Your Monthly Love Horoscope Is Here For August 2026: Eclipse Season Shakes Things Up

Your zodiac sign's monthly love horoscope is here for August 2026, a month when we experience two powerful eclipses that'll shake things up one way or another and show us new possibilities. The planets of love, Venus and Mars, both change signs this month, making us more centered on emotions which will drive our actions. Pluto, Neptune and Saturn are all retrograde, so we may do some reassessing of relationships over the next few months.

On August 12, a total solar eclipse in Leo is significant for relationships and love. The lunar eclipse that follows on August 27 falls in Pisces, the sign that rules the subconscious mind. When Venus leaves Virgo for Libra, where it is very powerful, on August 6, relationships of all types seem happier and people will be less inclined to hash out angry or deep-seated emotions. Mars leaves talkative and intellectual Gemini for Cancer this month, which means our actions will be dictated to a larger degree by emotions rather than intellect. With Saturn, Neptune and Pluto all retrograde, this is a month of reflection and reconsidering where we are going and who we are going with!

Monthly love horoscopes for August 2026:

Aries

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This month, Saturn and Neptune are both retrograde in your 7th house of partners. Over the next few months, you may be reevaluating your partnerships to determine if they are meeting your needs and vice versa.

That said, it should be a great month for love with Jupiter, the Sun, and Mercury all transiting your 5th house of love through the 25th. At this time you are more inclined to feel social and get together with a love interest or meet someone new if you are single. Jupiter only transits your 5th house once every 12 years and brings with it new opportunities for love or for a relationship to move to a higher level.

The potential for a major shift in your love life increases with the solar eclipse that falls in your 5th house on the 12th. Solar eclipses are new moons on steroids, and this is a time for socializing, going out, or spending time with someone special. This is a powerful and rare eclipse lighting up your 5th house!

On August 6, Venus enters Libra (your 7th house of partners) and will remain here until September 10. If you have a partner, you will spend more time with them, and this can help in terms of drawing others to you.

Mars, or the planet of action, transits through your 3rd house of communication until August 12th and then it shifts into Cancer or your 4th house. At this time, you will be thinking in terms of emotional security and emotions will become more powerful.

This month is made for love, Aries. If you are single, it is probably the best month of the year for meeting someone special.

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Taurus

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This Leo season is all about seeking love, romance, and pleasure as Jupiter, the Sun, and Mercury all transit through your 4th house. This is the place in your chart that rules family, home, and your foundation, so you may entertain more at home or spend more time with family this month, Taurus. Communication will be important with Mercury’s transit through Leo. Get ready to hear some significant news.

During the first six days of the month, Venus completes its transit through your 5th house of love. This is always a special time for romance and meeting new people, so this could bring a positive opportunity if you are single, or a relationship can go to a new level if you are partnered.

The Leo solar eclipse on the 12th demands that your true self shine through and be who you really are. This is a time of revelations and surprises, and it can even serve as a reset. You won’t be willing to go any further in a relationship if it isn’t totally authentic. Stability will be extremely important with Mars in emotional Cancer.

A big shift occurs as the Sun enters Virgo on the 23rd, joined by Mercury on the 25th, as these two planets enter your 5th house of love. Mercury in this position can make you much more inquisitive with a new love interest and communication will be important if someone special is already in your life.

Wherever the Sun goes, the spotlight shines, and it is on your love life when the Sun enters Virgo on the 22nd. This pushes you into the spotlight socially and romantically, and it can increase your creativity in many different areas. This is a time to seek out your inner child and find more joy in playfulness and social and creative expression.

The Pisces lunar eclipse on the 27th is highly compatible with you, and this eclipse falls in the house of your chart that rules groups, friends and organizations as well as hopes and wishes. This eclipse could set off an entirely new chapter in your life in terms of attaining the things you most hope for.

