5 Zodiac Signs Have The Best Horoscopes All Month In August 2026

Five zodiac signs are having the very best horoscopes during the month of August 2026. This month ushers in eclipse energy in full force, creating a lot of positive momentum.

Venus enters Libra on the 6th, and Mercury enters Leo on the 9th, finally allowing you to experience more jovial and vibrant conversations compared to the Mercury in Cancer transit. Words flow easily, and it's a relief to say what you really mean.

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Mars enters Cancer on August 11th, teaching you how to think before you speak and act. The New Moon eclipse in Leo on the 12th represents a milestone as you continue to get acclimated to this Jupiter in Leo transit.

The Sun enters Virgo on the 22nd, grounding you and making your choices more practical. Mercury follows the Sun on the 25th, making your communication more centered on facts and logic. The month closes with the Full Moon in Pisces on the 28th, allowing you to believe in yourself and the magic you can create.

1. Leo

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The Sun is still in your zodiac sign at the start of the month, placing a heavy emphasis on working towards your goals. If you made an action plan, stick to it. You may not achieve everything you want to by the time the Sun moves into Virgo on August 22, but you'll have made a significant amount of progress, and that's enough for you.

On the 6th, Venus in Libra improves your horoscope this month. It teaches you how to be more appreciative of your loved ones. They've been there for you through thick and thin, and you realize you haven't given these relationships the attention they deserve. You carve out a little extra time in your busy schedule to plan a night out with friends or to have dinner and a game night at home with family.

If you're looking to enhance your talents and skills, the best part of this month's horoscope for you involves Mercury. Mercury enters your sign on the 9th, which could make you stand out for the next several weeks as you comb through the brilliant ideas you are receiving. Mars enters Cancer on the 11th, a challenging transit but one that will ensure your spot on the road to victory.

The New Moon eclipse in your sign on the 12th may attract new friends and acquaintances. You're a highly social sign, and during Leo season, your confidence is through the roof. Don't be afraid to put yourself out there!

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The Full Moon in Pisces on the 28th is a partial eclipse, bringing to light chapters that were dominating at the beginning of the year. Think back to what you learned when Saturn was in Pisces and apply it now.

2. Libra

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The main themes of August for you are independent energy and self-love. The best of this month's horoscope happens when Venus, your ruler, is in your sign beginning on the 6th. While it shows you a lot about how to be a more present partner, it also brings the inner healing you need to recognize your worth.

Mercury enters Leo on the 9th, expanding your circle and making it easier for you to thrive in the academic or professional sectors. Mars enters Cancer on the 11th, adding a boost to your career and pushing you to make potential alliances as you set your sights on a promotion. Let yourself fall in love with the work you do. Collaborate with others and make sure to make friends and not enemies because Mars can make you a bit combative.

The New Moon eclipse in Leo on the 12th could reflect a new beginning when it comes to your future goals. Modifying existing ones or starting new ones could be beneficial at this time. The Sun enters Virgo on the 22nd, and Mercury follows on the 25th. Prioritize rest and self-care to help you keep up with all the changes in your life.

The Full Moon in Pisces on the 28th allows you to show up for yourself more. You receive more responsibilities, so make your schedule flexible and don't be afraid to turn down invitations or commitments you know you can't fulfill. Focus on being more patient with yourself. You're doing great, Libra!

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3. Aquarius

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Your relationships could receive a major boost with all this Leo energy in August. Venus enters Libra on the 6th, allowing you to see the world through different eyes. Multiple options are on the horizon, marking the best parts of your horoscope in August. You may have a desire to meet people from different backgrounds. There is also the possibility of going on a trip or starting a new educational journey.

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Mercury enters Leo on the 9th, reminding you to be there for your partner as well as friends. You want to communicate more effectively, so you slow down your thoughts and really try to put yourself in the other person's shoes. Mars enters Cancer on the 11th and the New Moon Eclipse in Leo takes center stage on the 12th. The lessons learned here are linked to creating harmony and balance with colleagues and friends.

You are pushed to step things up with Jupiter now in your sign as you become more compassionate and understanding. The Sun enters Virgo on the 22nd, and Mercury enters the same sign on the 25th. Show up for yourself, be willing to root for yourself, and do not allow negative self-talk.

The Full Moon in Pisces on the 28th reflects another new beginning as the nodes officially prepare to move away from the Pisces/Virgo axis and into your sign. Take advantage of this natural reset point by doing some tidying up around the house and giving yourself a full self-care day.

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4. Aries

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An awakening is connected to this month’s energy as you begin to fall in love with the world again. Stagnant energy may have controlled you in July, but now, Aries, your horoscope is the best because you get to move forward.

Venus moves into your house of partnerships on the 6th, and Mercury enters Leo on the 9th. You see how playful and open you are to the people around you. This is a significant shift for you, and why your horoscope is among the best. Others take notice, and you see that they do.

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Mars, your ruler, enters Cancer on the 11th. Make sure not to rush into anything new or take on any stressful activities because Mars can bring lots of unexpected surprises and challenges.

The New Moon eclipse in Leo on the 12th opens up your world to love and romance. Those in relationships could focus on a date night or spending more time with their partner. Single folks can meet new people who uplift and help them to find themselves.

The Sun enters Virgo on the 22nd, and Mercury enters this sign on the 25th. It's time to take things seriously and prioritize your responsibilities; however, catching up is easy with Mercury in exaltation.

The Full Moon in Pisces on the 28th could feel like an escape route. Be present with your needs and try to balance practicality at this time. Take a brief pause and check in with yourself before the month ends.

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5. Gemini

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While the Sun continues to be in Leo at the start of the month, this is the ideal time to collaborate with others and to take on a leadership role. Venus enters Libra on the 6th, which may encourage you to begin a new passion project at work or at home.

The best of your horoscope in August arrives after Mercury enters Leo on the 9th, allowing others to see your brilliance for the next several weeks. Once Mars enters Cancer on the 11th, be mindful of your energy levels and make sure to think before you speak. Mars in this position could make you more explosive and reactive.

The New Moon eclipse in Leo on the 12th welcomes you with open arms as this sets the tone for the magic you will experience over the next 18 months. Shed your old skin and take a big step into your personal power.

Mercury moves into its exalted sign, Virgo, on the 25th, mixing emotional energy and a need for logic. Don’t overrationalize your emotions. Allow yourself to feel them through journaling or speaking to someone you trust.

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The Full Moon in Pisces on the 28th helps you focus on what you need to improve and what you learned about your professional ambitions since the Saturn in Pisces transit earlier this year. Overall, August is a wonderful month for you, Gemini!

A.T Nunez is an Afro-Latina astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She has over ten years of experience writing horoscopes.