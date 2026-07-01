4 Zodiac Signs Are More Ambitious & Motivated While Mars Is In Gemini From Now Until August 11

Four zodiac signs are feeling more ambitious and motivated than usual while Mars is in Gemini until August 11. The planet of action entered this air sign on June 28, and the energy shifted significantly.

According to an astrologer named Joshua Pingley, these astrological signs are going to spend their summer "embracing their dark side" and "standing on business." In other words, they are entering their villain era, and it feels great. For the next couple of months, these signs are not to be messed with. Anything standing in the way of them achieving their goals will quickly be crushed.

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1. Gemini

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The time for relaxation is over, Gemini. With Mars in your sign, you are about to be "booked and busy," Pingley said. This planet gives you the motivation you need to make big moves towards your goals. You're competitive by nature, and until August 11, you won't have the time or patience to let anyone get in your way.

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Truthfully, you've been feeling a bit bored, but Mars does not tolerate stagnation, especially not when it's in your sign. It's time to get moving. You have big dreams, and you intend to achieve them. Take breaks as needed, though, because you are prone to burnout during this period.

2. Sagittarius

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This influx of Mars energy is exactly what you've been needing, Sagittarius. You want to get things done, but you could also use a little boost to get you started. That's what Mars in Gemini provides from now until August 11. This fiery energy is the spark that gets you up and moving.

You can be a bit flighty, but this is working to your advantage right now. You don't have to limit yourself to a single project. In fact, you might have no choice but to multitask if you want to get everything you dream of done. Gemini is your sister sign, and with Mars here, your communication is on point. You are so persuasive, and your excitement is contagious. It seems like everyone you come in contact with wants to help you achieve your goals.

3. Virgo

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Virgo, like Gemini, your sign is also Mercury-ruled. That means you're feeling the energy of Mars in Gemini more intensely than others. This transit targets your tenth house of work and status, so this is the time to make progress on your career goals.

Use this burst of motivation to your advantage. If you have been considering a career change, this is the time to make that happen. If you've been wanting a raise or promotion, schedule a meeting with your boss and ask. The universe is rewarding your ambition from now until August 11. Don't be afraid to put yourself out there and reach for the stars.

4. Pisces

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Get ready, Pisces. From now until August 11, Mars in Gemini is bringing some drama into your life. This is not actually a bad thing, though. Embrace this chaos and unleash the emotions you've kept bottled inside. It's time to live in your truth and act on your ambitions without worrying about other people's opinions.

If you've had a creative idea lingering in the back of your mind, this is the time to make it a reality. Gemini boosts your communication, while Mars gives you the motivation you need to follow through. Nothing is stopping you from achieving something truly incredible this summer.

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Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and trending topics.