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Gemini

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This month is all about communication as Jupiter, the Sun, and Mercury in Leo all transit through your 3rd house. This part of your chart rules the way you speak and communicate with others, and with three planets here, you are likely to feel very social. If you are single, you could meet someone who lives in your immediate area.

Mars in Gemini will push you toward not only your goals and objectives, but you will feel bolder and more driven when it comes to matters of the heart. Mars leaves your zodiac sign on the 12th and enters Cancer for the rest of the month, transiting your 12th house. This is not the best placement for Mars, so you may need to watch your moods and old baggage that would best be released. Cancer is all about the emotions, for better or worse. Typically this transit has us thinking in terms of stability, and we often desire to put down roots in some way.

The Leo solar eclipse falls on the 12th in your 3rd house and Leo is a sign that is very compatible with you. This can seem like a fated change in your thinking and perspective and your daily comings and goings can take on new importance.

Venus enters Libra on August 6, placing the planet of love in your 5th house, which rules romance. This is an especially good time for love and romance, and if you are single, it is a prime time for meeting someone significant. This can also enhance your social life and creativity, and it only happens once a year.

The full moon (or in this case, lunar eclipse) on the 27th is in the sign of Pisces, which rules your 10th house of career and reputation. Pisces is the most intuitive of signs and demands you stop overanalyzing things, especially your career. This eclipse may force a showdown in terms of your hidden emotional patterns and how they can sabotage romantic intimacy.

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Cancer

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Jupiter and the Sun are transiting Leo, or your 2nd house, and they are joined by Mercury from August 9th to 25th. Your 2nd house rules money, and you may benefit here. But your self-esteem will increase as well, Cancer.

Since Leo is all about love, now is the time for you to shine. But there will be a focus on boundaries and what you are willing to tolerate from others in terms of partners. You tend to nurture others and at times overgive, but the planets are demanding you put your needs first for a change. With Mercury in Leo, this will be much easier and you will speak up without fear.

The solar eclipse on August 12th also falls in your 2nd house. You may feel somewhat out of your comfort zone, but this pushes you to reset your relationship dynamics if they are lopsided. You won’t sacrifice your own needs to keep the peace anymore.

Mars leaves your 12th house and enters your zodiac sign, or your 1st house, on August 12th. This is positive because Mars in the 12th house can be too focused on inner baggage, but when Mars enters your sign, you will feel energized and bolder. Mars is associated with courage and bravery, and you will be more inclined to take a chance on something or someone more than you normally are.

Venus enters Libra on the 6th or your 4th house, a great time for relationships. You may want to spend more time at home or entertain there more often. This can represent a push-pull type of energy that creates juxtaposition between the heart and your intellect, and the heart generally wins out with Cancer.

The lunar eclipse on August 27th falls in Pisces or your 9th house. You could take a trip or meet someone at a distance. This house is concerned with learning and our inquisitiveness, and during this time, you may want to get to know more about how your partner or a love interest generally thinks about the world. If you are single, a new romance could begin with the intellect and someone else’s approach to the world could change your thinking.

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Leo

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August should be a fantastic month for love with Jupiter, the Sun, and Mercury all in your zodiac sign. Jupiter gives you luck and a desire to expand your world. The Sun will shine the spotlight on you, so you can expect to be popular this month. Mercury will increase your inquisitiveness and desire to socialize.

The solar eclipse falls in your sign on August 12th. If you have been trying to dim down your own light for some reason, this will change and you will settle for nothing less than your authentic self. Your identity and your appearance will be important at this time, and since Leo rules the 5th house of the chart, love will be in the air. Or if you are single, you will experience a newfound desire to meet someone special.

Venus enters Libra on August 6th, and this is a sign that you are highly compatible with. As Venus transits your 3rd house, you will feel more social and happier with your day-to-day life. This is the house of communication, which becomes very important at this time. You may travel around town more. If you are single, you could meet someone who lives near you. Venus is happy in Libra, and this is typically a pleasant and peaceful interlude in relationships.

