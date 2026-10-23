3 Zodiac Signs Attract Major Financial Success When The Sun Conjuncts Venus On October 24, 2026

Three zodiac signs are attracting major financial success on October 24, 2026. Sun conjunct Venus works like a magic wand when it comes to making money and attracting the kind of wealth we desire.

This transit puts us in the right mindset for success, and the universe can tell. When we believe we deserve greatness, greatness finds us where we are. That's exactly what's happening on Saturday. We know that wealth is our destiny, and finally the cosmos are catching up.

Advertisement

1. Taurus

Design: YourTango

You've been on a roll these days, mainly because you're done letting things hold you back. You're well aware of how much negativity exists in the world. How could you not be? But even when it tries to force itself into your life, you just tell it to go away. Shockingly, it works.

Advertisement

It's said you are as stubborn as a bull, and on Saturday, you put that quality to good use. When the Sun conjuncts Venus, you turn your stubbornness into a magnetic force for positivity. This attracts financial success. Who knew it was that easy?

You did, Taurus! You've always known you had it in you, and that your stubbornness was not the flaw other people made it out to be. Right now, it's your own special magic. Even when the world threatens to tear you down, you don't let it.

2. Libra

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Sun conjunct Venus works well in your financial life, Libra, and that's mainly because you are so very generous. The universe always rewards that kind of attitude. So, what you give returns to you tenfold.

It's not like you need to force yourself to be this way, either. Generosity comes naturally to you, and you never expect anything in return. But that doesn't mean you won't get something. You are surrounded by love on Saturday, but love is not your only source of riches. Far from it!

You're getting some actual riches, too. I'm talking about money in your bank account. You've made some great decisions recently, and they are paying off big time. Even more so because you are willing to share the wealth.

Advertisement

3. Leo

Design: YourTango

OK, Leo. Right now, it's all about honing in on what you want and going after it with purpose and intention. You see financial success on the horizon, and you want to bridge the gap between it and you.

When the Sun forms a conjunction with Venus on Saturday, you get your chance. This day gives you valuable insight into making money, so pay attention. It might come from an expert or even a loved one. Either way, it's exactly what you need to hear.

Advertisement

You're smart and on the ball, and you aren't one to look a gift horse in the mouth. You know that if you do certain things the right way, then you will become a money magnet. So, take the advice as it comes and get to work. You've got this!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.