3 Zodiac Signs Attract Wealth & Success All Week From Now Through October 25

Three specific zodiac signs are attracting wealth and success this week, from October 19 to 25, 2026. Slow down and pay attention to what arises in the days ahead.

The Venus cazimi occurs in Scorpio on October 24, beginning a new cycle. However, there is still work to do before that actually kicks off. Mercury retrograde begins in the same sign on the same day, just before Venus retrograde moves back into Libra on October 25. Pay close attention to what and even who returns to your life this week. Hold space for it all and know that sometimes timing really is everything.

Advertisement

1. Capricorn

capricorn zodiac signs wealth success october 19 - 25 2026

Be willing to change your methods, Capricorn. On October 23, asteroid Juno shifts into Aquarius, signifying an important change in how you manage and generate wealth. Juno represents partnership, and in Aquarius it brings innovation. You might team up with a new business partner or take a chance on a new way to make money. While you're usually not entirely comfortable with Aquarius energy, you're guided to be open to this change.

Advertisement

Juno has spent most of this year in Aquarius, helping you to become innovative in how you approach money. This energy is the opposite of working a steady 9-5 job and hoping you will one day be rich. Instead, it requires you to embrace nontraditional ideas and take chances. It also encourages partnerships with others. Change may not always be comfortable, but it will bring the abundance you seek.

2. Libra

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

A new cycle is beginning, Libra. Even if it doesn’t feel like it, you are nearing a new beginning in your financial life as the Venus Cazimi occurs on October 24. Pay attention to the financial matters and offers that arise during this time. You may feel hesitant to trust it, but that is what you are meant to do. Venus retrograde in Scorpio helps you to attract and create what you truly deserve. That could mean revisiting past opportunities or taking new chances when it comes to your career or starting your own business.

Also, on October 24, Mercury retrograde starts its retrograde journey in Scorpio. Be patient with this process. Past offers and opportunities will be coming back up for review. You are meant to look at them differently after finally knowing what you deserve. Remember, you set the tone for what you receive in your life. When you know you deserve it all, suddenly attracting it becomes easy.

3. Virgo

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Take an honest look at your investments, Virgo. On October 25, retrograde Venus moves back into Libra, creating a powerful period of review in your financial life. Venus governs matters related to wealth and partnerships. As it moves back into Libra as part of its retrograde journey, pause any forward momentum and take an honest look at your investments and financial relationships.

Venus will be retrograde in Libra through November 13. During this time, look closely at your money-making investments and whether they're truly benefiting you. Do the same for any business partnerships. Once Venus stations direct in Libra in November, you can take action and implement what you’ve learned.

Advertisement

Kate Rose is an intuitive astrologer, relationship expert and the author of You Only Fall In Love Three Times and Written In The Stars.