Mars leaves Gemini for Cancer on August 12th. Cancer is all about our emotions, so get ready to feel deeper if you have a love interest. But don’t let Mars' transit through your 12th house create unnecessary difficulties. The 12th house rules isolation, and sometimes old baggage can come up from the past. Channel this energy into your home, feelings, and family, and you should be fine. Mars in this sign will also cause you to be more focused on stability in a relationship.

The second eclipse of the month, a lunar eclipse, falls in Pisces, or your 8th house. This is the house that rules money, transformation, shared resources, intimacy, and the way we feel in a partnership. Your love life could become very intense at this time, and it could mark some profound changes.

The planets are demanding that you drop the mask and ego and be your true self. You address imbalances in your relationship by the end of the month, or hidden truths could come to light.

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Virgo

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As the month begins, Venus is transiting your 1st house for another six days. This is the period of the year when we typically look and feel our best, drawing others to us quite easily.

On the 6th, Venus leaves Virgo for Libra, or your 2nd house. The 2nd house is connected with finances, and you could see a boost here. But it also rules your own personal self-esteem, and you should feel pretty positive this month about your life, Virgo.

Mars leaves Gemini for Cancer on August 12th, and this is a sign that is highly compatible with you. This can push you toward your long-range goals. This house also rules your social life, so expect to be quite busy during this transit. You may spend a lot of time with a love interest, or if you are single, it could help in terms of meeting someone new.

Three planets are in Leo this month. Jupiter is the planet of luck and gain and acts almost like a guardian angel during its transit. The Sun and Mercury signal a deeply introspective period.

The August 12th solar eclipse in your 12th house signals a profound transformation in your thinking about your relationship, if you have one. Hidden secrets can be revealed at this time, along with those you would consider hidden enemies. If your relationship has become too difficult or toxic, it could signal an ending.

The Sun enters your sign from August 22 to September 22. Happy Birthday Virgo! When the Sun transits your sign, the spotlight is on you, and you are often in the public focus. You'll likely feel hyperaware of others and will speak in a convincing manner that can draw others to you. Now is your time to shine. You will not accept any relationship that is less than authentic.

The lunar eclipse on August 27th falls in your 7th house of partners. This can bring about a culmination of a relationship for better or worse, depending on how you both feel. Alternatively, this could take a relationship to the next level because the 7th house rules marriage and committed relationships. There can be a push-pull between your own needs and those of your partner.

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Libra

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On August 6, Venus enters your sign until September 10th. This is one of the best times of the year for love, Libra. With this transit, you often feel as though you shine and can draw others to you more easily. Typically, you can expect to look and feel your best, making this a great time for romance and your social life. The best thing you can do is take advantage of it!

Three planets transit your 11th house this month. Jupiter is the planet of gain and expansion, and wherever Jupiter goes, luck follows. You can benefit through groups, friends, your social life, and organizations, and you have luck in attaining what you truly desire. The Sun through your 11th house can bring a great deal of socializing, meeting others, and achieving your desires (especially of the heart), as Leo rules the 5th house of love.

The August 12th solar eclipse falls in Leo, which indicates a karmic shift in relationships and groups, friendships, and long-held dreams. Since this eclipse sextiles the 5th house, relationships are about to open up and change for the better. You may just meet someone who ends up becoming a very significant part of your life.

Mars is the action planet, and it leaves Gemini for Cancer on August 12. Cancer is a water sign and the most sensitive sign of the zodiac, which can be a change for someone as logical-minded as you. This doesn’t mean it’s bad, but the energy is calling for you to understand and sort out your emotions and think about emotional security.

The Sun enters Virgo, your 12th house, on the 22nd, followed by Mercury’s entrance into the same sign on August 26. This begins a period of introspection and very deep thinking about your direction. If a relationship has turned sour, it could end.

The lunar eclipse falls in your 6th house on August 27. Watch your health and work situation. Otherwise, a lunar eclipse in Pisces can shift your love life by reconsidering boundaries and acts of service to loved ones in the manner of a helpmate.

