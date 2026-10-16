Your Horoscope Is Here For Saturday, October 17: You're About To Have An Epiphany

If there's an awkward conversation you've been dancing around, the daily horoscope for October 17, 2026 shows that Saturday is a really good day to finally get to it. The Capricorn Moon aligns beautifully with Mercury in Scorpio, so people aren't in their feels.

This makes it so much easier to just say what you need to say. No one's committed to taking words the wrong way. They're more likely to see things realistically. This includes conversations with yourself, by the way. So if there's something you're pretending you don't need to admit to yourself? Well, I see that changing this weekend. It's a good thing!

Daily horoscope for Saturday, October 17, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

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Someone at work has some genuinely useful advice about a goal that's near and dear to you. With the Capricorn Moon sextile Mercury in Scorpio, you're able to hear them loud and clear on October 17.

This is a good thing because Mercury goes retrograde next week. So stash this advice away, because it'll come in handy if Mercury retrograde makes you start questioning yourself soon. That means yes, write it down. By hand, Aries!

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Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

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On October 17, I think you realize something about someone you've been close to for a long time. They say something in passing that tells you not only are you not on the same page as them, you're not reading the same book. Not even the same genre!

Any other day, you'd likely just brush it off as them being them not really having anything to do with you. But the Capricorn Moon sextile Mercury in Scorpio has you seeing things from a different perspective on Saturday. Taurus, you have some decisions to make.

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Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

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Gemini, October 17 is the day to make that appointment! You know, the one you've been putting off simply because you've been avoiding having to make that awkward phone call by claiming you don't have the time to do it. I see you.

It won't be so bad. Plus, once you finally just do it, it's one less thing sitting in the back of your mind that you have to worry about. You got this!

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Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

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A fully honest heart-to-heart on Saturday completely clears up a recent misunderstanding. People are a lot more emotionally mature on October 17, Cancer.

It's easier to listen closely to what they have to say without taking anything personal, and vice versa. So you can be totally up front with them. I don't see any bad blood in this relationship lasting after this weekend.

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Leo (July 23 - August 22)

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On Saturday, it's gonna be pretty hard to ignore just how tired you are. Physically and emotionally. Your body is sending you all the signs, Leo. Time to listen.

Thankfully, October 17 is one of those days when you actually listen to your own advice. And if I were you, my advice to myself would be to get some real rest.

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Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

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I see people hanging on your every word on Saturday, Virgo. Your power of persuasion is so strong on October 17. Please use it to your advantage!

Since Mercury is in Scorpio, I think this has to do with something you've been working on for fun. It has potential to be more than that, if you want it to.

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Libra (September 23 - October 22)

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You make a really smart financial decision on Saturday. On October 17, the Moon in Capricorn aligns with Mercury in Scorpio in a way that makes you act out of pure logic rather than letting the what-ifs get to you.

This is growth, Libra! I think shows you've come a very long way in overcoming some sort of money issues that aren't really yours, more like they were handed down to you unintentionally. Um, that's a huge deal!

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Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

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Being somewhat in your head on October 17 is actually a good thing. I see you figuring something out about yourself on Saturday.

Whatever epiphany you have this weekend makes you feel like a brand new person, but also more like yourself again at the same time. Happy for you, Scorpio!

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Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

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That thing you put in your cart and then exit out of the site is a sign, Sagittarius. A sign that you've come a long way from your days of making dopamine purchases.

A little treat here and there is good for you, true. But I think you've seen firsthand how wrong it can go to treat yourself to every little thing you want. Making progress!

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Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

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You know exactly who you are on Saturday. And because of that, you know exactly what you can do. If you decide to finally get it done on October 17, just know you have the universe's support behind you.

And you know what? I see the decision you make today start showing the results you're looking for sooner rather than later. See what happens when you believe in yourself, Capricorn?

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Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

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I think something about your job or your career in general has quietly been bothering you. October 17 looks like the day you admit that to yourself.

Doesn't mean you have to do anything about it on Saturday. Realizing it is just a good first step, Aquarius. Now that you know something's up, figuring out what to do about it naturally comes next.

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Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

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A conversation you have on October 17 gives you that intellectual connection you've been looking for, Pisces. I think this is a pretty big deal considering you're on a level not many people can match when it comes to deep thinking.

I wouldn't be surprised if this one conversation keeps you fulfilled for weeks to come. And with Mercury retrograde starting next week, I see you thinking about this talk (and this person) for a while.

Micki Spollen is YourTango’s Editorial Director. Micki has her Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism & Media Studies from Rutgers University and over 10 years of experience as a writer and editor covering astrology, spirituality, and human interest topics.