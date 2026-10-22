Life's About To Start Changing Quickly & Drastically For 4 Zodiac Signs

Life is about to start changing quickly and dramatically for four zodiac signs. Don't get too comfortable because the planet of love and money is here to shake things up.

According to astrologer Amy Demure, the Libra New Moon earlier this month triggered "the most intense period of Venus retrograde." When Venus goes back into Libra on October 25 as part of this retrograde journey, the changes these astrological signs are destined to experience over the next two months start playing out. By the end of the year, nothing will be the same.

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1. Aries

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"Over the next two months, you will have one of the biggest developments you've had in your love life in years," Demure began. This is a time of relationship breakthroughs and connecting on a deeper level. Get ready to be pursued and to have people confess their true feelings to you. For the next two months, the ball is in your court.

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Don't be surprised if an ex makes a reappearance. With both Venus and Mercury in retrograde, it's common for people from the past to come back, especially if you have unfinished business. Of course, it's up to you whether or not you give them the time of day.

2. Libra

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You, Libra, are most impacted by this Venus retrograde, especially after it moves into your sign on October 25. You've been craving change, and now you have the chance to get it. The time of constant setbacks and disappointments is officially over.

"Obstacles that have prevented you from acquiring the love, career success, wealth, and life that you've always wanted can be destroyed now," the astrologer said. "Over the next month, you will find solutions to problems that have kept you stuck in life for months or even years." Like Aries, exes may come out of the woodwork, so use your discernment when pursuing connections.

3. Capricorn

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You might not have realized it, Capricorn, but the Libra New Moon on October 10 had a huge effect on your life. According to Demure, it "rapidly accelerated you towards career success" and "put you on the path towards life-changing wealth."

"Over the next two months, you're finally breaking free from the cycles that have kept you trapped in unfulfilling career paths," the astrologer continued. That's great news, especially if you've been underpaid or overworked. Pay attention because exciting opportunities are heading your way. What's more, they pay incredibly well!

4. Cancer

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Though New Moons are usually about fresh starts, the one on October 10 brought you an ending, Cancer. The hard times you've been dealing with are now over. In the first half of the month, you might have found yourself reliving painful memories. Though difficult, this served an important purpose.

"You are releasing months or even years of emotional baggage," Demure said, "and you are entering a new life era where you no longer have to experience the same cycles of disappointment, betrayal, and rejection." This is the start of a new chapter, and it feels so freeing. What's more, it's bringing with it the love you've been waiting for. How exciting!

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Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.