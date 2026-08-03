Your Love Horoscope Is Here For Tuesday, August 4: You Have A Decision To Make Today

Your zodiac sign's daily love horoscope is here for August 4, 2026. Lilith in Sagittarius opposes Mars in Gemini on Tuesday, forcing you to decide what to do with your relationship.

No matter how hard you try to keep things light in your romantic life, sooner or later, you have to make a decision. Will you commit to one person fully or walk away and seek out your next fling? Don't force yourself to do anything that doesn’t resonate or let fear rule your choice. Honor your truth and choose from your heart.

Love horoscopes for each zodiac sign on Tuesday, August 4, 2026:

Aries

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

You need to be sure you’re saying what you want, Aries. This isn’t the time to go with the flow and hope for the best. Instead, be ready to take a chance on your heart and say what you actually want and need when it comes to romance.

On Tuesday, any blocks you feel are internal and meant to be worked through. This relationship can introduce you to an entirely new life, but you can’t play it safe.

Advertisement

Taurus

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Decide what the true meaning of love is for you, Taurus. You can continue to make logical decisions in your romantic life, but that won’t get you the intensity that you desire.

On August 4, be willing to forgo your comfort zone to explore a connection with someone special. This also means honoring what they bring into your life, even if it’s not something you ever expected to want.

Advertisement

Gemini

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Don’t settle for less, Gemini. You may want to be lighthearted and easygoing in your relationship; however, that isn’t actually your truth. While you aren’t always a stickler for commitment, you do need to feel that your worth is being honored in your relationship.

The issue is that with your current arrangement, it isn’t. On Tuesday, instead of you talking yourself into settling for less, start honoring what you actually deserve from someone in your life.

Advertisement

Cancer

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Don’t overcomplicate matters, Cancer. You are all in your head on Tuesday, trying to find a guarantee that this connection will last. However, there are no guarantees in love.

It doesn’t matter if it's a summer fling or a person you've known forever. You only have to figure out if you would regret walking away at this moment. Try to silence your fears, and be willing to go after the kind of love you actually want.

Advertisement

Leo

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Don’t force yourself to make a decision, Leo. While most zodiac signs must make an important choice on Tuesday, it's actually better if you hold off.

You are being influenced by those in your life who have their own opinions on what you should do and the kind of person you should be with. This makes it difficult to actually know what you want for yourself. While August 4 represents a turning point, you must be sure any decisions you make are genuinely yours.

Advertisement

Virgo

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Don’t ignore the love in your life, Virgo. It may be easier to be logical and pragmatic when it comes to romance, but that won't actually help you make the best choices.

You may see a connection in your life as impossible, but it’s really not. You can have a future with this person, but it will challenge you to let go of your previous rules about love. On August 4, take a chance and don’t let this person go.

Advertisement

Libra

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

The truth always sets you free, Libra. You may feel like you’re ready to explode on Tuesday, despite trying to keep all your feelings in. Yet, there is nothing to fear in expressing your emotions and truth, even if it results in someone leaving your life.

It’s better to know where a person stands than to be afraid of the answer. Don’t worry about toning down your truth or voice on August 4. Instead, let yourself finally say it all.

Advertisement

Scorpio

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

The right partner will honor your worth, Scorpio. In a healthy relationship, you don't need to barter for what you deserve or teach someone to treat you right.

When someone truly honors your worth, it’s easy, but you have to let it be that simple. On Tuesday, stop thinking that the relationship meant for you has to be complicated. Remember that what you accept is what will continue.

Advertisement

Sagittarius

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

You can’t talk yourself out of this situation, Sagittarius. Instead of wasting your energy trying to talk yourself out of the situation you’re currently in, honor the truth of it. What is happening now is a reflection of whether or not this person is meant to be in your life.

On Tuesday, let it all be what it is, even if that means that you end up going in a completely different direction. You need to follow your own wild desires instead of trying to be someone you aren’t.

Advertisement

Capricorn

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Entertain the impossible, Capricorn. Instead of solely looking at whether or not something is realistic, honor your inner desires.

The feelings within you represent all you’ve ever wanted love to be. Sure, you can keep ignoring them and making decisions based on responsibility and old patterns, but you already know the ending to that story. On August 4, be willing to approach this connection differently if you want a different result.

Advertisement

Aquarius

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Trust your friends, Aquarius. Sure, friends don’t always give the best advice, but in your current situation, they see something you can’t.

They don’t have chemistry or love clouding their vision of what is real, so try to trust them when they warn you about this connection. It may have been fun for a while, but this relationship has to end so something new and better can begin.

Advertisement

Pisces

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Do it for yourself, Pisces. Instead of worrying about what everyone will think or how it will all work out, let yourself enjoy this new romance. You deserve to be desired and loved.

It’s been too long since you felt this kind of excitement and love in your life. While you’ve had to invest your energy elsewhere, on Tuesday, you need to say yes to seeing where this connection could go. Do it for yourself and don’t worry about anything else.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.