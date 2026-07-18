Your Zodiac Sign Has Something Exciting To Look Forward To When Leo Season Starts This Week

Leo season is here, and it affects each zodiac sign differently this week, from July 20 to 26, 2026. The Sun moves into Leo on Wednesday, marking the start of a vibrant and lively chapter.

The Libra Moon at the start of the week turns our attention toward our relationships. Then, it moves into Scorpio, reminding us to communicate with those we trust, especially when we need guidance. On Thursday, Mercury finally goes direct, putting an end to the confusing period that began in June. The Sagittarius Moon helps us get back on track, and by the end of the week, we are willing to do whatever it takes to achieve success.

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Aries

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Focus on building connections this week, especially once the Sun enters Leo on Wednesday. You are in your element now, Aries, and when the Sun connects with Jupiter, everything seems more manageable. You are relearning how to believe in yourself.

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Enjoy doing the hobby or project that you love when the Moon is in Sagittarius at the end of the week. Be ready to learn something new since the Moon is making an aspect to Jupiter and the Sun, illuminating your ideas and brilliance.

Taurus

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Now that the Sun is in Leo, you are more comfortable taking center stage, Taurus. Leo season also allows you to be the center of attention at home. You may take on a leadership role within your family or social circle.

Mercury goes direct on Thursday, clearing up any misunderstandings, especially in regard to your friendships. You are seeing who your true friends are and who is really supporting you at this time. While Venus is still in Virgo, explore new horizons and connect with your creative energy. This is your moment to shine.

Gemini

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The Sun moves into Leo on Wednesday, boosting your charm and magnetism. Explore museums and visit libraries. Pour your energy into a new creative project. You have the urge to understand different theories or concepts. Jupiter and the Sun in Leo are making learning a lot more fun.

If you want to boost your talents or evolve your craft, this is the week to begin your journey. You have the support of the universe, as long as you’re patient and focused on one goal at a time.

Cancer

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Your season has come to an end, Cancer. On Wednesday, the Sun moves out of your sign and into Leo. This week, you are able to get your plans in motion, especially with Mercury going direct.

As the Sun and Saturn meet, your confidence levels rise. You can become a better leader or manager over the next several weeks. Prepare to have some groundbreaking ideas and see your relationships improve.

Leo

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Welcome to your season, Leo! Jupiter in your sign has been empowering you over the last several weeks, giving you a taste of what you can expect for the next year. With the Sun also moving into Leo, wearing your crown is about to become a lot easier.

If you have been doubting your potential, you are asked to become your biggest cheerleader and trust the process. Saturn is acting as a source of discipline, making it easier to work towards your goals. Make practical moves and don’t let your inner critic stop you.

Virgo

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You may be comfortable taking on many things at once, but as the Sun enters Leo, you need to get your priorities in order. Take time alone to self-reflect and figure out what is most important to you. This week is not all serious, though. With Venus still in your sign, let yourself relax and have fun.

Libra

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For you, Libra, Leo season is about understanding the dynamics within your social circles. For the next several weeks, you are going to be more aware of the people in your life. You may also make new friends or even meet a potential love interest.

If you want to expand your horizons by traveling or learning something new, this week is a good time to start. Jupiter and the Sun in Leo are providing inspiration and motivating you to reach for the stars.

Scorpio

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With the Sun moving into Leo, you are starting to take your plans a lot more seriously. The Sagittarius Moon is also encouraging for you, showing you the possibilities that lie ahead. With Mercury direct as of Thursday, you can make progress on your goals. Ideas are flowing this week, and you can seriously create magic.

Sagittarius

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The Sun in Leo is illuminating the topics you want to learn and discuss. If you've been considering going back to school, you will feel more motivated to make a move this week.

Uranus is also pushing you to explore many options and embark on new learning journeys. However, with Mercury now direct, you must make practical decisions instead of taking on too much at once. Be patient and mindful of your schedule. Choose one goal and work diligently on it.

Capricorn

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With the Sun in Leo, you are called to develop your armor, Capricorn. You may find yourself reminiscing on the past, but don't spend too much time there. With Jupiter in Leo, you are strong and ready to take the next steps in your healing journey.

The week serves as a catalyst for your new beginning. The astrological energy is removing any blockages and helping you feel more self-assured. This is the time to develop a stronger connection with yourself.

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Aquarius

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You're feeling on top of the world this week, Aquarius. Prepare to make some lovely connections, even with Pluto in the mix. The Sun and Jupiter in Leo are boosting your social life. If you are single, you may meet a new love interest.

With Mercury going direct on Thursday, there is a lot to learn about your routines and how to make them a lot more efficient. Ditch any bad habits so your productivity levels can rise.

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Pisces

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You are feeling energized this week, Pisces. The Sun and Jupiter in Leo are showing you how to make the most of your time. Rework your schedule and utilize a planner, especially if you don't feel on track with your objectives. The Sagittarius Moon mid-week brings a supportive energy, but don't be afraid to ask for help or advice if you need it.

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A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.