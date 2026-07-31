Karma’s Coming For 4 Zodiac Signs Between Now & December 10, Especially If They’ve Done You Wrong

Between now and December 10, 2026, karma is coming for four zodiac signs, especially if they've done you wrong. Saturn, the planet of karma, is now retrograde and here to dish out some long overdue consequences.

"If someone has deceived you or treated you poorly, karma will come for them," an astrologer named Amy Demure said. "What they experience will be ten times worse than what they put you through." But if you have been a good person, you have nothing to worry about. In fact, you are going to be rewarded. After all, not all karma is bad.

Advertisement

1. Cancer

Design: YourTango

For better or worse, Cancer, karma is heading your way. "Saturn is the planet of karma and accountability," Demure explained. "So when it goes retrograde, people have no choice but to face the consequences of their actions."

Advertisement

From now until December 10, you are getting what you deserve. Whether that is good or bad, all depends on your actions. "If you've been putting real effort into becoming a better person, those efforts will finally be rewarded," the astrologer said. However, if you haven't been the best version of yourself, life will be a little more difficult until Saturn goes direct at the end of the year.

2. Libra

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Libra, hopefully you've been good to others, because you are about to get your karma. When Saturn is retrograde, you have no choice but to confront your actions and the impact they've had on other people.

As the astrologers at Cafe Astrology explained, "Saturn transits teach us to take responsibility for ourselves." There's no more shifting the blame or playing the martyr. After December 10, when Saturn turns direct, you will have no problem taking accountability for your actions and yours alone. You love harmony, and as such, are known as one of the most people-pleasing signs. You mean well, but Saturn wants you to ditch this habit.

3. Aries

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Saturn is retrograde in your sign, Aries, so it's no wonder karma is coming for you. From now until December 10, you are receiving the rewards (or consequences) you have rightfully earned.

Before Saturn turned retrograde, the planet of structure and discipline had you working hard. Now, you are finally seeing the results. According to Demure, "if you've been putting a solid effort into your career, expect to be rewarded with massive career success." You may get a promotion or a major raise. You could also get widespread recognition for your good work.

4. Capricorn

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Saturn is your ruling planet, Capricorn, so this karma is intense. If you've made an effort to become a better version of yourself, you are finally being rewarded, from now until December 10. However, if you've hurt people, you can expect to feel the consequences for your actions tenfold.

This retrograde is happening in your house of home and family, so your karma has to do with how you've treated family members. Unresolved issues reappear, dating as far back as childhood. This is your chance to clear them up for good.

Advertisement

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and trending topics.