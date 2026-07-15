4 Zodiac Signs Attract Luck & Success While Jupiter Is In Leo Until July 2027

Jupiter is in Leo, folks, and with it comes a bunch of fabulous things. While the planet of abundance is in this fire sign until July 2027, four zodiac signs are attracting some major luck and success.

"Jupiter in a Fire sign teaches us to embrace our more confident, brave, and outgoing selves," the astrologers at CafeAstrology wrote. "This is how we grow and expand." So be bold and make the most of this lucky energy. Good things are heading our way!

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1. Leo

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With Jupiter in your sign, luck and success are inevitable, Leo. According to an astrologer named Helena Hathor, "you're about to step into your star-studded era." For the next year, you are attracting exciting opportunities without even trying.

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"The one thing you need to know, though, is you cannot afford to be inauthentic over the next 12 months," the astrologer added. "Show up as you. Be real. Take off the mask." During this transit, it is obvious when you are acting fake, and this blocks opportunities from entering your orbit. So, be your truest self and the universe will reward you.

2. Aquarius

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Your social circle is about to get an upgrade, Aquarius. Jupiter in Leo is bringing a ton of new and valuable connections into your orbit. These relationships are going to benefit every area of your life and feel truly meant to be. According to Hathor, this will be "one of the best business partnerships you've ever seen in your lifetime." It may even feel like you knew this person in a past life.

Be careful about who you give your energy to, though. "You don't want to give your power away for free," the astrologer cautioned. "You need to know your worth." Great people are coming into your life, but not everyone is deserving of your time. You must be discerning.

3. Taurus

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You have this picture in your mind of what your life should look like, Taurus. You envision your home and relationship looking a specific way. However, over the next 12 months, you are encouraged to let go of these ideas so you can make room for something better.

"Jupiter is trying to expand your horizons and take you into your highest timeline," Hathor said. This planet is blessing you with so much luck and abundance, especially when it comes to your home life. But to receive this, you must stop trying to live up to traditional expectations and just see where life takes you. You are growing as a person, and your goals should change with you.

4. Scorpio

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Get ready to be in the spotlight, Scorpio. You may prefer to be mysterious, but that's not an option when Jupiter is in Leo. "This is your visible era. Everybody is staring at you. Everyone can see what you're doing," Hathor explained. "You're fully in the public eye, so buckle up."

Take a moment to reflect on how you want to present yourself. What do you want to be known for? What do you want to accomplish? Until July 2027, you can achieve whatever you desire, especially in your career. So, if you've been thinking about changing fields or starting your own business, this is the time to take a courageous leap of faith. This transit rewards bold moves, after all.

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Luke Aliga is a writer with a degree in Technical Writing and Communication who covers relationships, astrology, and human interest topics.