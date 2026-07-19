The Tarot Horoscope For Monday, July 20 Has A Reading For Each Zodiac Sign

The daily tarot horoscope for July 20, 2026, is here for your zodiac sign. The Sun is in Cancer, and the Moon is in Libra. Today's card reading for everyone is the Devil, reversed.

The Devil, reversed, tarot card is one of the best cards you can get when the Moon is in Libra. It signifies overcoming bad habits that pull you back from your greatest self. Your friends may be the reason why you're able to accomplish such hard goals. With the Sun in Cancer nearing the end of its season, we become a little more comfortable with change. Let's find out what else is in store for your astrological sign on Monday, per the tarot.

Daily tarot horoscopes for Monday, July 20, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

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Monday's tarot card for Aries: The Hierophant, reversed

You aren't one who likes to follow rules that don't make sense, Aries. The Hierophant card, when reversed, signifies a period when you begin to challenge the status quo, and that starts on Monday.

With the help of friends or a partner, you can process and navigate the feelings you have about a situation that doesn't sit right with you right now. This is the perfect time to make a change. That really is long overdue. If anyone can do it, it's you, little ram.

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Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

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Monday's tarot card for Taurus: Eight of Wands, reversed

It's time to slow it down just a little bit on July 20, so you can really understand what you're doing. Right now, the Moon is activating your health and wellness sector.

It's best to do things that calm your nervous system and help you feel at ease. Don't put unnecessary pressure on yourself. Pacing is a good thing, bull!

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Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

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Monday's tarot card for Gemini: Five of Pentacles, reversed

The worst is behind you, Gemini; you have been waiting for this moment for quite some time. You have gone through some significant emotional highs and some very deep lows.

But through it all, you have learned so much about yourself. Now, on Monday, the Five of Pentacles, reversed, has you looking ahead with hope in your heart.

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Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

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Monday's tarot card for Cancer: Nine of Cups

The time is now, Cancer, and the best is yet to come. On Monday, your tarot card, the Nine of Cups, gives you an incredible sensation that your dreams are starting to come true.

With the Moon in Libra activating your home sector, the vibe is most felt in your family. The warmth you desire might start with a simple smile or a nice conversation over coffee. Things move slowly for you, and you love it.

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Leo (July 23 - August 22)

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Monday's tarot card for Leo: Eight of Wands, reversed

The Eight of Wands, reversed, highlights a really fast pace on July 20 that you actually don't like very much, Leo. You're a fixed zodiac sign, and you prefer to know what you're doing and when.

In part, you'll have to open up and talk about it, even if you're unsure why you don't enjoy all that's going on right now. Today may not be easy, but if you handle this moment, you'll feel much happier tomorrow.

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Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

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Monday's tarot card for Virgo: Knight of Cups

It's good to get out of your head and into your heart, Virgo. On Monday, your daily tarot card, the Knight of Cups, reminds you that there are so many things that you want to experience in a romantic relationship, but haven't yet.

You have to let your heart lead the way. Things won't always be perfect. It's good to allow room for humans to just be human and like them anyway.

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Libra (September 23 - October 22)

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Monday's tarot card for Libra: Ten of Cups, reversed

Families aren't always going to be picture-perfect. On Monday, the Ten of Cups, reversed, reminds you that sometimes, when people are close to each other, they can be moody. It's not always easy to let certain slights go.

You don't want to be the petty one, though, Libra. Instead, you can be an example of what not to do and not let one day turn into a weeklong drama.

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Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

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Monday's tarot card for Scorpio: Five of Cups

The Five of Cups highlights the delicate balance between joy and sadness when you have recently gone through something tough. On July 20, it's good to process your emotions, Scorpio.

What you want to do, though, is remember all the other good things that are happening in your life. It's important not to think one single event will define everything else.

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Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

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Monday's tarot card for Sagittarius: King of Wands, reversed

Do you ever feel stuck in a rut, Sag? Your daily tarot card for Monday, the King of Wands, reversed, highlights a desire to move ahead but also a sense that there's no point.

Your efforts won't matter right now. It's normal to worry that you might be wasting your time or to feel uncertain. The important thing is not to let it stop you from trying. You won't know the outcome until you take that first step.

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Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

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Monday's tarot card for Capricorn: Ace of Pentacles, reversed

You know how it goes, Capricorn: life and money can be unpredictable. Whenever you get the Ace of Pentacles, reversed, it signals how hard money is to come by.

There can be people who are late repaying you, or a check in the mail gets delayed. The point is not to put all your eggs in one basket on July 20. Be sure to have several plans in place to cover your needs today.

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Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

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Monday's tarot card for Aquarius: Eight of Swords

Clarity arrives after the tension lifts, Aquarius. It can appear to be a bad situation on July 20, but the Eight of Swords is telling you it's not as bad as you think. You might not like what you're going through right now, but it may not be as bad as you think.

You find a solution once you're able to work through the emotional part. It actually feels easy for you once you are less overwhelmed and things start to settle.

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Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

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Monday's tarot card for Pisces: Six of Wands, reversed

You are not always going to feel super confident each and every time you go through something. There will be days when you have to let your confidence catch up with the actions you take.

On July 20, your tarot card, the Six of Wands, reversed, is about that learning curve that often needs to be worked through when learning new things. You can get there, though, Pisces. Be patient with yourself.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.