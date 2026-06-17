3 Zodiac Signs Attract Wealth & Abundance During Summer 2026

During the summer of 2026, three zodiac signs are attracting wealth and abundance. This season may be the time for beach days and lounging by the pool, but for these astrological signs, it is also for money-making.

According to an astrologer, our luck is finally beginning to turn around. Whether we get a raise at work or receive an unexpected inheritance, our finances are improving greatly. Let the summer fun commence!

Advertisement

1. Cancer

Design: YourTango

It looks like you are going to have an extra special birthday, Cancer. Your financial upgrade starts when the Sun enters your sign on June 21, marking both the start of your season and the official beginning of summer. Your luck grows even further when Jupiter, the planet of luck and expansion, enters Leo on June 30.

Advertisement

This energy brings wealth and abundance, whether you get a raise at work or start a successful new business. Don't be afraid to take a risk, as this Jupiter transit favors the bold. If you've been considering starting a creative new venture, now is the perfect time to dive in.

While you're lucky right now, your money-making won't end when fall begins. This summer marks the start of an exciting new era in your life. According to astrologer Elizabeth Brobeck, "you’ll be entering a new year-long chapter of financial abundance." So, this period will last until the summer of 2027.

2. Capricorn

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

You'll be hitting the jackpot this summer, Capricorn. According to Brobeck, "Money is about to be obsessed with you." You may receive a major inheritance or get a big raise at work. You could also get "really lucky with taxes," the astrologer added. No matter how this wealth finds its way to you, know that it's going to be big.

Luck is on your side right now, so you won't need to work yourself to the bone to see this financial success. The Full Moon rises in your sign on June 29, bringing the rewards for your past efforts. You, being you, have already put in the hard work. Now is the time to relax and watch the money roll in.

What's more, the flow of abundance is not stopping anytime soon. In fact, it will only get stronger as the Summer goes on. Enjoy!

Advertisement

3. Scorpio

Design: YourTango

You've been working hard, Scorpio, and it's all going to be rewarded this summer. It started to feel like your effort was going unnoticed, and you began feeling burnt out. Luckily, the universe is on your side, and you are finally going to get paid what you deserve and more.

The Sun enters Cancer on June 21, which is also the summer solstice. As a fellow water sign, this season treats you well and teaches you to go with the flow of the universe. In this case, the flow is taking you straight to financial success.

Advertisement

"You may receive a major raise," Brobeck said. "You're also very likely to receive a promotion or even start your own business." As long as you trust in yourself and your abilities, there is truly no limit to what you can accomplish this summer.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.