead, just live through your heart and keep loving others. Tap into that genuine warmth you are known for. You no longer need to protect yourself from life, which means you can finally get back to making the most of yours.

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Kate Rose is an intuitive astrologer, relationship expert and the author of You Only Fall In Love Three Times and Written In The Stars.