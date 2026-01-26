2 Zodiac Signs Pretty Much Always Have Luck On Their Side During Tough Times, Says An Astrologer

Life might not always be easy, but when times get tough, two zodiac signs always have luck on their side. Whether it's a problem with finances or hard times in relationships, these signs always find a way to thrive.

From finding random money on the side of the road to issues seemingly magically working out in their favor, the universe has a way of making things right for these charmed astrological signs. According to astrologer Carol Starr, "When things are really bad, and there are tons of problems," the universe either brings them an abundance of luck or their resilience pulls through. Even when things seem possible, these zodiac signs always manage to make things work in the end.

1. Taurus

Taurus, you pretty much always have luck on your side, according to Starr. If there's one thing about a Taurus, it's that they'll always "stick with it," the astrologer said. This is probably why you're so good at managing even the toughest times. Despite how challenging things get, they use their resilience to push through.

That being said, Taurus is the least likely sign to encounter tough times in the first place. Astrologer Candice Childress explained that Taurus tends to seek a comfortable life, and they're one of the few signs that'll do everything in their power to obtain it "because they can lock in on their goal and won’t stop until they achieve it." So, while other signs may struggle, Taurus, you're truly the only one who seems to always have a game plan and, most importantly, actually do something with it.

And this isn't just with money, either. Even in relationships, Taurus lands on top. According to spiritual astrologer and therapist Kate Rose, "Taurus and Libra are the home signs for the planet of love, which means that Venus will be operating at its best because it is comfortable with the energies of these two signs." So not only are you lucky in money, Taurus, but your luck in love makes getting through tough times that much more bearable.

2. Sagittarius

While Taurus is resilient, Sagittarius, you're just lucky, explained Starr. From suddenly getting a raise to finding the love of your life in a Walmart parking lot, life is often on easy mode for you, even during the tough times.

According to astrologer Sai Avani,"Out of all the signs, Sagittarius is the one associated with luck, good fortune, abundance, wisdom, knowledge, adventure." From your cheery personality to your intuitive knowledge, you always find a way to remain positive, which attracts a lot of luck back to you.

However, this isn't all that surprising, since you're ruled by Jupiter, the planet of luck. Born to attract wealth, opportunities, and abundance, as a Sagittarius, you shouldn't be shocked to know luck is always on your side. No matter how bleak life gets, because you're ruled by Jupiter, nothing keeps you down for long.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.