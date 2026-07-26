4 Zodiac Signs Just Entered Their Prime, According To An Astrologer

Four zodiac signs have just entered their prime, and they have Jupiter to thank. The planet of luck and expansion moved into Leo at the end of June, sparking a major glow-up.

This is the summer when your life changes for the better. For the next year, while Jupiter is in this fire sign, everything, from your appearance to your bank account, is getting an upgrade. This bold Leo energy is just what you've needed.

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1. Leo

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With Jupiter in your sign, all eyes are on you, Leo. "You come in first place this summer," an astrologer named Eleanor explained. "This is your year." Has it been a long time coming? Absolutely! But from now on, there's no forgetting who you are.

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You have just entered your prime, and great things are heading your way. You've gotten used to struggling, but now everything seems to work out more easily. "You're the one getting the revenge body and the main character energy," the astrologer added. "You're going to remember how great you are, and money, opportunities, confidence, and luck will come into your life."

2. Scorpio

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You have entered your prime, Scorpio, and the proof is in your wallet. With the planet of abundance in Leo, you are attracting money effortlessly. Suddenly, everyone who has ever done you dirty is seething in jealousy, and you don't even have to try.

"You'll get the promotion, raises, the job of your dreams, or a great business idea," Eleanor said. "All the work you've been doing behind the scenes will start paying off." This success may seem sudden, but it is all deserved. You put in the effort, and finally, you are being rewarded.

3. Taurus

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It's time to put yourself first, Taurus. You've entered your prime, and that means you have finally found stability. Life hasn't been easy for you lately, and honestly, you've been overwhelmed with stress. So, this feels like a huge relief.

"Over the next 12 months, security is going to be at the forefront of your priorities," Eleanor said. "You'll be harder to reach than usual because you're prioritizing your own time and energy for once." What's more, your home is getting an upgrade. You might move into a bigger place or improve your current dwelling.

4. Aquarius

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Years from now, you're going to look back on this exact summer as the moment you entered your prime. "You're getting fast-tracked into a completely new version of your life, and you might not even process it while it's happening," Eleanor explained. "You'll just be living your life, doing your thing, and then one random Tuesday, you'll wake up and realize you're living the life you've always dreamed of."

Of course, this won't happen overnight. However, with time, everything you've ever wanted will be manifested right in front of your eyes. Jupiter in Leo is the perfect transit to give this an extra boost. Take advantage of this energy and keep pushing forward. You've got this, Aquarius!

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Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and trending topics.