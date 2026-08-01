Your Horoscope Is Here For Sunday, August 2: The Aries Moon Brings Back Your Motivation

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope is here for August 2, 2026. The Moon moves into Aries on Sunday, bringing a sudden rush of motivation.

The Moon is in Pisces at the start of the day, heightening your emotions. But in the afternoon, it enters Aries, encouraging you to take action. This lunation wants you to get up and go. The time for overthinking has passed. Now, you must start working toward your goals.

Daily horoscopes for each zodiac sign on Sunday, August 2, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

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With the Moon in your sign, Aries, you are unstoppable. This lunation brings a boost of energy and has you feeling like your usual confident self. Yet, Saturn is also retrograde in your sign, forcing you to slow down. This planet wants you to practice discipline and avoid acting on your impulses.

This may sound like mixed messages, but there is a happy medium to be found. On Sunday, go after your goals, but think things through before acting.

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Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

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Prepare to leave your comfort zone, Taurus. The Aries Moon on August 2 gives you a push that might feel a bit uncomfortable. As a fixed earth sign, you value stability. But this lunation is shaking up your world.

The fiery Aries energy is all about action. It's impulsive, and you might feel pressure to act before you are ready. But the truth is that you are more prepared than you think. Don't let your fear of change hold you back.

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Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

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Lately, it feels like all you have been doing is working, eating, sleeping, and repeating. But that's no way to live, Gemini. The Aries Moon on August 2 encourages you to focus on the things that bring you joy. Work is important, but it's not everything.

Reach out to your friends and plan a get-together. Try a new hobby or join a club. Do something fun on Sunday!

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Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

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It's easy for you to get wrapped up in a relationship, Cancer. All of a sudden, you find yourself drawing hearts around their name and picturing your future together. Unfortunately, this can also cloud your judgment.

The Aries Moon on August 2 brings you a reality check. It bursts any rose-colored bubbles, and though this may be painful, it's necessary. You so badly wanted to believe this person was perfect, but the Aries energy cuts through your wistfulness and shows you the truth.

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Leo (July 23 - August 22)

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You're no stranger to treating yourself, Leo. You know you deserve it! But unfortunately, your wallet doesn't love it as much as you do. On Sunday, you realize that your spending has gotten a bit out of hand. As much as you enjoy shopping, it's time to cut back.

The Aries Moon wants you to take control of your spending and focus more on making money. With the Sun and Jupiter both in your sign, don't be afraid to make a bold move to boost your income.

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Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

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This week, Venus is finishing up its time in your sign, Virgo. So, on Sunday, your attention is on your relationships.

You are slow to open up in new connections, but the Aries Moon encourages you to do just that. Let your guard down and be honest with your partner. That is the only way your relationship can progress. It's time to stop pushing people away.

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Libra (September 23 - October 22)

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You love to romanticize things, Libra. You just can't help it! It feels natural to savor the good moments and look for the positive. But sometimes, that keeps you from seeing the reality of a situation.

Aries sits opposite your sign on the zodiac wheel, so its energy can feel confronting. Yet, on August 2, that's exactly what you need. The Aries Moon helps you see things as they are and act accordingly. Set boundaries if needed and don't neglect your needs for someone else's.

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Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

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Be careful, Scorpio. The impulsive Aries energy on August 2 may have you jumping the gun. You're feeling restless, and it's tempting to act, even if you haven't done the prep work yet. However, this can backfire if you're not careful.

Make a conscious effort on Sunday to slow down and think things through before making any big moves. Don't force yourself to act if you don't actually feel ready.

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Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

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Finally, you're feeling like yourself again, Sagittarius! As a fellow fire sign, you work well with this Aries energy. On August 2, the Moon brings you a boost of inspiration that you've really been needing.

You are known as the free spirit of the zodiac, and on Sunday, you are encouraged to embrace that title. Let yourself explore and have fun. It's time to incorporate more play into your life. You deserve it!

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Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

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While the Aries Moon is upping the pace for most other zodiac signs, that's not the case for you, Capricorn. On Sunday, you are encouraged to slow down and check in with yourself.

Don't be surprised if you feel the urge to tidy up your space or spend some time alone. Solitude serves you well right now, as does a calming environment.

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Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

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You are done staying quiet, Aquarius. Lately, you've been biting your tongue and trying to keep the peace. But on Sunday, you are so over it. The Aries Moon has you feeling ready to speak your mind, regardless of the consequences.

Just be careful not to get into unnecessary arguments. It's great to clear the air, but choose your words carefully when you do.

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Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

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Trust your intuition, Pisces. It's usually spot-on, and with the Moon in your sign at the start of the day, it's stronger than ever. Once the Moon moves into Aries, you are encouraged to act on your gut instincts.

On August 2, it's not enough to acknowledge what you feel. Trust your instincts and use them to inform your next move. The Aries energy wants you to act, and the good news is you know what to do.

Micki Spollen is YourTango’s Editorial Director. Micki has her Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism & Media Studies from Rutgers University and over 10 years of experience as a writer and editor covering astrology, spirituality, and human interest topics.