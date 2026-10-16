3 Zodiac Signs Enter A Very Lucky Era On October 17

Three zodiac signs are entering a very lucky era on October 17, 2026. Pay attention, because when the Moon aligns with Mercury, luck comes quickly to those who are keen.

During this transit, any confusion gets cleared up. We can finally see what's going on, and we are no longer kidding ourselves. This clarity allows us to forge our way forward with confidence and positivity. The lie is over. Now, we're living in the truth, and that's about as lucky as it gets.

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1. Gemini

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When the Moon aligns with Mercury on Saturday, you get a flash of truth that hits you so hard it potentially changes your life entirely. You're no longer stuck in the darkness of your own making. Phew! What a relief.

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This means you no longer have any excuses left either, and perhaps that's the biggest streak of luck yet. You're no longer holding yourself back, which means it's time to go, go, go! With this kind of luck on your side, there is truly no limit to what you can accomplish.

Mercury is always a positive influence in your life, Gemini, as the planet of communication rules over your sign. On this day, it's going to keep up its reputation for pushing you in the right direction. Enjoy this lucky new era! You deserve it.

2. Libra

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Mercury's influence affects everyone. But when the planet of communication aligns with the Moon on Saturday, it hits you especially hard, Libra. In your life, it acts as an agent of change, so get ready for something big.

Be prepared to see your life change for the better. Embrace that transformation, as it will feel like pure luck. In other words, October 17 is a good day for you! Make the most of it.

What you felt confused about only a few days ago is now completely clear. It's as though you have an open highway before you, and you're laying on the gas. You're ready to roll, and it feels good to know where you're going.

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3. Aquarius

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This Moon-Mercury alignment brings you confirmation, Aquarius. It shows you that the decision you're about to make is not only the right one, but it's the clearest choice you've made in a while. While you weren't necessarily looking for validation, a bit of cosmic clarity is certainly welcome.

You have chosen to think positively and not to bow down to the constant barrage of negativity. Quite frankly, you're over it. You don't like this takeover of dark thinking, and you refuse to let it consume you. Of course, that's easier said than done.

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There's so much negativity in the world, but still, you can say no to it, and you do on Saturday. That's how this Moon-Mercury transit empowers you. It reminds you that you have a right to feel however you want. In other words, you can choose to feel happy and positive. Once you do, a lucky new era of your life begins.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.