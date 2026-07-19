Your Horoscope Is Here For Monday, July 20, 2026: You're Onto Something That Has Big Potential

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope is here for July 20, 2026. Jupiter in Leo trines retrograde Neptune in Aries on Monday.

Jupiter is the planet that makes things bigger and more possible. Neptune rules inspiration and what you're capable of believing in. When they cooperate like this, the result is a genuine sense that something you really care about could actually work out in real life, not just in your head. Monday's horoscope reveals which area of life each astrological sign is encouraged to keep going.

Daily horoscopes for each zodiac sign on Monday, July 20, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

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On Monday, you see signs that the idea you've convinced yourself is way too far-fetched is actually very possible. You don't need anyone's permission to start figuring out how to make it work.

Your instincts are pointing you somewhere worth exploring on July 20, Aries. For the first time, you see what this dream will realistically require, but instead of discouraging you, those details make your next step much clearer.

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Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

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The peaceful home life you envisioned isn't as far away as it once seemed, Taurus. Sure, it's taken a little longer to get here than you'd hoped. But on July 20, you can actually see it all coming together. Finally!

Creating a space you love brings you a major sense of inner peace. It's a fleeting feeling on Monday, but it's all you need to know you're on the right track. Keep going.

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Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

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The right conversation finds you on Monday. You get a message from someone that immediately makes you think, man, this could actually work.

It's a good feeling, Gemini. Don't let anyone talk you out of it. And yes, that includes yourself! On July 19, pay attention to what sparks your curiosity. It's not a coincidence.

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Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

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On July 20, it's much easier to picture future you working your dream job and living your dream life. That's you manifesting, Cancer. Which, by the way, is something you're very good at. So don't be surprised when it becomes your reality sooner rather than later.

Getting there does require getting past some obstacles, but on Monday, you can see exactly what those obstacles are. This much-needed reality check helps you make really good decisions that put you on the right path.

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Leo (July 23 - August 22)

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Even though your zodiac season doesn't officially begin until Wednesday, you wake up on Monday already mentally there. It makes you see yourself a little differently. That's a good thing.

On July 20, you believe in what's possible, knowing you don't have to force the outcome. What's meant for you will always find you. I have a feeling that's gonna happen a lot faster than you expected.

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Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

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I see you getting some alone time on Monday. It's just what you needed, Virgo. It leads to a sort of aha! moment that you really only get when you're finally able to tune everything out for a bit.

It's a total weight lifted off your shoulders, too. By the end of the day, you honestly feel like a new person. Refreshed and revived.

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Libra (September 23 - October 22)

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You usually prefer to keep the peace, but someone who has sorta been taking advantage of your kindness gets a reality check on Monday. It's much needed.

Honestly, I have a feeling this person didn't really realize what they were even doing. Luckily, you have a way of finding common ground with pretty much everyone. July 20 is the day you smooth things over without throwing yourself under the bus in the process.

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Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

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A small but unmistakable sign on Monday makes you realize a dream that's seemed pretty unrealistic is actually very possible. You probably didn't even realize you were manifesting it by thinking about it nonstop, but here we are.

The universe is leaving you all the breadcrumbs you need on July 20. The rest is up to you, Scorpio. One step at a time.

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Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

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Monday's astrology is speaking your language, Sagittarius. When Neptune gets involved with your ruling planet, Jupiter, you remember that your dreams exist for a reason.

On July 20, you have a renewed sense of hope in where your life is heading. Your goals seem much more attainable. A moment that makes you see how far you've already come is all you need to feel motivated to go even further.

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Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

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You've been playing the long game, Capricorn. I get the feeling that it pays off on July 20. Just when you were about to give up on it, too. Isn't it funny how that happens?

Taking advantage of opportunities is your specialty, and Monday is no exception. You know exactly what you need to do.

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Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

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A random heart-to-heart on Monday makes you see someone completely differently. And it feels so right, Aquarius. Which honestly is not very on brand of you, but on July 20, you actually appreciate this closeness more than usual.

Get used to it, because Pluto in your sign challenges you to look at how you show up for the people in your life. And Pluto is in your sign for over a decade, so don't be surprised when days like this start happening more often.

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Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

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Everyone talks about healing like it's some big to-do. But on July 20, a very small change in your routine reminds you that real healing is in the little things.

You catch a glimpse of your life being more aligned with who you're becoming. It looks very appealing, too. Everything is finally falling into place.

Micki Spollen is YourTango’s Editorial Director. Micki has her Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism & Media Studies from Rutgers University and over 10 years of experience as a writer and editor covering astrology, spirituality, and human interest topics.