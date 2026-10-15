Great Things Fall Into Place On Your Zodiac Sign's Luckiest Day Of The Week Between Now & October 25

Your zodiac sign's luckiest day of the week from October 19 to 25, 2026, has some really great things in store. Let yourself see how everything plays out before taking action. You will never have to rush what is meant for you.

A new Venus cycle is beginning on October 21 as it returns as a morning star. Though the planet of love and money is still retrograde, what arises from this point on isn’t about dwelling in the past, but bringing things together for your best possible life. Scorpio season begins on October 23, just before Mercury goes retrograde in this water sign. Even on your luckiest day, this week isn't about making big moves, but letting everything be in process.

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Aries

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Luckiest day of the week for Aries: Friday, October 23

You can achieve more together, Aries. Juno returns to Aquarius on October 23, reminding you of the power found in your partnerships. While Juno in Aquarius can bring romance, it also highlights the beneficial connections you have in all parts of your life.

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This is a time to invest in networking and business collabs. Seek out people who can help you further your own dreams. However, you may have some unexpected new encounters, as Aquarius energy means that the people you need most may not be those you traditionally gravitate toward.

Taurus

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Luckiest day of the week for Taurus: Friday, October 23

Follow your purpose, Taurus. You always seem to find success in whatever you do. But success is different than actually feeling fulfilled. You deserve to have wealth and status, and also to truly enjoy what it is you do with your life.

As Juno moves into Aquarius on October 23, it brings changes to your career. While Juno has been in this air sign most of the year, you are now entering a phase when you can actually begin to take action. Answer the call of your purpose and take a chance on finding true fulfillment.

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Gemini

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Luckiest day of the week for Gemini: Sunday, October 25

You deserve to be in love with your life, Gemini. As retrograde Venus moves into Libra on October 25, being merely content in your life is no longer enough.

Libra energy governs themes of family, marriage, creativity, and joy. While certain topics may come up for review in your personal relationships, this energy is meant to help you reclaim your joy. You can be happy and still show up for your responsibilities. Venus retrograde in Libra is your chance to embrace the changes that will help you truly love with your life.

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Cancer

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Luckiest day of the week for Cancer: Saturday, October 24

Be open to adopting a different approach, Cancer. Mercury retrograde begins in Scorpio on October 24, bringing a period of reflection and likely redirection. Scorpio governs your personal relationships and your ability to find meaning in your life.

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With Mercury retrograde here, you are asked to hold space for the past so you can redefine your future. Show up for second chances and be present for uncomfortable conversations. You may even find that a significant work or romantic offer returns to your life, and this time you can trust it will be different.

Leo

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Luckiest day of the week for Leo: Wednesday, October 21

Pay attention to this new beginning, Leo. On Wednesday, October 21, Venus returns as a morning star in Scorpio, kickstarting a new beginning in your personal life. This is an area you’ve seen immense change within over the past year; however, nothing has felt settled.

On your luckiest day this week, a new cycle is beginning, though that doesn’t mean you won’t still have some sorting out to do. Be present for this process, and create time to work through matters in your personal life. Don’t rush ahead or distract yourself. Only by paying attention to this new beginning can you be guaranteed it’s one you actually want.

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Virgo

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Luckiest day of the week for Virgo: Saturday, October 24

You’re allowed to change your mind, dearest Virgo. Let yourself grow and adopt new beliefs. You're not stuck, and you don't have to continue on the path you once chose. You aren’t the same person you were even last year, which means you can’t bind yourself to what you once agreed to.

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On October 24, Mercury retrograde in Scorpio calls your attention to the agreements and beliefs that no longer align with your growth. Let yourself embrace change and be honest about where you are now. That will free up space for all the good that’s to come.

Libra

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Luckiest day of the week for Libra: Sunday, October 25

Rediscover your authenticity, Libra. While Venus has been retrograde since the start of October, on your luckiest day this week, it moves back into your sign. This reminds you of who you actually are. Venus is all about self-love and knowing your worth.

Once you can fully accept and love yourself, you can start choosing what truly resonates. Venus will station direct on November 13 but will remain in Libra through the beginning of December, making this the perfect time to choose yourself and what resonates with you.

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Scorpio

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Luckiest day of the week for Scorpio: Friday, October 23

Welcome to your season, Scorpio! As the Sun returns to your water sign on October 23, follow your heart and get ready to make this the best year yet.

With the intense Scorpio energy in the week ahead, expect to return to past opportunities or even people. Part of your solar return is recognizing what fits and what doesn’t, so that you can be sure that no matter where you go, you’re always following your heart.

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Sagittarius

Luckiest day of the week for Sagittarius: Friday, October 23

Change your perspective, Sagittarius. You don’t have to feel like you always need to do it alone. Whether in your personal life or career, you are allowed to need others and receive their help. Remember this on October 23, as Juno moves into Aquarius.

Aquarius energy tends to bring up significant conversations. Expect to hear from someone soon or find yourself typing out a much-needed message. With it being a retrograde season, it may even involve a partnership from the past, so stay open to any possibility.

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Capricorn

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Luckiest day of the week for Capricorn: Sunday, October 25

You deserve success, dear Capricorn. Your luck grows as Venus moves into Libra on October 25, beginning a new chapter in its retrograde journey. Venus retrograde in Libra helps bring you the career success you deserve. You might hear about a past position or a salary increase, but it could also involve returning to a particular role within a company.

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Venus will be retrograde in Libra through November 13 but will remain in this air sign until the beginning of December. Pay attention to what returns or what offers start rolling in and remember that you deserve success.

Aquarius

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Luckiest day of the week for Aquarius: Wednesday, October 21

Get ready for an unexpected new beginning, Aquarius. On October 21, Venus returns as a morning star. In Scorpio, this means a new beginning in your career. The work you do could change, or even the company you’re employed with.

This is part of a new cycle, but it is one that you must let yourself experience. Don't hold yourself back, especially as retrograde Venus will be moving into Libra on October 25, which is all about luck and new beginnings for you. Choose what resonates and don’t be afraid to change your life once again.

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Pisces

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Luckiest day of the week for Pisces: Sunday, October 25

You are allowed to take up space, Pisces. On October 25, Venus retrograde moves into Libra, bringing up themes of transformation and confidence. Venus in this air sign may be a softer energy, but that doesn’t mean you must adopt the same. You are allowed to take up space and even have an opinion. You don’t need to always go with the flow just because you’re a water sign.

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Use this energy to shift how you’re showing up for yourself and your dreams. Don’t be afraid to set boundaries and be firm in what you need from others. Doing so may even bring an unexpected financial reward, so don’t hesitate to take up the space you deserve.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.