Sad Times Finally Come To An End For Three Zodiac Signs On Saturday, October 24

Sad times are finally coming to an end for three zodiac signs on October 24, 2026. It's time to sit up straight and dry those eyes, because when the Moon aligns with Pluto, our sadness takes a backseat.

These astrological signs have spent so much time feeling sad they forgot there was another way. But thanks to the transformative powers of Pluto, we finally get a break on Saturday. So, it's time to wipe those tears away. We're ready to be happy and join the land of the living once again.

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1. Gemini

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You've been thinking about what you want to do with your life for a long time now, Gemini. You have big dreams, but you've realized that your sadness has really held you back. How disappointing! When the Moon aligns with Pluto on Saturday, you see that there is another way.

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If you really think about it, you might not even remember why you started to feel so sad in the first place. And you're definitely not sure why you're still holding on to it, as all it seems to do is detract from your goals. That means it's time to let it go.

On October 24, the universe steps in and sets you on a new course that is much more positive. Go with it. Focus on the good and don't let yourself get distracted by the negative. Sure, there will always be reasons to be sad. But there are far more reasons to be happy. Keep your eyes on the prize and get to work!

2. Capricorn

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It may be hard to admit, but you've come to see that you've been stuck in a rut, Capricorn. You've been calling it sadness for so long that you're not even sure you're still sad about what happened to you. Do you even remember what it was?

This realization coincides with the Moon aligning with Pluto on Saturday. It basically takes you out of that old headspace and puts you back where you belong: in a happy place where hope comes back to life.

Staying down is just so not you, and you know it. You tried in vain to get yourself out of that funk, but it hasn't worked until now. Suddenly, life feels much more inviting. Things are looking up!

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3. Pisces

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Pisces, you're a little too quick to accept being sad as a permanent part of your life. You're a very sensitive person, and healing doesn't always come that easily to you. But that doesn't mean it's not possible.

As the fish of the zodiac, you are susceptible to change. That's great, because when the Moon aligns with Pluto on Saturday, change is the name of the game. That means your mood and lifestyle are shifting. This is also your chance to introduce some good habits.

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During this transit, you might have a desire to get healthy. Go with it. This is about both mental health and literal physical health. It's time to end sadness by replacing it with smart, healthy choices. It's time to be happy.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.