Weekly Horoscopes Are Here For October 19 - 25 — Mercury Going Retrograde Is Actually A Good Thing This Week

Weekly horoscopes are here for October 19 to 25, 2026. With the Moon in Aquarius on Monday, this is a week for each zodiac sign to take their ideas to new heights. On the 21st, the Moon in Pisces pushes us to fight for our goals unapologetically.

The Moon in Aries and the Scorpio season make their debut on the 23rd. Mercury stations retrograde in Scorpio on the 24th, revisiting some of the Venus retrograde relationship themes. Speaking of Venus, it retrogrades back into Libra on the 25th, making it easier to reach resolutions and make new friends as we connect with our creative energy.

Weekly horoscopes for October 19 to 25, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

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Do not neglect your social circles during the Aquarius Moon at the start of the week, Aries, because it's actually a wake-up call to tend to them. This is also the lesson of Venus retrograde for you. Venus is back in Libra by the end of the week, showing you a lot about being there for others.

When the Moon is in Pisces midweek, expect to feel more inspired to preserve your energy and show up for yourself.

A fresh start could be on the way once the Moon is in your sign at the end of the week. With the Sun now in Scorpio, you might find your ambitious side begins to awaken.

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Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

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Taurus, there is a lot to learn this week. The Moon in Aquarius at the beginning of the week thankfully makes it easier for you to learn a lot more about becoming the leader you truly are.

When the Moon is in the sign of Pisces midweek, you're a lot more inclined to finish a creative project since you'll be very inspired.

The Moon in the sign of Aries at the end of the week shows you a lot about how to be more courageous in pursuing what you want. The Sun enters Scorpio the same day, bringing your relationship dynamics to light over the next month.

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Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

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Those who have a desire to explore new horizons will really like what the Aquarius Moon has in store at the beginning of the week. It brings lots of change.

Climbing to the top is your priority during the Pisces Moon midweek, Gemini. You have the support from friends and colleagues to do so. By the end of the week, the Moon in Aries shows you the impact these social circles have on you.

Mercury is stationing retrograde this week, making it easier for you to keep track of outstanding tasks. As an air sign, Venus retrograde entering Libra makes the weekend a good time for you to revisit old romantic connections and see how they have shaped you.

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Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

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The Moon in Aquarius makes it important to be mindful of your schedule and more on top of your responsibilities at the beginning of the week.

Once the Moon is in Pisces midweek, it gets easier to stay ahead of the game. There's also a travel opportunity for you around this time.

You trust yourself more when the Moon is in Aries, so you're more comfortable leading others on Friday.

Venus enters Libra this weekend as well, sparking your artistic side. Home is where you receive inspiration. This energy might inspire you to redecorate and reorganize your home to your liking.

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Leo (July 23 - August 22)

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Leo, you're really showing up for the people you love this week. You get some clues regarding your relationship dynamics when the Moon is in Pisces midweek, which teaches you about patience.

For those who have poured a lot into certain friendships and feel like it hasn't been reciprocated, more self-love this week helps you pull back where necessary.

When the Moon is in Aries, there could be a lot of new passions and ideas flowing, making it possible to discover your potential.

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Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

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Your week starts with a couple of days of reflection and calmness. Prepare for the dynamics you have with others to be put to the test as the Moon joins Pluto, now thankfully direct, in Aquarius.

The Pisces Moon midweek is a great energy for having meaningful conversations with your partner. Mercury goes retrograde this week, which actually gives you some support by making it easier to talk about the things you've been avoiding.

With the Moon in Aries at the end of the week, topics pertaining to nourishing the ego are possible now that Venus has entered Libra.

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Libra (September 23 - October 22)

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Venus, your ruler, is heading back into your zodiac sign once again this week. Prepare to revisit some things that came up around August and reconnect with people from the past since Mercury is also stationing retrograde.

When the Moon is in Aquarius at the beginning of the week, give yourself the opportunity to dive into a new topic. The Moon in Pisces allows you to be curious and have fun on this learning journey midweek.

By the end of the week, the Moon in Aries encourages you to show up for your friends. You're becoming more compassionate while not letting yourself become a pushover.

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Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

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Mercury stations retrograde in your zodiac sign this week after Venus leaves your sign and goes back into Libra. That makes this week a time to focus on evaluating the messages over the last month.

The Aquarius Moon at the beginning of the week encourages you to check on your plans. Don't be afraid to adjust them a bit if you feel that they aren’t moving like you want them to.

Midweek, the Moon in Pisces comes with new ideas and plenty of inspiration that continues into the weekend. This is a week when you will likely appreciate the lessons you have learned so far during this month full of retrograde planets since they add a new dimension to your projects and process.

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Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

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Old muses reappear this week, giving you inspiration. Which is actually a theme for the whole week, since the Moon in Aquarius and Mercury retrograde in Scorpio encourage you to get back on track.

Grounding energy comes with the Moon in Pisces midweek, providing you with a more optimistic mindset and new opportunities to engage with your ideas.

Prepare to experience a jolt of energy during the Aries Moon over the weekend, allowing you to take control of your projects and have the momentum to get them done.

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Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

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With the Moon in Aquarius at the beginning of the week, revisiting some budgeting plans could prove to be a good idea. The Moon joining Pluto makes you more cognizant of your spending habits. The Pisces Moon gives you some structure and better ideas midweek.

When the Moon is in Aries over the weekend, your perspective changes as Mercury stations retrograde. Since Venus is back in Libra, I see you revisiting some goals connected with the professional sector, Capricorn.

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Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

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Relationships are on your mind this week, Aquarius. But you will take a more practical approach with the Moon and Pluto in your sign adding a dose of reality. This is also an electrifying week for new ideas, but best to wait to actually take action on them when the planets are direct in November.

Once the Moon is in Pisces midweek, revisiting some situations or problems that have been bothering you over the last several weeks could have some resolutions.

The Moon in the sign of Aries makes you a lot more social this weekend. Consider exploring your neighborhood with friends so you can feel more connected to the community.

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Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

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Things might move at a slower pace at the beginning of the week with the Aquarius Moon encouraging you to prioritize your boundaries and space. Journaling and meditation are likely more appealing this week.

When the Moon is in your sign starting on Wednesday, upgrading your routines gets you ahead of the competition in your professional life.

An inspiring Aries Moon energizes you to take care of yourself this weekend and find positive ways to channel your energy as Venus enters Libra once more.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She has over ten years of experience writing horoscopes.