The Tarot Horoscope For Friday, July 31 Has A Reading For Each Zodiac Sign

Your zodiac sign's tarot horoscope is here for Friday, July 31, 2026. The Sun is in Leo, and the Moon is in Aquarius, entering Pisces. The collective card reading for every sign is the High Priestess, reversed.

The High Priestess, reversed, often comes up when you are ignoring your intuition. The one thing you will not want to do while the Moon is changing signs is tune out your instincts. Yes, they may be confusing and slightly conflicting with what your ego seems to want. Pisces is an extremely intuitive energy; this is the perfect time to tap into whatever emotions come up. Let's see what else this means for each sign, according to the tarot.

Daily tarot horoscope for Friday, July 31, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

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Friday's tarot card for Aries: Eight of Cups

You are quick to embrace change, unless you feel emotionally attached. Your daily tarot card for Friday, the Eight of Cups, reminds you that leaving what doesn't fulfill you is always a good idea.

The Moon enters your house of endings, and it's the perfect sign that you are ready to let go of what no longer works for you. You have outgrown certain situations in your life, and you feel it in your heart. Saying goodbye is never easy, but if you pay attention, Aries, the signs are around you.

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Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

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Friday's tarot card for Taurus: The Moon, reversed

You make a really good friend, but there are times when you give them advice you don't take for yourself. Case in point: when you tell someone to try something new.

But, on Friday, that person is you. The Moon card, reversed, reminds you that being stubborn can often mask a deeper problem: fear. Today, Taurus, your challenge is to let it go and be brave. You know you can do it.

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Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

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Friday's tarot card for Gemini: Seven of Pentacles

Gemini, one thing you are always struggling with is your constant desire to try new things. But on Friday, it's time to hit the brakes and evaluate exactly what you're doing and why.

Your tarot card, the Seven of Pentacles, asks you to look at the big picture. It's best for you to focus on long-term growth instead of what you can get right now.

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Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

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Friday's tarot card for Cancer: Ten of Swords, reversed

Even you, Cancer, can recover from heartbreak. You feel so deeply, and it's part of your nature, but on Friday, your tarot card, the Ten of Swords reversed, is a very promising sign of healing.

You can learn to move past the harm someone else caused you through their unfaithfulness. While a part of you will still keep your guard up, today, you are ready to give love another try.

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Leo (July 23 - August 22)

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Friday's tarot card for Leo: Six of Cups, reversed

Your tarot card for Friday, the Six of Cups, reversed, is about immaturity. You may see signs of it in a person close to you, even though you wish you did not.

Leo, you can only do so much when it comes to telling a friend what they need to know. Some people need more time to mature. It's not your job to parent a person who is determined not to grow up.

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Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

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Friday's tarot card for Virgo: Nine of Swords

Virgo, you are always looking for the best way to do something better. On Friday, you worry continually about a situation that seems to be out of control.

Despite your best efforts, you can't stop what's happening. The Nine of Swords reminds you to let go of your concerns. Certain situations need to take care of themselves.

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Libra (September 23 - October 22)

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Friday's tarot card for Libra: Six of Pentacles, reversed

Libra, it's good to be kind. It's part of your nature, and on Friday, you feel the need to be as generous as possible to someone you care about.

The Six of Pentacles, reversed, reminds you of the responsibilities that come when you want to be giving. Resources can sometimes be misused even with the best intentions. Aim to not apply your generosity without being sure it is given at the right time.

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Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

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Friday's tarot card for Scorpio: Two of Cups, reversed

Scorpio, the Two of Cups, reversed, is a beautiful tarot card because it symbolizes a harmonious relationship. But relationships have their share of ups and downs.

On Friday, a slight problem can manifest in a particular partnership where communication leads to a power struggle. Remember the great times you've shared to help you work through the ones that aren't as easy as you wish they were.

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Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

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Friday's tarot card for Sagittarius: King of Cups, reversed

Sagittarius, you can be a strong role model for someone who has not been through the same things that you have.

Everyone has their moments. The King of Cups, reversed, means you may witness someone having a little bit of an emotional breakdown over a problem they feel is out of control. On Friday, it's good for you to be honest without coming across as insensitive.

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Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

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Friday's tarot card for Capricorn: Temperance

You are a very hard-working Capricorn today; you learn to practice moderation. Your tarot card, Temperance, is about finding the right balance between work and play, spending and saving, and friendship and love.

Today, everything all at once doesn't feel appropriate to you. Instead, you see little action steps as the best way to use your time.

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Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

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Friday's tarot card for Aquarius: Five of Swords

The Moon enters your sector of personal value on Friday, and it's a sign for you to value who you are and what you believe.

You don't want to give up yourself to please someone else today, Aquarius. You are typically very focused on others' happiness, but your tarot card for today, the Five of Swords, reminds you not to compromise the expense of yourself.

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Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

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Friday's tarot card for Pisces: King of Swords

Pisces, you love to let your feelings guide you. That's rarely proved to be a poor decision; however, on Friday, your tarot card, the King of Swords, reminds you to trust your mind too.

When your thoughts conflict with your feelings, explore the reason why. You discover a new bit of information that's useful to you, especially when it comes to a key relationship.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes & Zodiac Signs and author of Horror Tarot Deck & Guidebook. Aria earned her Diploma of Astrological Excellence from the Midwest School of Astrology and has written daily horoscopes and tarot readings for the last 10 years.