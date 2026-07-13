4 Zodiac Signs Find Out An Important Truth During Neptune Retrograde Between Now And December 12

Neptune retrograde began on July 7 and will continue until December 12, 2026. This energy is shaking four zodiac signs awake and revealing an important truth that has been hidden for too long.

According to an astrologer named Helena Hathor, "Neptune is going to reveal lies and secrets that have been kept from you ... for five months." This truth may not be easy to hear, but it is for your benefit. If you embrace what you learn, this transit can help improve your life significantly.

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1. Aries

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In your case, Aries, it seems that you have been lying to yourself. From now until December 12, when Neptune retrograde ends, you need to be more truthful. You may be shocked by what you learn through some honest self-reflection.

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"You're about to discover all the underlying potential that you have and literally throw it at the universe," Hathor said. "You're uncovering your talent." This makes you more confident in your life path, especially nine years from now when Jupiter moves into your sign. In the meantime, embrace your creativity and authenticity.

2. Capricorn

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For better or worse, you are learning an important truth between now and December 12, 2026. Neptune retrograde shows you that you missed an opportunity, Capricorn. This is not meant to make you feel regretful or disappointed, but to kick you into high gear. You don't want to miss out on anything else.

This energy targets your home life, and you may want to go on a redecoration spree or start planning to move. What's more, a financial opportunity is coming out of nowhere to help you out. Be careful of who you trust, though. "You also might see where family members have been lying to you and where you need to set them straight," Hathor warned.

3. Cancer

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"What's being revealed are people who have been lying to you in your workforce and where you have been holding yourself back from opportunities in your career," Hathor explained. "Because Neptune [trines] Jupiter in your second house of personal income, you're gonna have financial ideas that change the game, but it might be confronting to see the reality of everything."

It's time to go after what you want, Cancer. From now until December, career advancement is possible, but you need to put yourself out there and make some big moves. Ask for that promotion or apply to your dream job, even if you are afraid. Neptune is on your side right now, and you can expect money to flow your way for the next five months.

4. Libra

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Your vision for the future is changing, Libra. The important truth you discover while Neptune is retrograde shifts the trajectory of your career and your long-term goals. Your social circle is getting a positive boost, too, but you may have to leave some fake friends behind.

"You're about to see just how amazing the community can be," Hathor said. "You're also gonna see who's been [fake] and who you need to eliminate out of your life … because they're not a true supporter." If someone has been dragging you down, be it a friend or even a partner, you need to cut them out of your life. This won't be easy, but trust you will flourish without them.

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Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and trending topics.