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Scorpio

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On August 6, Venus leaves Virgo and enters Libra, which represents your 12th house. This is the house of seclusion and secrets, which you excel at, Scorpio. This could represent a relationship you keep secret for whatever reason, or hidden secrets can be revealed this month.

Three planets are transiting Leo, your 10th house, this month, including Jupiter (the planet of luck and expansion) and the Sun and Mercury. While your career will be boosted, your love life can be as well. The Sun will help you shine while it’s in Leo, and Mercury will give you the ability to speak eloquently and have a natural curiosity toward a partner or love interest.

The August 12th lunar eclipse falls in your 11th house. Since this eclipse is all about love and the heart and absolute honesty, it's calling for you to express your feelings instead of keeping them hidden, which is often your nature.

Mars enters Cancer on August 12, which is a very compatible sign. Mars expresses our desire and action, and it will be driven more by emotion this month than anything else. The planets are calling for you to not only get in touch with but also express your feelings this month.

When the Sun enters Virgo on August 22, followed by Mercury on August 26, networking increases and you'll likely want to spend more time around those you are most compatible with. With Mercury in this sign, there will be a lot of communication, mixing and mingling, making this an important time if you are single and looking.

The lunar eclipse on August 27 falls in your 5th house of love, romance and fun. This can represent a fated change in your love life, and it can shed light on your dating and relationship habits. This should be a time filled with excitement and fun if you have a love interest. If you are single, it could signal a positive change coming soon, or you could meet someone significant.

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Sagittarius

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Jupiter, the Sun, and Mercury all transit your 9th house this month in the sign of Leo, which is very compatible with you, Sagittarius. The 9th house represents travel, foreign places and people, education, worldview, and your philosophic outlook.

You could take a trip this month, learn something new, date or meet a foreign-born partner or someone who lives at a distance. Your curiosity is piqued in many directions, and you may explore your partner’s views and interests as well. If you are not partnered, you will want a partner who can keep up with you intellectually and share your love of adventure.

The lunar eclipse on August 6 could signal a trip or new adventure. You could meet or visit someone of foreign descent or who lives at a distance from you. Romance will begin in your mind and intellect, especially if you feel you are connecting with someone on a deep level.

Venus enters Libra on August 12, which represents your 11th house that rules groups, the social world, and your hopes and wishes. All of which have a greater chance of attainment now. Libra rules the 7th house of relationships, so this should be a beautiful time for love.

Mars, the planet that represents our actions and desires, leaves your house of partners and moves into the sign of Cancer, your 8th house. This is the house of intimacy, shared resources, and transformation. A relationship could change and go to a different level this month. You are being called to pay more attention to your feelings and those closest to you.

The Sun enters Virgo, your 10th house, on the 22nd, followed by Mercury on the 26th. While this house rules your career and reputation, it links your public or work life with romance and partnership.

The lunar eclipse on August 27 falls in Pisces, your 4th house, which rules family, home, and foundation. This eclipse may bring about a conflict or confrontation between relationship obligations and personal freedom and autonomy. If you have a partner, you may have to navigate freedom and personal interests versus relationship time.

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Capricorn

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This month’s stellium of planets in Leo transits your eighth house of transformation, partner’s resources, intimacy, and how you feel in romantic and intimate relationships. Which should be quite good this month, Capricorn.

Since Leo rules the 5th house of love, your head will be in the clouds and you will be more interested in romance and love than work, which is rare for you. Jupiter is the planet of luck and expansion, and it teams up with the Sun and Mercury, making this a trifecta of luck, magnetism, and honest communication. This draws others to you and opens new pathways to love. If you are partnered, Cupid still won’t leave you alone this month! You will want more relaxation, alone time, and fun time with your loved one.

Venus enters Libra on August 6. It transits your 10th house of career, but love will still win out this month over career. If you are single, you could meet someone through your career this month.

