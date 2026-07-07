July 2026 Is A Really Good Month For 4 Zodiac Signs

July is here, and with the intense heat and sunny days also come great things for four astrological signs. The first half of the year was draining, but this is a very good month that has something new to offer.

According to an astrologer named Evan Nathaniel Grim, "these zodiac signs are gonna feel like they're on top of the world." Good things are heading our way this summer, and it's up to us to make the most of this very positive energy.

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1. Scorpio

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You've really been grinding, Scorpio. You've worked hard, and it's finally time for people to start acknowledging your efforts. You may not be searching for validation, but it sure does feel nice when you get it.

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"You're approaching your career from a place of abundance now, and that mentality will help you graduate to the next level of success," Grim explained. Be authentic and remember that you are worthy of great things. July is not the time to have your guard up, as you will only block positive energy from entering your orbit.

2. Aquarius

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According to Grim, there is "an emotionally charged Full Moon in your sign near the end of the month." While that may sound scary, it is actually beneficial. When the Aquarius Full Moon rises on July 29, you are able to channel your emotions into creative expression. You have the opportunity this month to create something truly special.

"You're breaking free from any rigidity and adopting a more playful attitude," the astrologer added. "This could pave the way for more intriguing relationships, especially as Leo season arrives."

3. Leo

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"It would be strange not to put you on this list," Grim admitted, "considering Jupiter is now in your sign." This may be a great month for you, Leo, but it will only get better as the summer goes on and your season begins on July 22. With the Sun in your sign, you are going to be the center of attention, and that's just how you like it.

Mercury retrograde is bringing you some challenges and asking that you work through any toxic cycles that keep showing up in your life. This won't be easy, but it's nothing you can't handle. With the planet of luck and abundance in Leo, nothing can dim your shine right now. Your positive attitude always persists.

4. Gemini

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Life has felt a bit stagnant lately, Gemini, and you can't help but feel restless. As a mutable air sign, you don't like to sit still for very long. Fortunately, July is bringing you exactly what you need. Prepare to be a whole lot busier and to start acting on what you want to pursue. Don't be afraid to aim big.

"You're in the mood to explore, to try new things, to push yourself, to compete," Grim said. "Even if you make an enemy here or there, you will, for the most part, be seen as funny and charming enough to be on most people's good side."

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Luke Aliga is a writer with a degree in Technical Writing and Communication who covers relationships, astrology, and human interest topics