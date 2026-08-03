Weekly Love Horoscopes For August 3 - 9 — A Very Healing Week For Relationships

Weekly love horoscopes are here for August 3 - 9, 2026, a very healing week for every zodiac sign's relationship. Chiron, the asteroid that represents powerful lifelong psychological wounds that can affect relationships, turns retrograde on August 3. When Chiron retrogrades, it causes us to focus more on facing our fears. We are more self-reflective this week, and can work to overcome these wounds during this period.

Venus enters Libra on August 6 and remains here through September 10. Venus is considered very happy in this sign and is powerful here. Relationships feel happier starting this week, and people will be more inclined to take a laid-back approach as opposed to arguing or being critical. On August 9, Mercury enters Leo, enlivening conversation and our social lives. Expect to feel more confident and determined to get your true feelings across to others regardless of what they are. This is the time to be your own cheerleader and shine in your own light.

Weekly love horoscopes for August 3 - 9, 2026:

Aries

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Jupiter is in Leo, or your 5th house of love, which will benefit your love life for the next year. Things should already be picking up!

August 6th, Venus enters Libra, or your 7th house of partnerships, where it will remain until September 10th. This will result in attractions if you are single and looking, and a positive time for marriage and committed relationships. All partnerships benefit in a big way this week, Aries.

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Taurus

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Chiron’s retrograde will urge you to shore up matters concerning your own personal self-worth this week, Taurus. Don't take a back seat to anyone.

As Venus moves into Libra this week, the energy will shift toward bringing more romance and balance in your relationships. Defining romantic intentions in a clear manner will be helpful this week. You will begin to feel more passionate about your relationship or finding one if you are single.

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Gemini

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You have had bravery, confidence, and more passion with Mars transiting through your zodiac sign. There's only a few more weeks to make use of this energy, so make the most of it.

When Venus enters Libra on Thursday, this increases your chances of finding romance. If you already have a love interest, things are about to go to the next level, Gemini.

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Cancer

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Mars continues its transit through your 12th house, which can bring up old baggage that you need to release. With Chiron’s retrograde, you're working on feeling more secure in terms of finances. Or if you have a partner, there could be concern about their finances this week.

Venus entering Libra will be more of a romantic period where you will strive for harmony with a love interest.

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Leo

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Jupiter continues its transit through your first house of self, imbibing you with confidence and sparkle. It is joined by Mercury this week, which will bring about important communication that can result in closer bonding.

Looks like an excellent week, Leo. If you are single, you could meet someone new through your daily comings and goings, in your own area or through immediate family members.

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Virgo

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While you are focused on your career, it is important to make time for a partner this week if you have one. Venus leaves your sign this week for Libra, which should put you more in the mood for love and harmony.

When Mercury enters your 12th house on Sunday, you may spend some time reflecting on your life, loves, and where you are going.

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Libra

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Love energy shifts when Venus enters your sign this week and begins its nearly 5-week transit through your 1st house of self. This will give you a boost and is typically the time of year you look and feel your best, drawing others to you.

With Jupiter transiting your 11th house of hopes and wishes along with Mercury you have an excellent chance of things going very well this week.

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Scorpio

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Chiron, the wounded healer, turns retrograde in your 7th house of partners this week, Scorpio. While reflecting on a relationship is normal, don’t become paranoid and suspicious for no reason or allow insecurities to create problems in what might be a positive relationship.

When Mercury enters Leo and Venus enters Libra this week, you will be in the mood for love.

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Sagittarius

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Mars is still transiting your 7th house of partners, Sagittarius. While this can energize relationships, it can also stir up problems if you aren’t careful, especially when it opposes your Sun.

Venus’s entrance into Libra will transit your 11th house of hopes and wishes, making this a positive week for socializing, bonding with a partner, or finding new love.

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Capricorn

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Jupiter is transiting your 8th house, Capricorn, and this week, it is joined by Mercury. The 8th house not only rules other people’s money, but is also the house associated with transformation and the way you feel in a relationship, which should be quite good if you have one.

When Venus enters Libra this week, it transits your 10th house. This will shift your focus to romance. If you are single, you could meet someone through work.

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Aquarius

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Lucky Jupiter is transiting your 7th house of partners, and this week it is joined by Mercury. Jupiter through the 7th rarely passes without you meeting a love interest if you are single. If partnered, things should go well. You could even consider marriage at some point this year.

This week, Mercury joins Leo in your 7th house. This should make communication more important than normal. Venus enters Libra, which is a great match for you and will transit through your 9th house. You could take a trip or meet someone who lives far away from you.

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Pisces

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This week, Venus finishes its transit through your 7th house of partners and enters your 8th house in the sign of Libra. The 8th house rules how you feel in a relationship, so a love interest could go to a new level.

With Jupiter in Leo and Mercury joining it this week, you will be in the mood to sparkle and stand out. Have some fun! You have the confidence to do so.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.