A powerful solar eclipse falls in Leo on August 12th. This will ignite your passions and can serve as a catalyst for opening your heart to new love or cherishing the old.

Mars enters Cancer, your 7th house of partners, on August 12 as well. Your actions will be directed toward a love interest, or you will be bolder in terms of meeting one. When Mars opposes your Sun, friction could occur. But you should be able to overcome this easily as Mars is calling for you to get in tune with your emotions.

The Sun enters Virgo, or your 9th house, on August 22, followed by Mercury on August 26. You could plan or take a trip, meet someone at a distance, or become involved with someone of foreign descent. You will pay more attention to the worldview of a partner or love interest, and you'll probably learn something new.

The August 27 lunar eclipse falls in Pisces, or your 3rd house. Pisces is a sensitive water sign, but it is compatible with you. Communication will be front and center at this time and you'll develop stronger bonds through talking. Your love interest could meet family members if you have someone special.

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Aquarius

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This is a powerful month for love with Jupiter, the Sun, and Mercury all transiting your 7th house of partners. If you have a partner, you will shine and your love interest will be the center of your attention. You will feel more interested in everything about them and communication will build stronger bonds. If you are single, there is every opportunity you can meet someone significant this month, Aquarius.

Venus enters Libra, or your 9th house, on August 6. This sign is highly compatible with you. You could meet someone through travel or education, politics, or from a different culture. You may take a trip this month that could be significant.

The solar eclipse on August 12th falls in your 7th house of partners. If you are single, this is the most likely time you'll meet someone significant. If you have a partner, this can represent a turning point one way or another. If the relationship is sound, it could go to the next level.

Mars has been transiting your 5th house of love, igniting your passions. However, it enters Cancer on August 12. Cancer may not be the easiest sign for you to navigate, but it is calling for you to get in tune with your true emotions and follow your heart rather than your head.

The Sun enters Virgo on August 22, followed by Mercury on August 26. This affects your 8th house, the part of your chart that rules transformation and change, intimacy, and how you feel in intimate relationships (which should feel quite good right about now). A relationship may go to a new level this month, but either way, communication will be very important.

The lunar eclipse on the 27th falls in Pisces, or your 2nd house that rules money and self-esteem. Since this is a very unpredictable eclipse, your emotions may change. But if your relationship is solid, you will sail through this time and may experience new illuminations in terms of your own thinking.

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Pisces

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This should be an exciting month for you with Jupiter, the Sun, and Mercury all transiting through Leo. This represents your 6th house of health, which should be good, and you may benefit through work. But ultimately, Leo is all about your favorite subject: love and romance.

You will feel bolder and more powerful in your own way this month, Pisces. You're focused on love, relaxation, and fun, especially with a special partner or love interest.

Venus enters Libra on August 6. Since Libra is the house that rules how you feel in intimate relationships, it should be quite good with Venus as the star of the show.

Watch your health around the lunar eclipse on August 12, since it does fall in your 6th house. This can be a beautiful time for love, but you may have to set boundaries. Your nature is to merge with others and overgive, but the planets are calling for you to put boundaries into play and pay attention to your own needs as well as those of someone else.

Mars enters Cancer on August 12, a sign that you are highly compatible with. It will transit your 5th house of love through September 28, igniting your passions and desires. You will have no trouble getting in touch with your feelings.

When the Sun enters Virgo on August 22, it's joined by Mercury on August 26. With both of these planets transiting your 7th house of partners, your focus will be on someone special. If you are single, this is an opportune time to meet someone significant.

The lunar eclipse falls in your sign on August 27. This represents a significant time for you, especially when it comes to relationships. Hidden secrets may be revealed. If the relationship is on shaky ground, it could end. But it is solid, you may receive new and important illuminations about yourself or your partner that may surprise you.

Leslie Hale is a professional astrologer with over 30 years of experience specializing in astrological guidance to empower you with knowledge of future events, relationships, finances, and major life situations.