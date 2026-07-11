5 Zodiac Signs Who Naturally Attract Wealth & Success, According To Statistics

Astrology reveals a lot about your personality and where your strengths lie. It also seems to be a good predictor of success.

Statistics show that five zodiac signs seem to naturally attract wealth and often go on to become very successful. In fact, many of the world's most extraordinary people, from presidents to celebrities, share the same astrological signs.

1. Libra

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It's nearly impossible to be successful without networking, as making connections is crucial to getting ahead. This is where you thrive, Libra. You are charismatic and motivated to meet and connect with as many people as possible.

So, it should really come as no surprise that most of the world's richest people are Libras. Nobody can become truly successful without the right people in their corner. You know this, and you build strong relationships. That's not to say they're transactional, though. These connections mean a lot to you. They just so happen to help you attract wealth and success.

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2. Leo

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You love the spotlight, Leo, and the spotlight loves you too. Ruled by the Sun, the brightest star in the sky, you are unafraid to be the center of attention. In fact, that's generally where you prefer to be. So, it makes sense that many Leos become successful in the entertainment realm.

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This fire sign makes up the majority of Oscar winners. From Jennifer Lawrence to Whitney Houston, many Leos find fame on the stage. You give off main-character energy without even trying and easily attract wealth. You fully believe in yourself and your talents, and that is key to lasting success.

3. Gemini

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Some of the most brilliant minds in history have been Geminis. You are quick-witted and have an intense thirst for knowledge. Curiosity drives success, and you have no shortage of that. You want to know everything about everything. You get restless easily because there is just so much you want to learn and accomplish. So, it makes sense that your sign boasts the most Nobel Prize winners.

Ruled by Mercury, the planet of communication, you also have a way with words. You're able to talk your way out of any situation, and can make magic when you put pen to paper. From Walt Whitman to Rick Riordan, many poets and authors have been Geminis. The same can be said for famous rappers, like Kendrick Lamar and Kanye West.

4. Taurus

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Ruled by Venus, the planet of love and beauty, you have an appreciation for aesthetics. You are hard-working and fiercely loyal, but your appearance often also plays a role in your success. Your undeniable beauty draws people and opportunities to you.

Since 1985, when PEOPLE Magazine began crowning the Sexiest Man Alive, Tauruses have repeatedly taken the win. Men like George Clooney and, most recently, Jonathan Bailey share both this earth sign and that coveted title. Many famously beautiful women, like Audrey Hepburn and Megan Fox, were also born under this sign.

5. Scorpio

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You are a force to be reckoned with, Scorpio. You are intensely passionate, and no one stands a chance when they get in your way. If wealth and success are what you want, then they are what you will get. Ruled by Pluto, the planet of power, you won't stop until you achieve your goals, no matter how long that takes.

Interestingly, the most common zodiac sign among U.S. presidents has been Scorpio. You aren't afraid to aim big, and becoming President is certainly that. It's no easy feat to get elected, and once in the role, it's one of the most difficult and high-pressure jobs out there. But if anyone can handle the stress, it's a Scorpio.

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Luke Aliga is a writer with a degree in Technical Writing and Communication who covers relationships, culture, and human interest topics, as well as manifestation and astrology.