Life Gets So Much Better For 3 Zodiac Signs Between Now & October 18

Between now and October 18, 2026, life is getting so much better for three zodiac signs. In the days ahead, Venus and Pluto are really doing the heavy lifting.

Venus retrograde in Scorpio continues, and the best use of this energy is to focus on getting something done and moving forward. You might feel frustrated by how slowly things happen, but just keep it pushing. On October 15, Pluto stations direct in Aquarius, bringing hidden truths to the surface. Pay close attention to what arises in the latter half of the week. It may just be the key to improving your life.

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1. Scorpio

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Venus is retrograde in your sign, Scorpio. Meanwhile, Pluto is stationing direct in Aquarius and Mars is in Leo. These powerful planets can bring up old issues and relationship drama. You may also have to deal with some conflict at work. It's not all bad, though. This energy reveals hidden dynamics or motivations that can help you get ahead.

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Don’t engage in power struggles or react to others without thinking things through and knowing all the facts. Don’t launch anything new, either, at least while Venus is still retrograde. With Pluto in Aquarius, you're called to practice detachment this week. Don't bring up any grievances now. It's better to wait until the planetary stress clears. This week is setting you up for some great things, but you must be patient.

2. Leo

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Mars squares Venus in Scorpio this week, as well as Pluto in Aquarius. This can cause relationship tension, especially if you live together. Old resentments and control issues are front and center. This is definitely not the time to make any ultimatums. Your life will get better without them.

Control what you can in your home, such as clutter. But while Venus is retrograde, don't redecorate or make any permanent changes. It may not turn out the way you expect. If there is drama, remove yourself and don’t react immediately. If you live alone, this won’t be a problem, but stress can still occur in your important relationships. Mars in your first house creates energy that can easily go sideways when it clashes with Venus. So, redirect your energy into something physical like working out or gardening.

3. Taurus

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With Venus retrograding through your house of partners, you're likely to experience problems in romantic or other important relationships. And when the planet of love squares Pluto, power struggles and trust issues can also arrive. Be careful not to repeat old patterns. It’s possible you or your partner may come across as totally unyielding.

This week, the key to making your life better is to ground yourself. Don’t let anyone rush you to make decisions or bait you into an argument you don't need. Observe rather than trying to fix things. You should be able to do this quite well naturally, but exercise and self-care also help.

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Leslie Hale is a professional astrologer with over 30 years of experience specializing in astrological guidance to empower you with knowledge of future events, relationships, finances, and major life situations.