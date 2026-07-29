4 Zodiac Signs See Life Permanently Change Over The Next 6 Months, According To An Astrologer

Over the next six months, four astrological signs will see their lives permanently change. What happens now cannot be undone, as it is all leading to our destiny.

The lunar nodes recently moved into new signs, where they will remain until March 2028. This sparked major transformation in every area of our lives, from our careers to our relationships. "Don't panic if people leave and chapters end," an astrologer named Eleanor explained. "The universe is making room for something bigger."

Advertisement

1. Aquarius

Design: YourTango

With the North Node now in your sign, change is inevitable, Aquarius. "Your identity, appearance, boundaries and standards are all changing throughout the next 6 to 18 months," Eleanor explained. "You’re just gonna realize that you’ve outgrown an old version of you."

Advertisement

You may change your hair or update your wardrobe, but it's the internal changes that have the biggest impact. "This is also when you become much more direct about what you want," the astrologer added. You're done entertaining friendships and relationships that drain your energy. You won't be treated less than you know you deserve.

When you start taking yourself more seriously, other people follow your lead. So, demand respect and be selective of who gets access to your energy. If you have to cut someone out of your life, then so be it. You are evolving, and not everyone is meant to take that journey with you.

2. Leo

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

The South Node is now in your sign, Leo, and your life is about to change forever. It all has to do with the people closest to you. "During the next 6 to 18 months, you’ll meet someone significant, deepen a commitment or finally leave an unfulfilling connection," Eleanor said.

You might meet someone who is not your usual type, but who you connect with immediately. Perhaps they come from a different cultural background or live further away than you would normally entertain. Follow your heart and don't let fear stop you from giving them a chance.

"On the flip side, if you’ve been dealing with a toxic connection, you’ll finally let go of it," the astrologer said. "The next 18 months will show you who can grow beside you and who only liked the version of you they could benefit from." It might be a tough pill to swallow, but you're making room for a far healthier relationship.

Advertisement

3. Taurus

Design: YourTango

Your professional life is getting an upgrade, Taurus, and it's about time. According to Eleanor, "the next year and a half will completely change what you’re known for, especially if you’ve been staying in a safe job because it pays the bills, keeps your family comfortable, or makes your life look successful from the outside."

You might change careers or take on a bigger role. You could even start a business and become your own boss. "The career path you choose in the next 18 months needs to reflect the person you’re becoming," the astrologer added. So, make sure it feels authentic to you.

Advertisement

This also means you may disappoint a few people along the way. Perhaps your current boss had plans for you in mind, or your family had different expectations. Regardless, it's time to put yourself first. If you're willing to stand on business, you will see your life change in incredible ways.

4. Scorpio

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

After six months, your life is going to look unrecognizable, Scorpio. The changes happening now have to do with your home life and living situation. You may relocate or renovate your house, or you could change who you live with. Expect to feel tested during this time, but it is all for your benefit.

"There will be a family situation that’ll force you to set a boundary you’ve been avoiding, or someone could accuse you of changing because you stopped being so available," Eleanor explained. "You’re just recognizing you don’t need to sacrifice yourself every single time in the name of family or love."

You're learning how to put yourself first, and that is a very valuable lesson. This is also important if you've been prioritizing your work. As Eleanor put it, "A beautiful career means very little when you can’t pour into yourself." So, focus on what brings you joy, and your life will change in amazing ways.

Advertisement

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and trending topics.