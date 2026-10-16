Luck Is Everywhere For 3 Zodiac Signs All Week, From Now Until October 25

Three zodiac signs find luck everywhere they go between now and October 25, 2026. Don't let a couple of retrogrades scare you. While the week ahead carries intense retrograde energy, these signs are extra lucky.

Venus has been retrograde in Scorpio since the start of October. This has been a time of reflection and learning to truly love your life. In the week ahead, this journey shifts and deepens as Mercury stations retrograde in Scorpio on October 24, just before retrograde Venus retreats back into Libra the following day. This is when everything starts to align in your favor. Let your plans be disrupted and don't shy away from any uncomfortable conversations this week. Your second chance is arriving. Be ready to take it!

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1. Pisces

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Scorpio season begins on October 23, just before Mercury goes retrograde in the same sign on October 24. Scorpio energy brings luck and exciting new beginnings into your life. That makes this week the perfect time to embrace the second chance you’ve been dreaming of, Pisces.

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Scorpio season helps you say yes to what calls to your soul. It can bring travel opportunities as well as put you in the vicinity of people connected to your divine purpose. With Mercury also retrograde, hold space for something from the past returning. This is your time for second chances, so that life-changing opportunity or romantic offer may soon be returning. Give it time, as you won’t want to fully take action until Mercury and Venus are direct in November.

2. Gemini

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Become one with the universe, dear Gemini. You are moving into a period of increased luck, but it will only come from you focusing on your relationship with spirit and your inner self. On October 23, Juno moves into Aquarius, helping you connect with your fate and what it feels like is meant for you.

Juno governs all themes of togetherness. Whether that means partnerships that help you get ahead or romantic connections, you are leaving behind any hyper-independence this week. This energy is meant to help you figure out what resonates most deeply with you.

But it’s also about figuring out your purpose and what it means to find your forever love. Be prepared for it to look a bit different than you had once pictured. Aquarius is a nontraditional zodiac sign, meaning your fate may not be what you planned for. But rest assured, it will be so much better.

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3. Aquarius

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You get so lucky with rediscovering your passions this week. Retrograde Venus moving into Libra over the weekend creates a powerful period to get back to what’s important to you. Venus retrograde in Libra invites you to reflect on the paths you may not have chosen in life and why.

This isn’t to bring about regret. But it is going to help you choose what resonates with you most deeply. Don’t be afraid to change your mind or declare a plot twist, knowing luck is on your side.

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Venus will be retrograde in Libra until November 13, when it and Mercury station direct. That is when you can really take action, but for now, start embracing those changes. You deserve to live a life that truly feels good to your soul and not one you’re merely surviving.

Kate Rose is an intuitive astrologer, relationship expert, and the author of You Only Fall In Love Three Times and Written In The Stars.