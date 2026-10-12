5 Zodiac Signs Have The Best Horoscopes All Week, From Now To October 18

Five zodiac signs are having the best horoscopes from October 12 to 18, 2026. This is a week for romance and self-love.

The Scorpio moon has us reminiscing about the past, but it's not without purpose. It helps us learn how to handle the tests that Venus retrograde is bringing into our lives. With the Sagittarius Moon on October 14, new adventures commence. And when the Moon moves into Capricorn at the end of the week, we return to who we were always meant to be.

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1. Scorpio

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This is a week to focus on yourself and your value system, Scorpio. With the Moon in your sign, beautiful things easily distract you. You might feel the desire to buy more or upgrade your style. However, Venus retrograde encourages you to love and cherish who you already are.

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Once the Moon moves into Capricorn, you are ready to step up and take on a leadership role. Play the diplomat and don't take sides. In the days ahead, you are winning the respect of others. When it comes to yourself, be patient and practice positive self-talk. Venus retrograde is showing you new elements of self-love, and this is how you begin to change your mindset for the better.

2. Sagittarius

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Get the rest you need this week, Sagittarius. With Venus in retrograde, it's important to prioritize your needs, and even more so when the Moon is in your sign. Once the Moon moves into Capricorn, allow yourself to dream big, even if the obstacles seem a little daunting. Stay optimistic and speak to your mentors for motivation.

You might want to spend more money by treating yourself, but be cognizant of your habits. If you want to splurge, make sure you budget too. This is a time to be practical about your savings and material possessions. You're starting to see how much more you could grow your finances by being methodical.

3. Capricorn

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What an exciting week, Capricorn! As the Moon joins Venus in Scorpio, it's easier and more important to connect with your friends. Catch up over coffee or go on a spontaneous adventure together.

When the Moon moves into your sign, take care of outstanding tasks, particularly those at home. You might feel the urge to take on a home improvement project, and right now, you have the discipline and patience to do so. If you've been experiencing burnout, this is the week to ask for the help you need and rest as much as possible. Plan things out before taking on new responsibilities and be willing to make compromises with others.

4. Taurus

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This week, as Venus retrograde continues, you're seeing your relationship dynamics evolve. Do something fun with your partner. Go to the movies or visit a restaurant you've been meaning to try.

When the Moon moves into Sagittarius, expect to feel more energized at home. This is also a good time to focus on growing your talents. Don't get too caught up in creating perfection, and instead embrace the process. Mistakes help your craft evolve, so stop comparing yourself to others or enforcing strict timelines. The Capricorn Moon makes you more comfortable having fun with the work you're doing.

5. Cancer

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For you, Cancer, this week is all about your relationships. The Scorpio Moon reminds you that emotional vulnerability is important. With Venus still retrograde in this sign, you might find yourself thinking about past connections. If you're in a relationship, the Capricorn Moon helps you connect with your partner at the end of the week.

Self-criticism gets you nowhere, so focus on forgiveness when it comes to the past. Prioritize better communication with others, especially if you’re in a leadership position. This is also a good week to focus on your artistic endeavors or on healing your inner child. Do what you love unapologetically.

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A.T Nunez is an Afro-Latina astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She has over ten years of experience writing horoscopes.